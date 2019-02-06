3 Types of Psychotherapy and When They’re Best to Use

Psychologists invent new types of psychotherapy all of the time to help their patients deal with conditions. Learn about the latest practices here.

Close to 30% of American adults say that they regularly visit some sort of a mental health professional.

If you’re thinking of doing the same, you may want to learn more about the different types of psychotherapy.

It’s important to find a therapy style that works with your schedule, your personality, and even your comfort level when it comes to sharing details of your personal life.

You can fight depression, anxiety, and other mental illnesses.

Read on to learn more about some of the newest and most effective therapy styles out there today.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, or CBT for short, is one of the most popular therapy styles.

It teaches participants to recognize negative thought patterns and identify behaviors that cause depression and anxiety.

Then, you and your therapist will work towards finding ways to break those patterns and behaviors. In a sense, the goal is for you to “relearn” how to think, and to see things from a more positive perspective.

Group Therapy

Especially if you’re feeling isolated or that no one else understands what you’re going through, group therapy may be right for you.

A useful feature of group therapy is that it reminds you that you’re not alone. It allows you to learn coping mechanisms that have worked for others in a situation similar to your own.

There are groups dedicated to those with a specific mood disorder and support groups for family and friends of those with a mental illness.

The groups also explore different types of therapy, such as art therapy, creative writing, or even physical exercise as a way to clear your mind.

When looking for a group to join, opt for one that has at least two leaders. This has been proven to be more effective than ones with a solo leader.

Online Therapy

One of the newest types of psychotherapy makes it easy for you to get help without ever having to leave your home.

Online therapy, like that offered by Naya Clinics, uses video sessions or even online chats to help you work through your current blocks. In addition to complete sessions, online helplines for those going through an immediate crisis — or thinking about self-harm — are also available.

Many of these online therapists also offer text-based services. This way, when you need someone to listen or just don’t have room in your schedule for a full session, you can still get the help you need.

Which One of These Types of Psychotherapy Is Right for You?

Whether you choose to explore group therapy, CBT, or even text-based or online therapy, there are a few other things to remember.

Research your therapist’s credentials, and understand the kind of licensing they have. Additionally, make sure they have experience treating your mental condition.

You should even ask for past (anonymous) patient references to learn more about what to expect.

