5 technology trends in the UK legal industry

A lot has changed in the UK legal industry but the fundamentals have remained the same. You are unlikely to find a lawyer perusing papers but in terms of the content, the substance of how they do their work has not changed – from the setup of law firms to running of the day-to-day businesses. In the United Kingdom, lawyers are adopting the new legal technology including artificial intelligence. Here are the trends observed in the industry.

Machine learning

One of the tedious and complicated aspects of the law industry is research. You will find many boxes in law firms containing reports, briefings, history, testimony and information that lawyers have to scrub to know what is relevant and what is not. At times, the process seems like finding small needles in haystacks. With machine learning, lawyers can save time during research and estimate the costs accurately. LexisNexis DiscoveryIQ claims that firms can save up 70 percent of the expenses involved in the research.

Robot lawyers

People in the UK can now hire robot lawyers to fight packing tickets. That has been happening for a long time in the country, where the artificial intelligence-driven DoNotPay mobile app determines whether a person has to a parking ticket or not. The use of this application overturned around $3 million in the form of parking tickets within the first three months and the number of users increased to over 375,000 within two years. In July 2017, the DoNotPay entered the United States and people accepted it.

Mobile applications

Whether you have an iPhone or an Android smartphone, the performance and functionality across the mobile devices in the market today are very similar. The hardware has matured but the rate of device differentiation and innovation has significantly slowed down, and as a result, people are now focusing on ubiquitous data access. Mobile browsers facilitated the access some years ago but mobile applications are now better and efficient. They have found wide application in the financial sectors, social networking and are now a major part of the US Legal sector. With them, professionals can practice law from any place and at any time, if there is a data connection. That has eliminated the need for desktop computers.

Artificial intelligence

Even though Artificial Intelligence is at the early stages, it promises to push the current analytic capabilities from descriptive to predictive. Lawyers are now using the technology to map the predisposition of judges and predict their rulings and understand the tactics that opposing counsel use when preparing defences. The opportunities will be endless as the machines evolve and are taught how to think like real attorneys.

Legal software

Unlike what most people think, legal software is not complicated. Some years ago, the software programs were hard to use because they were not user-friendly or customizable like they are today. The best legal software suites are made to be simple so that attorneys and support staffs can use them easily and effectively. Their customizability allows firms to adapt them to match their specific needs. Even more, the leading legal software vendors like Hoxro offer outstanding support and training to their customers.

Initially, the legal industry in the UK was resistant to digital changes the digital transformation has brought. After all, lawyers deal with confidential information – information that has to remain secure for the welfare of their clients. The above are some of the top trends we have seen in the country recently.