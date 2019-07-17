7 Reasons to Hire A Personal Injury Lawyer

Have you suffered in an accident as a result of someone else’s negligence? Are you thinking of filling a personal injury claim for compensation?

If the answer is yes, you should strongly consider hiring a personal injury lawyer. We’ve talked before about compensation claim myths; today let’s look at 7 reasons you positively should hire a personal injury lawyer to take your case.

Reason 1): They’ll Know the Law

How much do you really know about personal injury law, anyway? If you’re like most of us, the answer is probably not very much.

That’s exactly what a firm like The Barnes Firm personal injury lawyers are for. They have legal knowledge about personal injury and insurance law, and they know what’s required to establish liability and prove negligence of the other party.

Reason 2): They’ll Help You Negotiate

You’d be surprised how many personal injury cases are resolved outside of court – quite a few, in fact. It’s generally in both parties’ interest to reach a settlement without having to go to court: it saves time, money, and a great deal of effort.

However, one thing to be aware of is that insurance companies will try to buy you off with a lowball offer. They’re counting on you to be glad for the chance of a payout, any payout, without having to go to court, and they’re happy to offer you something up front if they think it will tempt you to let the matter go.

A good personal injury lawyer can help you discern the reasonable figures from the lowball ones, and settle accordingly.

Reason 3): They’ll Save You Time

You’re trying to get your life back together after an accident, trying to take care of your daily responsibilities while at the same time healing from the whole thing. With everything on your plate, do you really want or need one more thing to take care of?

Personal injury suits can get quite complex, and there are any number of things that will have to happen for you to be able to build your case.

Alternatively, you can let a personal injury lawyer handle looking at the police reports, talking to the doctors, reviewing your medical records, and generally allow them to build a case for you.

Reason 4): They’ll Conduct Investigations

The process of building a case may require some rather specialized investigative work. Gathering all of the information needed may involve a great deal of investigation, and talking to people with very particular technical expertise – including people who could potentially serve as expert witnesses if your case does go to trial.

A personal injury lawyer can handle all of this. That’s their job, to take care of highly technical things so you don’t have to.

Reason 5): They’ll Be Experienced

How much experience do you have dealing with insurance companies and winning? What about other lawyers?

The average person dreads the thought of having to deal with insurance companies. How many of us have heard horror stories about people fighting with their insurance companies?

Similarly, most of us don’t have a legal background. How are we supposed to deal with lawyers?

Hiring a personal injury attorney to deal with these people and organizations is a no-brainer.

Reason 6): They’ll Provide an Objective Perspective

Personal injury attorneys have seen it all, and as experienced third parties they’ll be in the perfect position to help you see your case with new eyes. This is important, because most of us aren’t likely to feel very objective when we are the victims of someone else’s negligence.

Objectivity in a personal injury case can be very valuable. Not only can an objective personal injury attorney help you keep your focus on building the case, they can help you overlook things that you might have missed. You never know what could prove to be useful or relevant.

Reason 7): They’ll Get Paid When You Do

If you’ve read this far and you’re thinking you’d like to hire a personal injury lawyer, but you’re worried about the cost, don’t be.

Personal injury lawyers usually work on commission. What this means is that your lawyer will handle your case and take their percentage from the amount you are awarded.

This model makes a great deal of sense for you and for them. After all, why would they bill you up front given that the whole goal of taking one of these cases is to get a settlement?

This model also creates the best incentives: because personal injury lawyers only get paid when you do, they’re motivated to get the best results for you.