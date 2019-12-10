7 Tips for Boosting Fertility in Women

If you are having trouble having a kid, one should not even think about giving up. Sometimes, these are just temporary issues related to the hormones, timing, amongst many other factors. Either way, if you have followed all the instructions provided for by medical practitioners, you only have to start looking for ways to boost your fertility.

Infertility shouldn’t bury your dreams of having the fruits of your womb. If you are in pretty good health and you are not using any birth control methods, you should expect to conceive within no time.

Below are some tips to help you increase the chances of getting pregnant.

1) Maintain a healthy diet.

Proper nutrition is vital for your reproductive system. According to research, a healthy diet accelerates fertility. The majority of women who are overweight or obese have a harder time becoming pregnant. It is a result of fat cells that contains too much estrogen that hurts fertility. Again, don’t be underweight as this can stop or change your menstrual cycle.

Include zinc and vitamin food in your diet. Zinc will even reduce the chances of miscarriage later on. You can find these minerals in foods like; beans, spinach, oysters, pumpkin seeds, and crab meat. To top it up, consume a lot of water to keep your body hydrated.

2) Say no to stress

Stress is generally toxic for your body, no matter the circumstance. In women, anxiety and tension can affect ovulation. It can also put you off having intercourse, which makes it difficult for you to conceive. Wind down and take time for yourself after work.

Take part in relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation, read a book, take a walk, or exercise acupuncture. Managing your stress level will increase your chances of having your fertility boosted.

3) Quit alcohol and smoking

Any woman yearning to conceive should steer clear of cigarettes. Smoking has no positive impact on your health. Cigarettes decrease the odds of conception. The toxins found in cigarettes damage your eggs interfering with fertilization and implantation. It can also make you prone to ectopic pregnancies.

Excess intake of alcohol reduces fertility. Limit or avoid alcohol altogether to improve your chances of conceiving.

4) Cut off the pill

Stop using the birth control pill a month before the period you are trying to conceive. It will help your body have a balance of the hormones. If you don’t get pregnant after you stop the pill, there is Clomid for sale, which is highly recommended by gynecologists. It helps boost your fertility.

5) Cut the caffeine

High caffeine intake inhibits conception. You can find caffeine in various beverages such as chocolate, tea, and some soft drinks. Caffeine affects female hormone levels and may change the period it takes to conceive. Research has also linked the intake of caffeine with increased miscarriages. Alternatively, opt for the many foods that can give you that burst of energy you crave.

6) Know when you ovulate

The release of an egg from the ovary is called Ovulation. Keep track of your menstrual cycle and figure out which day of the month you are most fertile. You will see the patterns of your period and asses the best time to try and get pregnant.

There are many signs to pinpoint when you are ovulating. For example, you will notice a rise in temperature, and your discharge color will change close to that of egg white. You can also purchase an ovulation predictor kit and conduct a test. The test will recognize the rise of luteinizing hormone levels, which indicates an egg is about to be released.

7) Exercise

Exercise helps reduce excess weight, lowers cholesterol, increases heart function, and helps boost endorphins to make you feel happy. Being physically active increases the chances of conception. These exercises may include swimming, cycling, yoga, and cardio. Don’t engage in excessive strenuous activities as this might change the energy balance in your body and affect your reproductive system. However, observe a moderate workout.

Bottom Line

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is the most effective way to increase your chances of getting pregnant. If you watch your diet, manage your weight, exercise regularly, avoid stress, and seek medical alternatives such as Clomid for sale in pharmacies, expect great results in your desire to plunge to parenthood.