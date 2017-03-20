Today, it has become a necessity for every woman to look for fantastic fairness and skin-whitening creams. Why not, the females remain curious to look white and always want to have shiny and bright skins. This is why, they want something best and affordable for themselves. Keeping in mind the women’s craze to look beautiful, white and adorable, all the cosmetic brands manufacture their own whitening creams. Here are the top 10 best fairness creams for women in 2017.
List of Content
- 10. Herbal Hills Skin Care Acne Cream
- 9. Fair & Lovely Multi – Vitamin Fairness Cream
- 8. Fair & Lovely Ayurvedic Natural Fairness Cream
- 7. Vicco Turmeric Cream
- 6. Garnier Light Fairness & Dark Spot Prevention Day Cream
- 5. Olay Natural White All in One Fairness Whitening Day Cream
- 4. Lotus Herbals Liquorice & Green Tea Fairness Gel
- 3. Vedic Line Face Pack – Papaya
- 2. Nature’s Essence Fruit Bleach 1 Kit
- 1. Neutrogena Fine Fairness Lotion
10. Herbal Hills Skin Care Acne Cream
Some of its amazing features are;
- Anti aging product
- Anti acne with no side-effects
- Made with pure herbal
- Helps improving skin fairness
- Allows you have glowing skin
- Helps prevent wrinkles, pimples and free radical damage
- Smoothens skin’s texture
- Regulates melanin
- Removes dark pigmentation and post acne marks
9. Fair & Lovely Multi – Vitamin Fairness Cream
This skin whitening cream of 50g comes in a pack of 3 with specifications like;
- Ideal for all skin types
- Effective for oily and dry face textures
- Can be used by the women with skin sports, marks and wrinkles
- Promises to retain your skin’s natural shine in a couple of weeks
8. Fair & Lovely Ayurvedic Natural Fairness Cream
This is yet another great Fair & Lovely fairness cream with specifications;
- Ayurvedic formula for natural glow of the skin
- Comes with kumkumadi tailam (saffron)
- No synthetic fairness actives
- Ayurvedic sunscreen included to assure the protection of your skin from UV rays
7. Vicco Turmeric Cream
What makes this cream the best choice for women is;
- Vanishes into your skin and works magically to retain your skin’s glow
- Turmeric includes all natural ingredients to make sure the natural beauty and whiteness of your face
6. Garnier Light Fairness & Dark Spot Prevention Day Cream
This cream comes in 18g pack at online store. Its features are;
- Assures natural shine of the skin and lightens the dark pigments
- Your skin feels smooth and can illuminate with a healthy glow
- Re-lights the complexion with the passage of time
5. Olay Natural White All in One Fairness Whitening Day Cream
Olay is a trusted skincare brand. The current cream comes with features like;
- Best shipment offer at online store
- Regulates the skin’s natural glow and shine
- Useable by women of every age
4. Lotus Herbals Liquorice & Green Tea Fairness Gel
Lotus Hebals presents Liquorice & Green Tea Fairness Gel. Its 100g is available at online store with features like;
- Shipped and sold by SpicesWorld
- Lightens the skin pigmentation
- Makes your skin fair
- Prevents aging, pimples and blackheads
- Enhances skin’s glow
3. Vedic Line Face Pack – Papaya
Vedic Line Face Pack will be delivered to your doorsteps by American Indian Imports. The cream comes with specifications like;
- Removes blemishes
- Reveals younger looking skin
- Helps you remove dark spots
- Promotes fairness
- Increases blood supply to skin
2. Nature’s Essence Fruit Bleach 1 Kit
Aroma Magic presents this great fairness cream for women. It comes with specifications like;
- Fruit bleach to lighten your facial hairs
- The cream has fruit extracts
- Gives stunning fairness and fruitilicious feel
- Its natural fruit bleach helps to lighten facial hair
- Makes skin fair and glowing
1. Neutrogena Fine Fairness Lotion
Thanks to Neutrogena for presenting such a great skincare cream for women. It comes with specifications like;
- Product shipped and sold by Wazashop Thailand
- Retains skin’s shine
- Makes your look like a princess
- Regulates blood circulation in skin cells
I prefer Monsia! 🙂
What fairness cream is perfect for girls with fair skin belonging to a brown country???
hi @Sweety
Which cream are u talking about? please mention that.
My color is totally black and I have tried each and every cream to look fair and i have noticed that Lumix is the best one in making the skin bright. I have been using this cream from one month. It leaves my skin feeling naturally glowing with brightness.
Pls suggest me best fairness cream & soap.
I am also using in lakme cream. But I need more fairness.so which cream& soap I am used?
my skin colour is so dark according to my body colour bt my face complextion is so dark so kindly recommand me which cream m used for fair complextion vid no side effect
Hello
Perfect fairness night cream for normal akin not to be general famous brand olay’garnier fair n lovely lakme I want to actual fairness cream
.Hv been trying various creams bt I don’t get my colour.I am fair person but because i don’t better creams for my skin,my is looking very rough,dry and a lot of dark spot on my skin.I’m tired of using fair creams again