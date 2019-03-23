Looking for adventure in the city of Dallas? Check out this list of the best things to do in Dallas. Are you one of the over 27 million people who is going to visit Dallas this year? As you know, everything is bigger in Texas, which means all of the activities and places are bigger and grander than other places.

But you’ve also heard that bigger isn’t always better. So it begs the question: which of these big and grand things are the best things to do in Dallas?

Keep reading for some of the coolest things to do in Dallas on your next trip!

Dallas Zoo

If you love animals and learning about them, then the Dallas Zoo should be your first stop. It’s the largest zoo in Texas with over 106 acres of habitats and more than 400 species of animal to see!

Visit the Arts District

The Bishop Arts District area of Dallas is filled with street art, galleries, trendy restaurants, shops, and more.

You can take the day and walk around looking at the amazing art and stores without spending a dime. Or, you could go all out and buy a new piece for your living room and hit up a trendy restaurant for drinks afterward.

Reunion Tower

Reunion Tower is Dallas’ Empire State Building. It’s the building that Dallas’ skyline is known for and has been known for since 1978.

Climb this tower for amazing views of the city.

Escape Room

Are you more of a “do-er” than a “looker”? Then take part in some Texas-themed escape rooms for an adventure with the whole family. Try out a Runaway Train Escape Room to take advantage of your trip to the wild west!

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

The warm climate of Dallas means that you’ll see gorgeous plants, trees, and flowers year-round at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. Get a great Instagram in front of bright flowers, smell the pollen in the air, and relax in a serene environment for a relaxing day.

Go to a Rangers Game

The Texas Rangers are the pride and joy of Dallas, playing America’s favorite pastime in the city since the franchise moved from DC to Arlington in 1971.

If it’s baseball season, have a day at the ballpark complete with a hot dog, a cold beer, and hopefully, catch a home run ball.

Go Out in Uptown

Looking to let loose on your vacation? Then you have to check out the Uptown area of Dallas. You’ll find all the best restaurants, bars, and nightclubs that will have you dancing the night away.

Why Not Try All of the Best Things to Do in Dallas?

These truly are the best things to do in Dallas. Doing all of them might mean you have a packed, busy, and big itinerary. But everything is bigger in Texas, so you might as well go big before you go home!

