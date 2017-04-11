Best Wireless Printer Reviews – The widespread of wireless computers lead to the emergence of wireless printers. Today, wireless printers have become common place in homes as well as larger and small businesses. If you want to avoid the hassle of an unsightly cable, then the Wi-Fi connectivity of a wireless printer will definitely ensure more flexibility. So now is your chance to take a look at the top 20 best wireless printer reviews of 2017 and choose the right one for your home or office. [Last updated April 2017]

List of Top 20 Best Wireless Printer Reviews of 2017:

1. Brother HL-2270DW Compact Laser Printer

Built-in Ethernet and wireless network interfaces are included in this compact and monochrome Brother HL-2270DW laser printer for home office or small office printer sharing. It offers automatic duplex capability and a fast print speed, which means that two-sided professional-looking booklets and documents can be printed with ease. Additionally, the printer’s space-saving, stylish design will complement and any environment and fit virtually anywhere.

2. Brother Printer MFC7860DW Wireless Monochrome Printer

The MFC-7860DW from Brother will make an excellent addition to your home office or small office. Fast copy and print speeds are delivered by this printer while professional-quality output is produced by this compact and powerful printer. So if you want to produce everyday documents, then this machine is ideal for you. Additionally, you can produce two-sided output utilizing its built-in duplex printing capability.

3. Samsung SL-M2825DW/XAC Wireless Monochrome Printer

The SL-M2825DW/XAC Printer by Samsung will help you maintain high-quality results. Whether you have a home office or you are running a small business, this wireless monochrome printer is ideal because 29 pages per minute of fast print speeds are delivered by it without compromising quality. Professional-quality printers are produced by its image processing technology of this printer.

4. Samsung SCX-3405FW/XAC Wireless Monochrome Printer

Using this Samsung SCX-3405FW/XAC, you can copy, fax, print, and scan documents quite easily. Up to 40 sheets can be copied, faxed, or scanned simultaneously since this printer has a document feeder that functions automatically. You can connect this printer on your Wi-Fi network to any computer with the push of a button thanks to its built-in wireless capabilities. The SCX-3405FW/XAC happens to be impressively quiet.

5. HP Officejet Pro 8600 e-All-in-On Wireless Color Printer

The Officejet Pro 8600 printer from HP is an updated version, which builds on the design of the Officejet Pro 8500. HP has give the Officejet Pro 8600 a performance maker, improving its print engine’s speed, and the color2.65-inch touch screen’s texture. Printing to the cloud is also possible with it since it is an ePrinter with an iOS app that accompanies it.

6. Canon PIXMA MX922 Wireless Printer

With this Canon PIXMA MX922 printer, you can bring many wireless capabilities and superior quality to your home office. You can print and scan with this printer virtually anywhere in your home because of its built-in Wi-Fi. AirPrint2 is also included so you can print from your any Apple device like an iPad, iPhone and iPod. It also features cloud printing capabilities and a dual function panel.

7. Epson Expression Home XP-410 Small Wireless Inkjet Printer

This easy-to-use, quiet, and sleek Expression Home XP-410 printer from Epson will give you all the performance you need, so that you can copy, print, scan, and more. The complete wireless solution will be delivered by this versatile printer. With Wi-Fi Certified, you can print from anywhere in your home, even from your iPad, iPhone, smartphone or tablet. Individual ink cartridges also come with this printer.

8. Epson WorkForce WF-3520 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer

The WorkForce WF-3520 printer from Epson is an all-in-one, hassle-free printer that will deliver the fast printer speeds in the world, along with automatic two-sided copying/printing/scanning. A robust product design is featured by this printer along with several features that boost its productivity, such as a capacity of 250 sheets, so paper does not have to be reloaded frequently.

9. Canon PIXMA Printing Solutions MG7120 Wireless Inkjet Printer

The PIXMA MG7120 is the premier Wireless Inkjet printer that will deliver exceptional printing performance and remarkable versatility. Borderless, gorgeous-looking photos and sharp documents with incredible quality can be printed with this printer. It has an amazing 9600 x 2400 color dpi with 1pl technology, six separate ink tanks, which include gray ink that will add beautiful detail in your black & white and color prints.

10. Hewlett Packard DJ 3520 e-All-In-One Wireless Printer

If you want to do a large amount of printing at home or on the go, then you can count on the affordable and wireless performance of this HP DJ 3520 printer. You can automatically print two-sided documents and print them wirelessly from virtually anywhere. Everyday documents can be printed at ISO speeds up to 7.5 pmm color and 8 ppm black.

11. Canon PIXMA MX472 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer

This maximizes your efficiency of work. The printer features superb software and the results are always great. This organizes your photos with calendar view and facial recognition.

12. Epson WorkForce WF-2630 Wireless Business AIO Color Printer

It is a compact and space-saving printer. It comes with money back guarantee, and has a robust design. It can be settled with tablets, laptops, and even your smartphones. It is affordable, and has individual ink cartridges.

13. HP Envy 5530 Wireless All-in-One Color Photo Printer

This is an item by HP, and is being shipped by Dig-Jungle. It is packed with so many features.

14. Canon Pixma PPS MG5620 Wireless All-in-one Inkjet Color Cloud Printer

This is a multifunctional item. It is a printer, scanner, and copier. This is an advanced product and is high performance. This makes your work convenient and fast. You can enjoy printing wherever you want with this item.

15. Canon Office Products MG2924 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Photo Printer

Here comes another awesome printer. This is brought to you by Canon, and is being shipped by DataVision Computer Video. It prints your photos and documents. Enjoy this high-capacity printer.

16. Hp Photosmart 5520 E-All-In-One Printer

This is being sold and shipped by Tradecozone. This wireless printer makes your work easier, and comes up with superb results. This produces borderless lab-quality photos and everyday documents.

17. Epson WorkForce WF-2650 All-In-One Wireless Color Printer with Scanner, Copier and Fax

Now comes this superb scanner, copier, fax, and printer for you. With this, you can get laser-like performance. This can be easily connected with wi-fi.

18. HP Deskjet 1512 Inkjet All-in-One Printer

This HP wireless printer is very affordable. It offers easy printing, scanning and copying, with quick setup and straight forward operation. It speeds up your work and can be ordered through the link below.

19. Brother HL-2270DW Compact Laser Printer with Wireless Networking and Duplex

This is a compact, monochrome printer with built-in wireless and Ethernet network. This features fast printing up to 27ppm, automatic duplex printing for two-sided documents, and many more.

20. Epson WorkForce WF-100 Wireless Mobile Printer

With this printer, you can print documents, photos, and official documents conveniently. It can be connected easily with your mobiles, laptops, and other devices. This features great battery, and quick-dry ink. Have this item ordered now.

Do you want to have any of these products? One of the above printers is sure to meet your desired wireless printing needs, all you need to do is read the above top 20 best wireless printer reviews of 2017 carefully and decide which one is the one for you.