6 reasons to buy Calcium Citrate in 2017 – Calcium Citrate supplement reviews

The necessity of calcium in the body is known to everyone. Now, the different compounds of calcium like calcium citrate and calcium carbonate have their own specific usages. The absorption of calcium citrate happens more readily in the body as compared to calcium carbonate. The calcium citrate products help in the all-round development of the body include bone health and muscle and metabolic development.

The deficiency of calcium citrate causes diseases like tetany, insomnia and other similar disorders. The body steadily loses calcium as the age progresses and needs to replenish the stock from outside sources like medicines and supplements. The calcium citrate supplements are therefore taken in by the people of all age groups. However, only having the supplement is not enough as having the right amount of food rich in all the necessary nutrients is equally important for having a healthy body.

The question of where can I buy calcium citrate has a simple answer. Look at the label carefully before buying the product. Follow the directions that come with the product. You must also consult your doctor prior to having any kind of supplements to know if they suit your body. Always go for trusted brands when buying products.



The supplement having calcium citrate also comes with the goodness of vitamin D. The calcium citrate supplement is coated for making the swallowing easy. The tablets have no added preservatives, sugar or artificial coloring. The capsules are to be had with a meal daily. Two calcium citrate softgels must be had daily. The other ingredients in the supplement include vegetable cellulose, vegetable magnesium, and Stearic Acid. The percentage of the product contained in the calcium citrate tablets is different for different products. The products are not suitable for children. The pills are free from gluten, so there is no chance of you putting on undue weight. Here are the six benefits of calcium citrate.

• Bone disorders: The calcium citrate 1000 mg capsules can prevent the bone diseases like osteoporosis. Calcium is useful in the body for a number of functions, and when the body lacks in calcium, it pulls up the calcium from the bones. Thus the bones become fragile and easily breakable and the diseases set in. With the use of calcium citrate supplement, your bones will be stronger, and there will be less chance of having arthritis and osteoporosis. The aged people need more of this nutrient as the body loses calcium as soon as it reaches the middle ages. There is a loss of bone density with age, especially in women.

• Blood pressure: The calcium citrate 600 mg can help to reduce blood pressure when taken in proper amounts. Studies have shown that people with high blood pressure have a low amount of calcium in their daily diet. The calcium citrate supplements can help to handle the conditions of fluctuating blood pressure. The word of caution in this aspect is that it should in no way mean that only taking the supplements is the solutions. The product can only be a part of helping the condition slightly. Take the product with caution about the dosages of the capsules.

• Removal of phosphate: Phosphate is one of those minerals that are needed in the body, but the amount must be strictly regulated. An excessive amount of phosphate in the body makes a person susceptible to diseases. The calcium citrate 1000 mg capsules prevent the absorption of excess phosphate in the body. It speeds up the excretion of the mineral from the body. The calcium citrate 600 mg binds with the phosphate in the intestine and this way the cells are stopped from the absorption of the increased level of phosphate. The levels of phosphate in the blood are managed in this way.

• Improvement of absorption: The calcium citrate softgels are the kind of products that combine with other important nutrients in the body, so important compounds are created in the body. These compounds are such that they perform many other functions in the body. The calcium citrate products made the absorption of important minerals like vitamins and minerals in the body. This is the main reason why people from all walks of life include this supplement as part of their daily diet. As the age progresses the need for the product in the body increases more and more.

• Cancer risk: The calcium citrate pills are important for prevention of cancer in the body. It is seen that the increase in the intake of the calcium citrate in the body reduces the chances of cancers like bone cancer and colorectal cancer. The calcium citrate tablets must be taken in daily. Studies have shown that those who take calcium tablets daily have far fewer chances of catching cancer. The direct relation between cancer prevention and the product is, however, not been expressed clearly. Further research on the matter is needed to bring out the full scenario.

• Hair and nails: The calcium citrate 600 mg vitamin d can do wonders for the hair and nails. They grow faster and better than before. The hair and nails are made stronger by the calcium citrate 600 mg vitamin d supplements. You can think of this product as add-on to the daily beauty routine as the hair will grow shinier than earlier. If you suffer from the problem of hair loss, then this is the product to be used. The calcium citrate pills reduce the problem of hair loss, and there is the growth of new hair. The brittleness of nails is also taken care of by this product.

When you think where can I buy calcium citrate, know that the company has been in the business for over 40 years with over a million customer base. This is one of their most popular products in the market. The product must be stored in a cool and dry place after using so that it retains its freshness. The cap must be replaced immediately after use. If you take any other medication or suffer from any other condition, then ask your doctor if these supplements are fit to be used by you.