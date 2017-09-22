Why christian audigier Fragrance is the best for him or her

First fragrance of the Christian Audigier clan was introduced in 2008 named Ed Hardy perfume for women. It was followed immediately by the Ed Hardy cologne for men. Thereafter the company produces a series of fragrances all of whom had the name Ed Hardy attached. The christian audigier perfumes immediately hit the imagination of the customers and were especially popular due to the rock and roll styles exerted by the perfumes and colognes.

In addition to the rock and roll styles the fragrances were also inspired by tattoos, glam, as well as the Los Angeles street features. Christian Audigier thus became synonymous with new and unmatched style and fashion statements. The fragrances got further impetus due to excellent marketing abilities of the entrepreneur Christian Audigier.

The fashion house that started its business in 2004 embarked on the fragrance industry in 2008 and since then has consistently managed to stay in the top bracket of perfume and cologne designers of the world.

Innovative design, combination of unique notes that were delicate and at the same time highly inspiring has given the fragrances high position in the market. They match exceptionally well with the stylish and designer men’s and women’s apparel produced by the company.

Below Are The Top 16 christian audigier Perfumes For Women and Best Cologne For Men You Should Check Out!

1. Leave a lasting impression with Ed Hardy Perfume

Bring home a smell that speaks volume for your personality much like this Ed Hardy Perfume from the house of Christian Audigier. A premium fragrance in the world market that was introduced in the year 2009 comes packed in a bottle displaying contemporary tattoo art. The rich notes of pomegranate, blackberry, tangerine, black coconut and magnolia make it a must in a girly closet.

2. Add elegance to your feminity with Ed Hardy Hearts & Daggers Perfume

Crafted with excellence and perfection, this Ed Hardy Hearts & Daggers Perfume from the reputed house of Christian Audigier was released in the market back in the year 2009. Ever since its launch, this fragrance has been one of the best in the market. A punch of fruity and floral scent makes it unique and lends vitality.

3. Overwhelm the passerby with Ed Hardy Villain Perfume

Prepare to be exceptional with this Ed Hardy Villain Perfume from the house of Christian Audigier. This perfume was made in a variety of fragrances of floral accent and fruity notes. It was launched back in the year 2011. Walk gracefully by wearing this supreme quality scent regardless of the occasions or the seasons.

4. Give in to the intoxication of Love & Luck Perfume

A subtle and classy choice for any woman would be this Love & Luck Perfume from the acclaimed house of Christian Audigier. Well known for its experimental choices, Christian Audigier introduced this aroma in the market in 2008. Friendly to skin and light to smell, it was formulated keeping the delicacy of feminity in mind.

5. Be known for your superior sense of styling with this Skulls & Roses Perfume

Less a perfume and more an invention in the field of aromas is this Skulls & Roses Perfume from the house of Christian Audigier. This 2012 launch swept the market with its unusual fragrance and the exceptional blend of notes like caramel and strawberry. Provoke your sense with this feminine scent and be talked about.

6. A perfect choice for any woman is this Ed Hardy Born Wild Perfume

Fill the environment with an ambrosial aroma as you sprinkle this Ed Hardy Born Wild Perfume from the house of Christian Audigier. Launched in the year 2010, this perfume became popular in an instant with its outstanding long lasting aroma. This fragrance was formulated with lily, cassia, magnolia and peach.

7. Let the perfume carry the message of your arrival as you wear this Ed Hardy Femme perfume

Smell perfect and be a diva with this Ed Hardy Femme Perfume from the famous house of Christian Audigier. Perfect notes and tantalising fragrance create a magical environment around you. The notes of mango and strawberry blend with freesia, rose and leather to make an exotic smell that Will linger long.

8. Be counted as a style icon with this Ed Hardy Love Is Perfume

Exuding the flavour of lush fruit orchards and floral extravaganzas, this Ed Hardy Love Is Perfume from the house of Christian Audigier can be a fine addition to the collection of fragrances. Aromatic notes of musk, fresh fruits, sensuous flowers lend it the touch of excellence.launched in the year 2014, this fragrance is sure to last long.

9. walk the fashion track with enigma with this Christian Audigier Perfume

Be ready any time t walk the streets with confidence with this Christian Audigier Perfume from the house of Christian Audigier. A perfect collage of notes of sensuous variety is this designer’s delight that was released back in the year 2009. Intense fruity and tropical notes make the base of this aroma that stays long.

10. An undertone fragrance for men is this Ed Hardy Cologne

From the finest designers round the corner, the reputed house of Christian Audigier has brought to you this Ed Hardy Cologne enriched with long stay notes. Launched in the year 2008, this perfume made its popular appearance in the market with citrus notes exuding a herbal aroma. Amp up your look of the day by wearing this perfume for any occasion.

11. Add a tinge of rebel to your masculine charm with this Ed Hardy Hearts & Daggers cologne

Be it summer or winter, choose to stay fragranr all day long with this Ed Hardy Hearts & Daggers cologne from the house of Christian Audigier. This sensuous masculne scent derived its aroma from the strong notes of the fruity variety of tropical origin. This mesmerising smell got introduced to the world market in the year 2009.

12. Let your aroma linger for long with this Ed Hardy Born Wild Cologne

Satisfy your adventurous soul with this Ed Hardy Born Wild Cologne from the house of Christian Audigier. Introduced in the year 2010, this perfume got popularity owing to its outstanding notes of spicy aroma. The cardamom, musk mallow and neroli create the base of this perfume that can be sprayed for a long lasting fragrance.

13. Choose to be distinct with this Ed Hardy Villain Cologne

Add a touch of mayhem to your overall make over with this Ed Hardy Villain Cologne from the reputed house of Christian Audigier. Launched in the year 2011, this perfume is sure to spellbound everyone with its blend of woodsy and floral variety. Apt for a romantic evening, this perfume is rich in natural herbal scent.

14. Feel masculine and be trendy with Ed Hardy Love Is Cologne

Spruce up your appearance for the day with this Ed Hardy Love Is Cologne from the acclaimed house of Christian Audigier. Launched in the year 2014, this perfume got its popularity for its exceptional assemblage of aromas like bergamot, nutmeg and juniper that are filled with the spirit of spring.

15. Choose to smell fresh all day long with this Christian Audigier Cologne

Sum up your summer look with this Christian Audigier Cologne from the house of Christian Audigier. The hints of blackberry, pear and pomelo, and its middle and base notes of rum and saffron make it a perfect one for any party and regular use as well. Launched in the year 2009, this perfume is one of the most popular ones in the market.

16. The exceptional fragrance of Skulls & Roses Cologne

A marvel in notes, the Skulls & Roses from the house of Christian Audigier Cologne is an exclusive one for those who indulge in fashion. Use Skulls & Roses any time you step out of the door for a pleasant aroma that will stay long and create a magic spell around you. This magnificent one was introduced to the market in the year 2012.