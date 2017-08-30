Why Christian Dior Fragrance is the best for him or her

Christian Dior perfumes and colognes are manufactured by LVMH Company in France and occupy premier position in the industry today. The perfumes and colognes have been developed around the concept of new look introduced by fashion designer Christian Dior. The perfumes and colognes match the voluptuous dresses emphasizing curvy feminine shapes of women.

Dior introduced the new look back in the year 1947 and the perfumes and colognes represent radical departure from simple and delicate perfumes that were meant to save fabrics. The influences of these changes were most notable in women fashion statements. Dior perfumes and colognes played major role in reestablishment of Paris as the capital of the fashion world.

Perfumes and colognes offered by Dior were based on new fashion and introduced novelties in the style statements of women. Though the founder designer passed away in 1957 after 10 years of establishment of the manufacturing unit, the innovative and highly proficient team of experts continues to create new and designer perfumes and colognes annually.

One of the major reasons for high popularity of the Dior products is because it contains a host of haute couture collections and luxurious and enchanting fragrances especially for women all over the year. The collection contains as many as 194 perfumes and colognes of different types.

Below Are Top 65 Christian Dior Perfumes For Women and Best Cologne For Men You Should Check Out!

1. Enhance your personality with the classic Jadore Perfume

Jadore comes from the house of Christian Dior. It was launched in 1999 by this modern French fragrance and fashion brand. It is composed of crisp pear, tart bergamot, and refreshing melon. It is a kind of perfume with the help of which a woman can render glamorous touches to her personality.

2. Rev up the addictive side of your personality with this perfume

It is a kind of fragrance that is best suited to get the best out of a free spirited woman. Since, its debut in 2002, it has continued to captivate the minds of a huge number of female populations around the world. It is one of those scents that feature white floral notes and aromatic vanilla. It is a bold fragrance with the help of which you can be popular among your followers.

3. Cast an indelible seductive spell with the Hypnotic Poison Perfume

Wherever you wear this perfume, you would cast an indelible imprint of seductiveness on your followers. It debuted in the year 1998 from the house of Christian Dior, and since then it epitomizes sensuality and feminism. Moreover, it is packed in a stylish red bottle that is exactly shaped like a red apple.

4. Enjoy this classic scent and create an aura of yours

If you are someone who is on the lookout for a classic yet trendy perfume, then this scent is appropriate for you. It debuted in the year 2005 and is regarded as one of most refined aromas of all the time. It has an intriguing salty sweetness that possesses distinctive violet petals.

5. Enjoy the utmost delicacy of this aromatic scent with the Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Perfume

It is one of the most popular fragrances for women since its launch in the year 2014. It is one of those delicate scents for women which they can wear for any occasion. You can apply this before heading out to work or on a casual date to rev up your style quotient.

6. Reveal the dangerous side of your personality with this aromatic fragrance

It is one of those fragrances that assist you to showcase the ugly side of your personality. It was launched in the year 2003, and this invigorating scent is perfect for women who are fearless. It has the Sicilian mandarin and fruity bergamot that always makes you a cynosure of all eyes.

7. Reveal the inner diva of yours with this fragrance

You can celebrate the hot side of yourself with this aromatic fragrance. Since its debut in the year 1985, it brings out the attributes of sexiness and seductiveness in a woman. It is a sweet yet heady scent that always depicts you as the leader of the pack of your followers.

8. Intoxicate your followers with this heady aromatic fragrance

This is one of those scents that would always have the extra mile for you in enriching your personality. It comprises of the top notes of Sicilian bitter orange that adds as an additional olfactory agent in making you popular among your target audiences. It is an ideal perfume which you can wear in day or night.

9. Escape reality with the help of this aromatic scent

One of those fragrances that would surround you with romanticism and serenity, this aromatic fragrance is a hot favorite among many women. It reminds one of warm sand and fresh ocean breezes that are always interspersed with floral undertones. It is an ideal option for evening wear.

10. Enjoy the timeless elegance of your personality with this fragrance

It is one of those timeless classic aromatic scents that made its debut in the year 1947. Since then it is one of the best selling perfumes for women across the globe. It is interspersed with the notes of earthy galbanum and fragrant jasmine that always makes your appearance unique and classy.

11. Stunning fragrance of Dolce Vita Perfume

Introduced by Christian Dior, the Dolce Vita Perfume captures the sense of vitality as well as an aura of romance. It contains the powerful and heady floral components of rose, lily and magnolia. Along with flora elements it also contains some intoxicating fruity notes such as peach and apricot that reflects on your character.

12. Get mesmerized with Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Perfume

A flowery treat to the womanhood, Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Perfume incense defines resilience. The beautiful steadiness of the rose, violet, lily-of-the-valley and the iris gets emphasized along with the intensity of white amber, almond milk, sandalwood and vanilla. This is a real fragrant. As a matter of fact, it provides the amazing fragrance.

13. Effervescent Elegance of Diorissimo Perfume

Try to relax over a weekend and walk in for a date by wearing the Diorissimo Perfume. It adds the feeling of the sophistication and elegant. This perfume is actually made for women and it has been an ultimate choice for them because of containing some mesmerizing floral and fruity fragrance.

14. Delightful vitality of Dior Addict Eau Delice Perfume

The Dior Addict Eau Delice Perfume is one of the amazing perfumes has been made for the women. It easily attracts the attention of people. The citrusy and crisp top notes of the jasmine and cranberry make great cologne. This delightful perfume is for the summer and it lasts long almost 11-12 hours.

15. Rhythmic glamour Jadore Lumiere Perfume

Light up the room by wearing Jadore Lumiere Perfume. It is extremely special for the women. The classy scent lasts long for almost 10-12 hours. This youthful cologne was made for females who actually wish to tap into their lively side and also enjoy all of life’s desires and preferences.

16. Using the Escale A Portofino Perfume

If you are actually presenting in the boardroom or tanning in the beach you can easily dab a small amount of Escale A Portofino Perfume. Created in the year 2008, this cologne blends the floral and fruity tones. The combination on lemon and bergamot makes your day just amazing with its lovely notes.

17. Makes your day amazing Forever And Ever Perfume

Try to fall in love with this Forever And Ever Perfume. The classic and romantic cologne helps you to get only the stunning day. It is a combination of beautiful floral and fruity stuffs and stand out loud amongst the crowd. The beautiful women’s aroma blends heady freesia, the unusual aqueous floral component of water jasmine.

18. Get the fantasy of the Diorella Perfume

Diorella perfume is the soft, fresh women’s cologne created by Christian Dior in the year 1972. Lush green notes that combines with the woodsy oakmoss, spicy basil as well as sweet honeysuckle and also the floral bergmot to provide this timeless fragrance an invigorating scent. It also lasts long almost 10-12 hours.

19. Stay beautiful Eau De Dolce Vita Perfume

Eau De Dolce Vita perfume is the lively as well as refreshing fragrance for the modern women who actually know who they are. This particular dazzling fragrance brings the perfect harmony of notes to generate an exclusive floral aroma. It creates a long lasting impression no matter wherever you go.

20. Sublime the grace with Escale Aux Marquises Perfume

Spice up the senses as well as lavish your body when you just dab on a bit of Escale Aux Marquises Perfume. This is actually made for the women. The inviting and warm cologne is extremely perfect for the formal or casual wear. The combination of the floral and fruity smells makes your day perfect.

21. Stay bold with Escale A Parati Perfume

Escale A Parati Perfume starts along with fresh notes of orange, lemon and petitgrain. To just round out and accompaniment the citrus and the nature-infused top notes and base notes of the palisander rosewood, cinnamon, mint, and red berries are presented. You can wear this perfume anywhere and anytime.

22. Docile panache with Escale A Pondichery Perfume

Do you want to stay bold and young? Then all you require is applying a little amount of Escale A Pondichery Perfume. The ultimate floral and fruity combination of the perfume stands out loud and has gained an attention of each and every individual. This exclusive scent associates the notes of fragrant jasmine, sweet tea, musky sandalwood and cardamom.

23. Show elegance with Jadore L’absolu Perfume

Increase your inner elegance and sophistication by dabbing a little bit of Jadore L’absolu Perfume. This definitely stylish women’s cologne is the beautiful option for the evenings when you actually want to feel indulgent and luxurious. Notes of the Indian tuberose and rose are the ultimate highlighted part of the perfume.

24. Docile grace Jadore Voile De Parfum Perfume

Surround yourself with the mesmerizing cologne of Jadore Voile De Parfum Perfume. It has been made with a bunch of flowers and fruits that always provide you coziness along with you. White mask, roses and tuberoses are the main highlighted part of the perfume. It is clean, pure and fresh and lasts long 8-10 hours.

25. Be a star with Dior Star Perfume

Are you really fascinated on applying some amazing perfume? Well and then go for the Dior Star Perfume, which always makes you this, a habit. The base motes of beautiful floral scents and the top notes that contains fruity smells surrounds you with its enhancing aroma. It is not overpowering at all.

26. Fantasized beauty with Chris 1947 Perfume

Experience the genuine and honest bliss of Chris 1947 perfume for women. It is created in the year 2003. The exquisite fragrance deliberately mixtures floral notes of the violet and freesia along with cranberry, cactus and sweet pea for the down-to-earth cologne you can wear anywhere. Wear it anytime and anywhere.

27. Get addicted with Dior Addict 2 Perfume

Embrace yourself by dabbing a bit of Dior Addict 2 Perfume. This particular fragrance bursts with the vibrant, rich floral and fruity smells. Basically, the smells of orange, pineapple and grapefruit make the cologne just amazing. You will get a tropical fun with this particular perfume. It is not overpowering at all and lasts long 10-12 hours.

28. Feel great with Dior Addict Eau Sensuelle Perfume

Embrace yourself by applying a little bit of seductive Dior Addict Eau Sensuelle Perfume. The Romantic rose, jasmine and more floral colognes are the highlighted part of the perfume. It is clean, pure and fresh as well. It is not overpowering at all. Feel yourself just top of the world by applying this perfume.

29. Wistful identity Dior Addict Shine Perfume

Allow your persona to just shine through when you actually wear Dior Addict Shine Perfume, an exotic and intoxicating fragrance for women. The sultry and crisp features the blend of sweet raspberry and lemon. In fact, the woody and floral aroma makes your day stunned and vibrant. Apply it anywhere at any time.

30. Shine brightly with Dior Addict To Life Perfume

Satisfy a fascination for lavish colognes along with the preference of Dior Addict To Life Perfume. This particular amazing and enthralling composition for the women is an ultimate creation of French fashion house. The luxurious blends of rose, tube rose; lily with the sandalwood and fruits just makes you an amazing feeling throughout your day.

31. Beauty defines with Dior Me, Dior Me Not Perfume

Feel amazing with the Dior Me, Dior Me Not Perfume. This has been made for women only. The sweet, sensual and the floral fragrances are one of the highlighted parts of the aroma. It features the fruity cherry mixed with peony and sweet pea. It provides the stunning aroma musk. You can apply it any season.

32. Stay bold with Dioressence Perfume

Treat yourself with a scent, which has been used by generations of females with Dioressence perfume. It is any casual date with your partner or hangouts with the friends you can easily apply this perfume. The top notes of the floral scent and base notes of fruity mix perform like a star fact.

33. Beautiful fairness Dune Sun Perfume

Wrap yourself in a lavish and luxury with the lush fragrance choices from the well-known house of Dior. The beautiful Dune Sun Perfume provides a beautiful elegance and airy cologne. The sensual floral notes of the lotus and freesia are covered along with fruity components, containing the rich black currant as well as citrus notes of yuzu and sweet mandarin.

34. Feel gorgeous Eau De Dior Energisante Perfume

Enjoy the cool, pure and refreshing aroma of Eau De Dior Energisante Perfume each and every day when you actually use this revitalizing cologne as your signature scent. Bracing notes of the orange and lemon verbena provide this a bold and bright splash of citrus that wakes the intellects and gets you just perfectly ready for whatever the time may bring.

35. Makes your day amazing Eau De Dior Relaxing Perfume

When you are going out for a dinner and party you must apply a great and amazing perfume. The combination and mixtures of the fruits and floral is the highlighted part of the perfume. The top notes of floral aroma and base notes of lemon, sweet tea and more makes it just amazing.

36. Affecting Efflorescence Lily Perfume

A perfect accent to match the pleasure of spring, this dainty Lily redolence is a real feminine pal. The distinctive aromatic consistency is textured by the delicate base tone of sandalwood and musk, the mid floral assembly of lily-of-the-valley, rose, jasmine, lilac and the vivacious upper layer of Brazilian rosewood, green notes, and bergamot. This Christian Dior’s artifact is also a fit piece for the summers.

37. Mesmeric Grandeur Midnight Poison Perfume

Christian Dior introduced in 2007 a true enigmatic token in the shape of the rakish Midnight Poison fragrance. The match of amber with patchouli and rose gives the beguiling consistency to this one, and the uniqueness of bergamot and mandarin orange makes it all the more mystique. During ceremonious times and phases of celebration, this piece enriches the docility to perfection.

38. Charming Mellowness Eau Svelte Perfume

This 1995 souvenir from the brand of Christian Dior is meant to boost up the natural docile bewitchery. The union between the freshness of citrus and the graciousness of flowers makes up for an exquisite vivacious and wondrous aroma. For creating the best effect around the spray should be applied at the nook of the neck. For an evening occasion, the jaunty Eau Svelte incense is an excellent pick.

39. Entrancing Splendor Hypnotic Poison Eau Secrete Perfume

In 1998 Christian Dior gifted to the world a piece to scent-fill times of love by bringing out this chic Hypnotic Poison Eau Secrete essence. The threesome constitution of Tunisian neroli, Sambac jasmine and classical and Sicilian mandarin orange renders the seductive vibe to this token. On a date with MR Charming, a spray captivates the macho heart flawlessly.

40. Stunning Elegance Hypnotic Poison Eau Sensuelle Perfume

This 2010 Christian Dior token glorifies the mystery of womanly soothe. The odor balance gets designed by the richness of ylang-ylang, the allure of orange flowers and the tenderness of rose. This trio of luxuriousness, attraction, and softness makes the natty Hypnotic Poison Eau Sensuelle redolence a must in all feminine closets and is meant to sequence an evening time dress up.

41. Eternal Seduction I Love Dior Perfume

2002 raffish I Love Dior essence from Christian Dior endorses the pleasantness that is inherent to all women across the limits of age and boundaries. The fragrant quotient is constituted by the loveliness of rose; the beguiling of magnolia, the chasteness of lily-of-the-valley, the pep of pear and the exuberance of citrusy mandarin orange.

42. Enthralling Blush Jadore L’eau Perfume

Christian Dior esteems the passion of fashionista Eves by this 1999 chic Jadore L’eau redolence. The blend of the hypnotic magnolias with the zesty Amalfi lemon and refreshing bergamot multiplies the seductiveness of this piece and the pinch of the exotic neroli decks up to the distinctiveness of this token. It is a perfect elect to complement the womanly boldness.

43. Gracious Confidence Jadore L’or Perfume

This nifty 2010 Jadore L’or essence is meant to amplify the spirit of the work-loving dames. The fusion of rose petals and jasmine with French labdanum, tonka bean, and patchouli textures the refreshing and enduring ardor of this piece. With this souvenir, Christian Dior salutes the dynamics of feminine success. One morning spray is sufficient to capture minds for the whole day.

44. Vivacious Sensuality Miss Dior Cherie L’eau Perfume

Christian Dior solves the womanly confusion of getting groomed for the dusk time by this 2009 magnetic Miss Dior Cherie L’eau redolence. This token’s odor composition is nurtured by the intensity of musk, the pleasantness of gardenia and the tang of bitter orange. For a coffee-date or a brunch time after work, this is an indispensable one to wear.

45. Ornate Allure Miss Dior Le Parfum Perfume

With this 2012 magnetic Miss Dior Le Parfum incense, Christian Dior caters to all those dames who wish to bedeck with a spelling vibe. This fragrant balance gets patterned by the enticing layers of amber, mandarin, vanilla, patchouli, the entirety of Bulgarian and Turkish roses. Whether for a decorous dinner date or a frolicking night party, this is the errorless spray.

46. Glittering Applaud Pure Poison Elixir Perfume

This 2006 launch from Christian Dior represents the womanly cherish for grandeur. Its aroma constitution exhibits a magical texture of African orange blossoms, vanilla, jasmine, petitgrain, and cacao. This luxuriance enables the dainty Pure Poison Elixir redolence to make its owner dame the talk of the time. For highly formal events it is the aptly voguish selection to wear.

47. Narcotic Charisma Tendre Poison Perfume

This 1994 artifact from Christian Dior targets those women who pride their inner enigma. The base layer of honey and Brazilian rosewood sequences correctly with the splendor of bergamot and Mandarin orange. To this mix, the pinch of asafetida provides the singular ardor of entrancement. Either to enrich the docile appeal for the noon or the night, this raffish Tendre Poison incense is the right elect.

48. Buoyant Machismo Sauvage Cologne

Christian Dior praises the rustic masculinity with this jaunty 2015 Sauvage Cologne. The lower tone of labdanum, cedar and ambroxan represent the vibe of roughness whereas the core layer of lavender, elemi, vetiver, pink pepper, patchouli, geranium and Sichuan pepper displays the ardor of urbanity. Robust liveliness is constituted by the upper film of pepper and Calabrian bergamot.

49. Sturdy Appeal Dior Homme Intense Cologne

Men’s love for musk is impeccably catered by Christian Dior by this 2007 dashing Dior Homme Intense Cologne. The blend of iris blossom and fresh lavender with musk mallow, pear, golden amber, vetiver and Virginia cedar defines the crux of masculine strength flawlessly. It trait of longevity accents the every rushing lifestyle of all the Adams.

50. Timeless Conjure Fahrenheit Cologne

When the desire is to overwhelm the mind of the particular lady, the sprightly Fahrenheit Cologne is an indispensable wear. The refined fervor of cedar and nutmeg flower meets with the warmth of lavender, hawthorn and mandarin orange and constitutes that incense which perfectly endorses the inherent manliness. This 1988 Christian Dior piece is a real favorite for the masculine wardrobe.

51. Courteous Charm Eau Sauvage Cologne

This 1966 Eau Sauvage Cologne from the brand of Christian Dior is meant to give men a touch of delight amidst the monotony of the busy life. The assembly of rosemary, basil, bergamot, vetiver, and lemon contribute to make the bold and pronounced aroma texture of this turgid Eau Sauvage essence. For turning heads and fixing eyes on self, this is the top-notch pick.

52. Jazzy Enthrall Dior Homme Sport Cologne

Christian Dior multiplies the inherent manly flamboyancy by this 2008 affable Dior Homme Sport incense. The vigorous notes of vetiver, bergamot, grapefruit, elemi resin and Amalfi lemon display the exuberant and loud manly spirit. For enjoying the outdoors in the summer, this piece is the right mate. The spray indeed imbibes the core of the macho fervor.

53. Intensive Attraction Dior Homme Cologne

The classical Adam-hood gets amplified by the enticing ardor of the suave Dior Homme redolence. The meet of amber with the trace of iris and lavender renders the gravity to the odor texture and to this fusion the tone of bergamot and sage contributes the energetic consistency. Christian Dior makes this token an impeccable wear to don at any and every time.

54. Decorous Individuality Dune Cologne

This blithe Dune essence is the signature piece of Christian Dior to enrich the manly attitude. The redolent composition gets textured by the exquisiteness of the bark of fig wood, the subtlety of cassis and fig leaf and the edginess of sage and basil. For an all-day wear, this 1997 token is the optimum choice.

55. Urbane Oomph Dior Homme Eau Cologne

For the metrosexual men, this turgid Christian Dior souvenir is the errorless selection. The redolent constitution is devised by the mix of the intensity of Virginia cedar and amber with the buoyancy of Tuscan iris and the vivacity of coriander, Calabrian bergamot, and grapefruit. The men who love to sport an upscale profile must have the feel of the Dior Homme Eau essence.

56. Passionate Valor Higher Energy Cologne

This 2003 genial Higher Energy fragrance is the right incense frill for the Adams who are in love with the swift pace of life. Tenderness of grapefruit, melon and juniper berries meets with the zesty verve of musk and mint to make up an exclusive aromatic constitution. Christian Dior recommends this piece when the sun is up.

57. Prided Panache Aqua Fahrenheit Cologne

Christian Dior endeavors to laud the commendable masculine uprightness by this 2011 token of dashing Aqua Fahrenheit aroma. The distinguished base texture of leather, bitter chocolate and vetiver provides for the mystery of Adam-hood, whereas the rustic mid film of cooling mint, violet and fresh basil speaks for its modesty. These two layers get the zesty treat by the pleasurable upper tone of grapefruit and mandarin orange.

58. Officious Gallantry Higher Cologne

For the achievers who do not get much of a time to deck themselves up, this 2001 Higher redolence is the perfect elect. The singular aromatic composition of cypress, pear wood, peach, and basil makes it an wear that captures thoughts. Christian Dior vows about the longevity that dwells from the sunlight till the moonlit time.

59. Mesmeric Dash Fahrenheit 32 Cologne

The spontaneity of Adam-ly courage gets complimented on the application of this jaunty Fahrenheit 32 fragrance. The distinguished vim of herbal spices gets blended with the lush tone of orange flowers, vanilla, and vetiver and therein comes a cutting-edge redolent composition. This contributes to making this Christian Dior piece a real individualistic vogue quotient.

60. Live your life to the fullest by applying this perfume

It is one of those aromatic fragrances that underline the notion of romance and vitality. You can enhance your outer appearance by using this classy perfume. It has intoxicating floral elements of lily, rose and magnolia to truly captivate your followers. Wear this perfume every day to depict your unique character.

61. Enjoy the unique splashes of summer with this aromatic fragrance

Surround yourself with the vibrant colors of summer by wearing this perfume when you are heading out to work, or you are deciding for an outing in the evening. It is a scent that would make you feel special with this intense aroma. You would be able to epitomize remarkable freshness with this perfume.

62. Reveal the energetic side of your personality by wearing this scent

Since its debut in the year 2003, it is one of those great perfumes that are most loved by men. It has interspersed notes of violet, nutmeg, and musk. Quite interestingly, it would give you the pleasure of a casual evening. It would enhance your personality in an enriching manner.

63. Realize the elegance of your masculine personality with this scent

It is one of those fragrances that would always make you the cynosure of every eye. It would make you appealing and attractive among your pack and is one of the most favored perfumes of all the time. You can try a dab of this cologne to enhance your masculinity.

64. Bring out the sophisticated man in you with this perfume

Any man with a sensual side would just simply love this cologne. It was introduced in the year 1984, and since then the aromatic fragrance is captivating the minds of customers. You can dab this perfume to make sure that you have a perfect evening wear. It has interspersed tonnes of citrus tones with spicy notes.

65. Reveal your rugged nature with the help of this perfume

Since its introduction in the year 2007, it is one of those timeless men fragrances that can indeed appeal to the senses of your followers. It is one of those classic scents that would always render a long lasting warmness to your personality. It is simple and uncomplicated that is always a must have fragrance to have.