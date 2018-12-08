Different types of Indian sarees and their draping styles

India is a diverse country in terms of culture and tradition. Each state has its unique set of culture, tradition and lifestyle. The type of dresses worn, cooking style, food items, celebration of different festivals and rituals, the way houses are built everything varies from one state to another.

A saree is something which forms an important part of Indian culture. For Indian women saree is not only a dress, but an emotion. On the occasion of festivities saree is a must. Saree thus forms an integral part of Indian culture. A saree which is usually nine yards in length has seen a lot of evolution since its genesis. Many styles of sarees have come and gone and some among them have remained. But authentic Indian sarees never lost their form and till today, these sarees hold the title to be the favorite choice for most of the occasions.

Here is a list of a few different types of traditional sarees:

Banarasi Silk Sarees- Beauty, elegance and richness

Silk saree is popular throughout India be it north or south. Banarasi silk sarees are crafted in Varanasi. Finely woven silk is what constitutes these sarees. Usually the saree is in bright colors like red, green and maroon with golden or silver border of silk. They form a popular bridal saree in North India.

2. Tant Sarees- Vintage saree of West Bengal

These are the traditional Bengali sarees made up of cotton and with beautiful prints on it. These sarees are mostly found at the heart of West Bengal that is Kolkata. These sarees can be used both for daily use and also for festivities like Durga Puja. Tant saree weavers are also found in Bangladesh.

3. Kalamkari Sarees- Handmade beauties

The word ‘kalam’ translates to pen. These sarees are called Kalamkari as they are crafted manually. These sarees are made up of cotton and only natural dyes are used in the process. The designs which are usually complex depict different Hindu mythological stories which gives it a very ethnic and traditional appeal. However, nowadays printed sarees are also available due to their popularity.

4. Lively and loud patola sarees

These are also handmade silk sarees and these sarees get this name from a village called ‘Patan’ in Gujarat. These sarees comprise of bold and vibrant colors which make them look very attractive. These sarees are double dyed with a unique dyeing process called ikat and woven.

5. The most attractive Kanjeevaram Sarees

These sarees consist of traditionally woven silk. This saree is a favorite choice in South India for bridal attire and special occasions. It makes a woman look graceful due to its simple yet elegant patterns. These days the demand for these sarees is increasing in South India also. The hub of these sarees is in Kanchipuram of Tamil Nadu.

6. Simple yet elegant Bandhani sarees from Gujarat

The word ‘Bandhani’ means ties or relations in Hindi. These sarees are highly popular in both Rajasthan and Gujarat. However the pioneer community of this saree is called ‘Khatri’ community of weavers who belong to Gujarat. The process of dyeing is used. The design consists of many dots on these sarees of vibrant colors like red, green, blue and orange.

7. Traditionally woven Muga silk sarees from Assam

Muga silk is a different type of silk, which is located in Assam. This kind of silk is obtained by larvae which feed on two types of special leaves. These sarees are durable and shiny. Assam is the only place where golden muga threads are available.

The other types of sarees are Madhya Pradesh’s Chanderi, Punjab’s Phulkari, Lucknow’s Chikanari, Kerala’s Pattu sarees, Odisha’s Bomkai sarees etc. The Stylecaret offers these sarees which possess its own uniqueness.

What are the different styles in which a saree can be draped?

Saree draping technique varies from place to place. In each culture or state there is a unique way of draping the saree.

Athpourey shari from Bengal

In this the pleat comes in front and the Pallu comes from back to front on both the sides. This kind of draping is very unique and easily recognizable and limits itself to Bengali sarees.

Coorgi style from Karnataka

Coorgi community of Karnataka are known for their uniqueness in culture, traditions and celebrations. Their way of saree draping is very different from other South Indian styles. Usually the saree is paired with full sleeved blouse. The pleats come at the back. The end of the saree passes below the right shoulder and gets pinned at the right shoulder by a knot which is called as ‘molakattu.’

Seedha Pallu from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha

This type of saree draping is used every day in the above mentioned regions. Here the saree looks more like a lehenga choli (a traditional Indian dress). In the place of dupatta, the pallu of saree is used. This type of draping is very comfortable and light.

Nauvari from Maharashtra

In this style the saree is worn around the legs just like a dhoti (A traditional Indian dress worn by men) and the upper part is similar to a simple saree. This type permits easy movement of legs.

Andhra Pradesh’s Nivi drape, Assam’s Mekhela chador, Kerala’s Mohiniattam, Chhattisgarh’s Surguja and Karnataka’s Bootheyara are among the many other types of saree draping.

Which are the different and popular neck designs for these blouses?

The traditional blouses usually had similar designs. But these blouses have undergone tremendous evolution in style and design over the years. Both the neck and back designs follow trendy and unique patterns. There are different designs according to the type of saree and its style of draping. Some of the popular neck designs are boat neck, high neck blouse, collar neck blouse, knotted blouse, round neck blouse, square neck blouse, embroidered blouse, crew neck blouse, cutwork neck blouse, jewel neck blouse, keyhole neck blouse etc. The designs depend on the saree and its artwork.