Finding the Best Plus Size Dress to Wear on a Wedding

Weddings are a $50-billion industry, but the bride and groom are not the only people who are excited at a wedding. Many guests also look forward to celebrating the union between two beloved people as well as the chance to get dressed up.

However, finding the perfect outfit to wear can be difficult with so many excellent options. For those who are looking for the best plus size dresses for wedding guest, here are several outfit ideas that you can wear.

What to wear at a daytime wedding?

For a light and casual feel, a floral maxi dress never goes out of style. A maxi dress is the perfect mix of a refreshing and classy look. To make the dress look more attractive, you can pair it with gladiator shoes to perfect that floral look.

Another suitable option for daytime weddings is Wrap dresses, such as those in Kiyonna. These are one of the best plus size dresses for wedding guests as it flatters well and flaunts curves. Wrap dresses are also effortless to wear and pairable with any sandals.

What to wear at an evening wedding?

For formal weddings, consider different sets of outfits. The easiest and safest option is to go for cocktail dresses. Cocktails can fit any event that is celebrated in the evening because it is classy without being too extravagant.

Cocktail dresses with deep colors such as maroon and navy blue tend to blend in with every type of motif. However, if you want to make things a bit more interesting, try to go for a cocktail dress with light but simple colors such as turquoise and mustard.

Trendy Plus Size Dresses

On the other hand, there are also current fashion trends that you might consider. If you want to shift from the usual practice and want to wear something unique and trendy, here are several selections perfect for you.

Lock it up with Laces

Lace dresses are the perfect go-to outfit for every chic girl. It has the right combination of simplicity and sultry, which can help accentuate every curve on your body. Lace dresses also have the most intricate designs, which make you look luxurious.

Elegant Velvet Dress

If you want to skip patterns and shapes, you can choose to wear a velvet dress. Velvet dresses are effortless and subtle because of their monochromatic color. However, due to their lush texture, it makes these dresses a hundred times more expensive looking. Velvet dresses, especially those in maroon and black, do not need a lot of accessories and they also come in various designs.

For every wedding, guests are expected to match the theme of the celebration. There are indeed tons of outfits available for every size, but the dilemma is finding the right balance between comfort and style. Still, with hundreds of dresses to choose from, there is certainly that one dress that would meet every standard and desire that you want.