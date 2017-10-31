This past December, The New York Times ran an anecdote about Brian Woo (otherwise known as Dr. Charm), calling him the “Tattoo Artist for the Hollywood Set.” Having inked such big names as Drake, Ellie Goulding, and Cara Delevingne, the 33-year-old is a standout amongst the most sought after tattoo craftsmen in Los Angeles with a hold up rundown that is six months in length.

Youthful and old have experienced passionate feelings for his mark style of complex, barely recognizable difference, single-needle style pieces. With an Instagram taking after that now remains at 454,000, he’s additionally trailed by an army of online fans who keep a close eye on him. via [Refinery29], [Mr Porter] | via mymodernmet