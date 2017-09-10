Why giorgio armani Fragrance is the best for him or her

Italian born Giorgio Armani was declared to be the most successful designer of the world. Though the designer was established in the fashion design world by mid 1960s, he entered the perfume industry as producer only in the year 1975. It was the year when he came up with first a perfume collection for men and giorgio perfumes it with a collection of fragrances for the women.

The company expanded its area of operations during the 1970s and 1980s. Its products were fresh and relevant all the times for which they were extremely popular in the market. Armani for women was the first fragrance introduced by the Company. This was followed by Simply Armani for men. This was followed in quick succession by other exotic products and today Giorgio Armani markets over 100 products in perfume and cologne market.

Giorgio Armani perfumes are designer and the aroma generated is not only exotic but also lasting and can impress others around the user instantly. Captivating scent of the perfumes and colognes are both fresh and invigorating.

Perfumes created by Giorgio Armani represent invisible sophistication, perfection, as well as harmony. The perfumes are timeless as well as vibrant and at the same time fluid and simple. They are not only beautiful but also long lasting.

Below Are The Top 50 giorgio Perfumes For Women and Best Cologne For Men You Should Check Out!

1. Enjoy the unique Armani code perfume

The Armani code perfume was launched in 2013 by the Italian brand Giorgio Armani, known for high fashion. This is a unique mix of modern and traditional sensitivities with its blend of orange blossom and lemon citrus as its notes. This is for the modern woman with a confidence to win over the world.

2. Acqua Di Gioia Perfume exudes seductive sea aroma

Manufactured by the Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani, Acqua Di Gioia perfume lets you have the exotic feminine fragrance. Introduced in 2010, this dignified fragrance opens up with a refreshing note of mint, and the floral base stays for long drawing many compliments in the formal meeting and afternoon lunch.

3. Emporio Armani Perfume: all season women wear

Initially released in 1998, Emporio Armani Perfume from Giorgio Armani is another classic fragrance for women. With its bold and enticing aroma, this is sure to let you stay apart from the crowd. This is all season wear romantic fragrance and the notes of vanilla and musk showcase your personality.

4. Acqua Di Gio perfume for the free spirit

The woman who is dignified and freedom loving with a strong bond with nature will fall in love with Acqua Di Gio perfume. This has the gorgeous blend of jasmine and rosemary that make it nothing short of an aromatic experience. This is perfect for both formal day or for the romantic date in the evening.

5. Armani Si Intense Perfume accentuates your sensuality

Armani Si Intense Perfume carries the legacy of Giorgio Armani. Released in 2014, it takes care of the needs of the modern charismatic women who love to embrace life and have everything. It exudes an uncompromising feminine fragrance that draws many compliments and the boozy scent leaves an unforgettable trail.

6. Emporio Armani Diamonds Perfume has hypnotizing effect

Balancing variety of notes, the Emporio Armani Diamonds Perfume for women by Giorgio Armani is an amazing floral fragrance that forces heads turn towards you. This Soft and elegant feminine fragrance was first introduced in 2007. It has a unique seducing effect and leaves a fragrant trail wherever you go.

7. Unleash your subtle femininity with Mania Perfume

Mania Perfume is from the famous design house Giorgio Armani. Released in 2000, this is designed for unleashing the emotions of the modern women. Blending citrus, spicy and woodsy notes this delivers an elegant feminine presence. You can wear this in office and for dinning out with your special one.

8. Air Di Gioia Perfume: Fragrance for the stylish women

Air Di Gioia Perfume is a new release from Giorgio Armani for the fashion loving women who want to be joyous by creating harmony with nature. This cool and fresh scent is buoyant and euphoric. It exudes a sensation of freedom. This fragrance is great to wear in all occasions.

9. Armani Code Satin Perfume exudes a provocative smell

Armani Code Satin Perfume is a new release from Giorgio Armani. This new fragrance is a unique blend of fruity, floral and spicy notes that is synonymous with a seductive woman of strong personality. A great wear for all occasions that make many heads turn and leave a sensual trail.

10. Sun Di Gioia Perfume: Fragrance with refined feeling

When you want to unleash your feminine beauty and strong personality, Sun Di Gioia Perfume from Giorgio Armani is the right choice. This refreshing fragrance for women is an exquisite blend of different notes and symbolizes the sea breeze and sun. Radiating ultra-feminine personality, it is great for any occasion.

11. Armani Code Cashmere Perfume: Oriental floral fragrance for women

Released from the house of Giorgio Armani in 2017, Armani Code Cashmere Perfume is an energetic fragrance for wearing in all occasions. The perfume exudes a cozy and comfortable feeling of cashmere. Wearing this you will be covered with a cloud of sensuality, and set a high level of admiration.

12. Armani Code Luna Eau Sensuelle Perfume makes your presence felt

Released in 2012, Armani Code Luna Eau Sensuelle Perfume for women is another amazing creation of Giorgio Armani. This symbolizes quality, feminine mysticism, sensuality and exudes a feeling of the seducing effect of dark romance. None can miss you when you wear this in formal dinners and other social occasions.

13. Emporio Armani Diamonds Intense Perfume is irresistible

Emporio Armani Diamonds Intense Perfume is a floral fruity fragrance introduced by Giorgio Armani in 2008. This is a long lasting and sensual perfume that surrounds you with an opulent romantic fragrance drawing many compliments. You can wear this in any occasion for leaving an unforgettable trail of amazing fragrance.

14. Emporio Armani Diamonds Rose Perfume makes you classy and elegant

Emporio Armani Diamonds Rose Perfume is a new flanker from the house of Giorgio Armani. It is a delicate fragrance for spring and summer. This elegant feminine perfume combines citrus fruity flavors with fruity notes; synonymous with matured women personality. This is a great wear for office and everyday use.

15. Regenerate subtle femininity with Emporio Armani Diamonds Violet Perfume

Emporio Armani Diamonds Violet Perfume was introduced by Giorgio Armani in 2015. This blends floral and fruity notes with a musky base for surrounding you by a nice overall fragrance to enrich your feminine presence. Whether you are out for a date or attending evening social gatherings, this works great.

16. Emporio Armani Night Perfume makes you desirable

Introduced in 2003, the Emporio Armani Night Perfume carries the luxurious touch of the Italian designer Giorgio Armani. This combines notes of black currant, cranberry, and bergamot with floral and spicy notes for creating an alluring aroma for the special moments of life and perfect choice for your evening outings.

17. Emporio Remix Perfume makes them look at you

Emporio Remix Perfume by Giorgio Armani was released in 2006. Opening with star anise and combining basil, nutmeg, cardamom this intense fragrance is sure to draw complements. Just put a little of this on your pulse points and that will make them notice you from the moment you are in.

18. Emporio White Perfume helps you discover new attitudes

The Emporio White Perfume for women by Giorgio Armani combines a unique cocktail of citrus notes with fig leaves, ginger, clove and green mint to let you have the cool breezy feeling of cleanliness. This soft and feminine fragrance imparts a dynamic urban aroma that makes your presence felt everywhere.

19. Gio Perfume has the capacity to revitalize

Gio Perfume for women was introduced by the house of Giorgio Armani in 1992. It combines notes of green florals, gardenia, orange blossoms with amber wood and vanilla to deliver a luxurious perfume. Starting with a floral fragrance, this settles to a balanced overall effect that regenerates the powerful femininity.

20. Using Idole D’armani Perfume will make you graceful

The Idole D’armani Perfume by Giorgio Armani is an ode to femininity. Introduced in 2009, it combines unique blend of citrus, spices and florals notes for exuding mesmerizing sensuality and natural grace. Whether it is a formal or casual meeting, you can wear this perfume for showcasing your sublime femininity.

21. Onde Extase Perfume makes many heads turn

Inspired by the Eastern rituals, Onde Extase Perfume of Giorgio Armani kindles the provocative feminine spirit. Featuring notes of narcissus, mimosa flowers, cedar, jasmine, bergamot, it melts to exude an intoxicating and dreamy fragrance. Whether you are out for office, or for dating, you can wear this mesmerizing 2008 creation.

22. Onde Vertige Perfume can add to your personality

Since 2008, Onde Vertige Perfume by Giorgio Armani has been the heart throb of the modern women. This combines notes of frangipani, jasmine, licorice, patchouli making it a luxurious fragrance. Whether you are at the beach or in casual meeting with friends, this is sure to make your presence felt.

23. Sensi Perfume showcases your subtle feminine emotion

Released in 2002, Sensi Perfume by Giorgio Armani balances the diverse nuances of different notes and creates a soft and silky comfort. Combing notes of barley, fruity lime, palisander wood, jasmine and farnesi acacia this exudes a sensory delight that goes well for office work to romancing with your beau.

24. Sensi White Notes Perfume: Awesome fragrance for modern women

Sensi White Notes Perfume was introduced by Giorgio Armani in 2004. This combines tangy lime, freesia, water hyacinth, lily of the valley and bright lemon notes for exuding an amazing scent that has the power to make your presence special. You can wear this all day fragrance for all occasions.

25. Armani Code Luna Perfume enlivens your feminine sensuality

When you want to display feminine charm and sensuality, Armani Code Luna Perfume can create the desired atmosphere. Released in 2012 this combines notes of bergamot, orange, pear, orange blossom and moonflower exuding an aura of dark romance. You can wear this at school, office and for evening dining out.

26. Acqua Di Gio Perfume for the lively woman

This is for the woman who is a livewire but her senses are in sync with the nature. Coriander and freesia give out an aquatic and clean scent. It was inspired by the warmth of sea and salt air associated with the islands of Italy. This is long lasting and perfect for all occasions.

27. Acqua Di Gioia Essenza Perfume: A fragrance to look for

Giorgio Armani has launched Acqua Di Gioia Essenza Perfume in 2011. Bearing their legacy, it symbolizes quality and sophistication. This cool and crisp perfume combines an artistic blend of floral, fruity and woodsy notes to deliver an exotic feminine fragrance. It is great for all meetings from casual to formal.

28. Armani Code Sheer Perfume helps get attention

Armani Code Sheer Perfume for women is an irresistible feminine scent released by Giorgio Armani in 2007. Combing fruity and floral notes with delicate woodsy musk, the perfume yields a well-balanced overall effect and helps create fresh aura. You can wear it in any season for getting attention from others.

29. Experience Armani Prive Eau De Jade Perfume for feeling invigorated

The citrus aromatic fragrance Armani Prive Eau De Jade Perfume for women is designed to reenergize your feminine presence. Released by Giorgio Armani in 2004, this perfume features bergamot, neroli, pepper and warm musk for creating a magical sensation. You can wear this fresh and clean scent for casual occasions.

30. Armani Prive Pierre De Lune Perfume: Fragrance for fashionable women

Armani Prive Pierre De Lune Perfume for women by Giorgio Armani is designed around the floral, woodsy, musky notes of iris, cassis flower, violet and amber to deliver an overall intensive fragrance for the women of style. You can wear it for formal business meetings and special occasions as well.

31. Emporio Armani Diamonds Black Carat Perfume makes you confident

Combining beautiful blend of citrus, floral, woody notes, the Emporio Armani Diamonds Black Carat Perfume clouds you with a sensual, delightful and warm aura that makes highly provocative appearance in all occasions. Released in 2011, it opens with notes of freesia and settles to vanilla base for a sweet touch.

32. City Glam Perfume denotes elegance and femininity

Launched in 2005, the City Glam Perfume for women by Giorgio Armani is a youthful blend of floral, fruity and earthy notes. This combines floral notes of Bulgarian rose, Indian patchouli, oak moss and white musk to yield a classy feminine fragrance that is perfect for formal and casual wear.

33. Acqua Di Gio Cologne: An iconic fragrance for men

Acqua Di Gio Cologne by Giorgio Armani has been in the market since its launch in 1996. This is a unique masculine fragrance combining nuances of spicy and floral notes with an aquatic touch. This clean, fresh everyday fragrance leaves a musky trail and perfect for office work and romance.

34. Armani Code Cologne can create a lasting impression

Released in 2004, Armani Code Cologne for men speaks of the unique style and sophistication of Giorgio Armani products. This versatile fragrance is for those who seamlessly shift between and love and work, and combines notes of bergamot, lemon, star anise, olive blossom and tonka bean producing a seductive fragrance.

35. Emporio Armani Cologne defines your masculinity

Emporio Armani Cologne for men was introduced by designer house Giorgio Armani in 1998. Coming in a sleek metal container, the scent combines spicy and citrus notes with woodsy and mossy undertones for showcasing your strong masculinity. You can use it as a daytime wear for formal and casual meetings.

36. Armani Code Profumo Cologne makes you a complete man

Released in 2016, Armani Code Profumo Cologne for men by Giorgio Armani has all the qualities to be your signature fragrance. Opening with fresh spicy notes, it passes through warm floral notes and then settles down to aromatic base and leaves a nice masculine trail that makes your presence memorable.

37. Armani Cologne: Right fragrance for modern men

Armani Cologne for men was introduced in 1982 by Giorgio Armani. Since that time, this cologne has been a captivating masculine fragrance. Combining notes of bergamot, spearmint, galbanum, it produces a complex feeling of masculinity and mystery. You can wear it, whether you are in office or out with friends.

38. Acqua Di Gio Profumo Cologne: The ultimate male fragrance

Acqua Di Gio Profumo Cologne can end your search for an inspiring masculine fragrance. Released in 2015, it features notes of bergamot, rosemary, geranium with a touch of sage and patchouli for delivering a deep sensual overall effect. You can wear this aromatic fragrance with everyday cloths and fashion attires.

39. Acqua Di Gio Essenza Cologne radiates rugged masculinity

For those who love to enjoy life fully, Acqua Di Gio Essenza Cologne can let them have that. Launched in 2012 by Giorgio Armani, this sensual fragrance blends notes of bergamot, jasmine, grapefruit, and basil to yield an intense masculine fragrance that draws compliments for outdoor adventure and lunch date.

40. Mania Cologne keeps you apart from the crowd

With its distinctive male fragrance Mania Cologne evokes the refined masculinity for standing out of the crowd. Introduced in 2002 by Giorgio Armani, it opens up with notes of mandarin and warm spices for a fresh and classic feeling. This daytime fragrance makes you confident and attractive in all occasions.

41. Armani Code Ice Cologne lets you have extra cool

Released in 2014, Armani Code Ice Cologne for men by Giorgio Armani is an improvisation of the 2006 version. Combining lemon, ginger, mint, lavender, geranium with woody base, it is ideal for the dynamic and strong men. You can wear it office and in evening for a fresh, cool feeling.

42. Emporio Armani Diamonds Cologne helps silent communication

Emporio Armani Diamonds Cologne is an exotic male fragrance that has dramatic effect on the wearer. Released by Giorgio Armani in 2008, it is a woody aromatic scent that makes your masculine presence prominent. This is ideal for the energetic men of adventure. Splash it for enjoying the exciting fragrance.

43. Armani Eau D’aromes Cologne: All purpose fragrance

Introduced by Giorgio Armani in 2014, Armani Eau D’aromes Cologne is a delicate fragrance that unleashes your real masculinity wherever you go. Featuring citrus, spicy and woody notes it exudes a well-balanced male fragrance that you can wear to attend formal board meetings and also for semi-formal gathering after work.

44. Armani Code Colonia Cologne showcase style and elegance

Armani Code Colonia Cologne is a new release from the house of Giorgio Armani. Carrying the Armani legacy, the cologne is synonymous with quality, style and elegance. Combining notes of Orange blossom, bergamot, mandarin, pink pepper with accords of tonka bean and heliotrope this makes you elegant, sensual and attractive.

45. You are sure to get noticed with Armani Code Ultimate Cologne

Launched in 2012 by Giorgio Armani, Armani Code Ultimate Cologne is a masculine fragrance that draws many compliments. This blends notes of grapefruit, mandarin with cedar and olive blossom for revealing the sensual masculinity in you. It is perfect for hanging out with guys and for impressing your special woman.

46. Armani Code Sport Cologne: The right signature scent

Having energetic composition, Armani Code Sport Cologne from Giorgio Armani can provide you the best contemporary signature fragrance for making a lasting impression, wherever you are. Combining citrus, spicy and musty notes, this is a smart choice for the active men for its unique transition from one mode to other.

47. Acqua Di Gio Blue Edition Cologne: An olfactory excellence

In case, you are looking for a lingering masculine fragrance, Acqua Di Gio Blue Edition Cologne could be the smartest choice. Released in 2014 by Giorgio Armani it combines calabrian bergamot, mandarin orange, jasmine, patchouli and natural water notes resulting an elegant masculine fragrance that is great for all occasions.

48. Armani Eau De Cedre Cologne: Cult fragrance for men

Armani Eau De Cedre Cologne by Giorgio Armani is dedicated to reveal the masculine cult. Introduced in 2015, this woody aromatic fragrance is themed on the notes of cedar. Enriched with bergamot, lemon oil, aromatic sage, violet leaves, caraway and cardamom, this long lasting fragrance goes well in all occasions.

49. Opulent Armani Eau De Nuit Cologne makes you attractive

Armani Eau De Nuit Cologne is a sharp and strong fragrance for men who head for evening outing straight from the office. Containing notes of bergamot, pink peppermint, nutmeg it features a balanced profile for drawing many compliments. This lasts long allowing you smooth transition from work to entertainment mode.

50. Attitude (armani) Cologne gives unforgettable sensory experience

When looking for a rich masculine fragrance Attitude (armani) Cologne is a smart consideration for a strong scent without compromising elegance. Introduced in 2007, it has been adorning active men with unique blend of coffee, Sicilian lemon, lavender, cardamom, patchouli notes. You can wear this scent at late night parties.