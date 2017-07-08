The games are a part of our lives. We not only play different games to get refreshed but also watch television tournaments and championships. I must say almost all the people are crazy for different games like crickets, hockey, baseballs, basketballs and tennis etc. Without the flawless involvement of the players a game is nothing at all. So let’s have a look at the top 10 most handsome cricketers in the world in 2017.

1. Kevin Pietersen – A Most Handsome Cricketer:

Kevin Pietersen is a resident of South Africa. His six feet height makes him an adorable player of the world. He is noticeably handsome and good looking.

2. Brendon McCullum:

He has deep beautiful eyes and fair skin complexion. His personality plus his amazing cricket performance has made Brendon McCullum a full package of entertainment for cricket lovers.

3. Brett Lee:

Brett Lee is a wonderful and well versed Australian cricketer. It is not only his performance which has made him worldwide famous but also his beautiful appeal and greater level of attitude.

4. Michael Clarke:

Michael Clarke is a wonderful Australian captain and is the heart throb of millions of women around the world. He is five foot in height and has wonderful sculptured physic to make us crazy. He is also the one of top top 10 richest cricketers in the world.

5. Yuvraj Singh:

Yuvraj Singh is a beautiful and good looking player of Indian cricket team. He is five foot high and possesses extremely beautiful eyes and a sexy personality.

6. Faf Du Plessis:

Faf Du Plessis comes at the top of the list of top 10 most handsome cricketers in the world. He is not only handsome but also highly admirable and adorable due to his batman’s skills. Faf is always ready to accept the challenges and this is might be the reason he makes records in cricket every now and then. We can proudly name him a handsome, sexy and good looking young and extremely talented cricketer who is enough catchy to make his fans crazy.

7. Mitchell Johnson:

Mitchell Johnson is a well versed Australian pacer and a famous bowler. He has made various world records and is still making good performances in the cricket. Mitchell is another handsome cricketer and has a charming personality to make us crazy.

8. Alastair Cook:

Alastair Cook is a wonderful English cricketer. He is long heighted and charming. He is a well featured cricketer of the era and looks awesome during his games.

9. Virat Kohli:

He is an Indian cricket captain and a well versed player of the era. Virat has made various records and gotten lots of appreciations. More than his cricket records, his hot and handsome look is lovable for his fans.

10. Dale Steyn:

Dale Steyn is a South African player and is said to be one of the most dangerous bowlers in the world. He works really hard to defeat the rivals in the tournaments. He is quite handsome and tall and has sexy eyes.

