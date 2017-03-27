We must admit that South African women are so stunning that it is too difficult to not notice them. These ladies have been dominating the film and fashion industries the world over. That’s why today we have here focused on the top 10 hottest South African models in 2017 to show their beauty to the world right now. Let’s enjoy!

Below is a list of top 10 hottest South African models in 2017:

10. Michelle Gildenhuys

Michelle is a young South African lady who represented her country at the 2011 Miss Universe pageant. She is superbly hot and is famous for her ad campaigns of big fashion houses. She is truly very pretty.

9. Tammin Sursok

Tammin Sursok is a successful actress and model. She appeared on a famous Australian soap opera-Home and Away. She has been famous for her ad campaigns and fashion shows of big brands. Tammin is a beauty with brain.

8. Candice Boucher

Candice Boucher is another adorable and wonderful South African female. She is a stunning model and television personality. Candice has been a hardworking female who rose to the heights of success in a very young age.

7. Dominique Piek

Dominique Piek is a young and energetic model of South Africa. She is widely famous for her superb look and hot figure. She has shot for swimsuit editions of various brands.

6. Jenna Pietersen

Jenna Pietersen is an incredible and hot South African model and tv celeb. She is best known for her looks and body. She began career at the age of 15, and was discovered by one of the fashion agents. Jenna rose to fame till her 17, and is now one of the finest supermodels.

5. Joelle Kayembe

Joelle Kayembe is a stunning black South African woman with graceful personality and incredible body. She rose to the spotlight at the age of 16 as a fashion model. Joelle is very charming and hot female.

4. Shane Van de Westhuizen

Shane is a young South African model has graced many men’s magazines all over the world. I must say she is an asset of South Africa’s fashion industry. Shane is superbly hot and appealing.

3. Nonhle Thema

Nonhle Thema is a well known beauty of South Africa. Her mother Cynthia was a beauty queen who won the Miss Africa South title in 1972. Nonhle is a famous TV personality and stunning fashion model.

2. Lorraine Van Wyk

Lorraine Van Wyk is from Sierra Leone in South Africa. She is a stunning and pretty model and actress. She is known for her sexy body and sparkling eyes.

1. Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton originally belongs to Zimbabwe. She was born to South African parents. She is a hot actress, and fashion model. Her roles in “Beloved” and “Crash” are memorable. She acted opposite Tom Cruise in “Mission Impossible 2” and Will Smith in “In Pursuit Of Happiness”.

Do you like these ladies?