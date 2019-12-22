How to Add Variety to Your Dog and Cat’s Diets

Variety removes boredom and prevents cats and dogs from getting attached to one type of food. By creating variety in their diets, you can ensure that they’re getting a balanced meal every time.

Some cats and dogs may be picky and like to stick to the same meal every day. On the other hand, some pets won’t settle for the same meal option day in and day out.

But they don’t have to get new food every day. It saves you both time and energy if you’re maintaining variety, but at the same time not giving them special treatment.

Here are a few easy ways you can add variety to your cat and dog’s diet

Benefits of Adding Variety to Meals

Not all pets are the same. Yet, some exhibit similar behavior that can help you decide on their diet plan.

A balanced diet is compulsory for your pet to feel and perform at their best. Often, this balance is achieved by adding variety to their meals.

There are now rotational protein diets where pets are provided with a variety of proteins during meal times. The diet has helped many dogs and cats achieve optimal health and pet owners love the idea!

Therefore, we’re going to be looking at the positive outcomes of serving your pets a variety of food.

It Removes Monotony

How would you feel if you had to eat the same meal every day? You’ll probably lose the interest to eat. Your dog or cat feels the same way.

All commercial pet food nowadays have led us to believe that we should feed our pets with the same food on a daily basis. We change the brand sometimes, but only because our pets are not liking the same taste.

Instead of relying on the best brands on the market, have you considered spicing things up with a home-cooked diet? As long as you’re giving them the proper nutrients, anything they consume will be good for them.

It Prevents Intolerance

When you let your pet have the same food every day, they may develop an intolerance. They may develop allergies and sensitivities, and refuse to eat it.

A lack of interest in food and eating less can have a detrimental impact on your pet’s health. The last thing you want is for your little friend to become ill and unhappy.

To prevent this from happening, improve the variation in their diet. Use different types of meat every week or different vegetables now and then.

It Improves Health and Wellbeing

A single food source can’t contain all the nutrition your pet needs to be healthy. Besides, having commercial pet food on a regular basis may become monotonous and uninteresting for your pet.

When you introduce variety in food, you increase the chance of your pet getting an overall balanced diet. A balanced diet consists of enzymes, minerals, vitamins, fatty acids, amino acids, protein, water, and carbohydrates.

Your pet will consume more water per meal if the diet is changed from dry kibbles to a varied diet. Your pet can stay more hydrated if you rotate their meal with wet food, fresh food, and dry food.

How to Transition into a Variety Diet

There is a term to describe adding variety to your pet’s diet. It’s called ‘rotational feeding’. You have to rotate formulas, brands or protein throughout the week to achieve a complete diet. You can also rotate between premium pet food and mid-ranged food.

It’s possible to be creative with rotational feeding so that it’s fun for both you and your pet. Here is our step by step instruction on how to transition into a diet with more variety.

Step One

First and foremost, don’t introduce a new food to your pet suddenly. You should take it slow.

Mix the new food with the current food when you first start practicing rotational feeding. Then gradually, replace the old food with the new one.

For instance, you may introduce wet food if your pet was used to having dry food. It’s perfectly fine to let your pet develop a taste for cooked food, raw food or even greens like broccoli and spinach.

Step Two

You should do thorough research about what your dog or cat can digest and what may make them sick. For example, chocolate, onions, coffee, macadamia nuts, raisins, grapes, and alcohol are highly toxic for dogs.

‘People food’ may not always be safe for our little pets. So, please take care before feeding your animal friend anything from your plate.

Step Three

Once you’ve helped your pet switch to a new diet, it’s time to experiment. You can experiment with raw, cooked, dry and wet food.

A raw diet is especially beneficial for your dog’s bones, skin, coat, stomach, and teeth. Anything from pork and chicken to carrots to beans can be given to your dog for dinner.

However, feed them food that is both nutritious and healthy. Avoid food that is toxic to pets.

Step Four

You can witness the improvement in your dog or cat’s health once you’ve made the switch. An enhancement in your pet’s productivity, mental capacity, and physical functionality will be noticeable.

For factual evidence, get your pet’s health get checked by a veterinarian. The vet will be able to give further advice about choosing diets for your pet.

Final Thoughts

If your pet suffers from skin conditions, digestive issues, allergies, and other diseases, it’s time for you to switch their diet. Pets become ill when they’re not getting enough nutrients in their diet.

A switch in diet has changed the lives of many pets. Helping your pet to eat more wholesome food is your duty. By adding more variety to what your pet eats on a regular basis, you’re making their day and contributing to their overall wellbeing.