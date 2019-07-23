Let Me Give You My Card: Top 5 Tips for Designing a Business Card

Are you looking to design a killer business card? If so, check out this guide to learn the top five tips for designing a business card.

In an all-digital world, it’s easy to forget the power of business cards. Giving a new contact a physical reminder of who you are – and how to find you – is still a great way to build your business network.

Designing a business card isn’t difficult – but there are some things you can do to make sure your card is treasured and not thrown into the back of a desk drawer somewhere.

Follow these top tips to create a stunning business card that people will want to take from you.

Top Tips to Make Your Business Card Design Memorable

Creating your first business card is an exciting process. Experiment with color, design, and even blank space to produce something you’re proud to hand new customers.

1. Blank Space Is Your Friend

Try not to cram your business card with every minor detail about your business. A standard business card size isn’t a large canvas to work with; cramming lots onto the small space will confuse the reader.

Use plenty of blank space to make essential information, such as your logo and contact details, stand out as much as possible.

2. Check Your Contact Details

Proof, proof, and then proof again before you send to print! A common mistake when designing a card is to accidentally omit an essential contact detail – or worse, include inaccurate information.

Your business card needs to include at least your website, email, and telephone number on it. Your address and social media handles are easy to find on your website – so you don’t need to include them on the card.

3. Simplify Your Color Choices

A bold splash of colors or an accent color on a monochrome background make the essential details stand out well.

Stick to your brand colors and font types to make sure your card is instantly recognizable in a pile of others. An accent color helps to catch the eye without overpowering the essential information a business card conveys.

4. Try Different Paper Types and Sizes

A standard business card size might not be what suits your business best. For example, if you’re a hairdresser, consider a larger folded business card with your price list printed on the inside.

Premium paper stocks, matte or shiny finishes, and rounded corners or unusually shaped business cards will also all help to make your business card memorable.

5. Add a Special Something to Stand Out

Finishing touches that make your card feel good to physically hold will make your clients not want to put it down!

Spot UV, for example, uses a raised gloss overlaid on selected areas of your design, such as the logo. This creates a tactile experience for the person receiving your card, forming a memory that makes your card – and business – easier to recall.

Designing a Business Card: What Software Do You Need?

The great news is that you don’t need fancy software or be an experienced business card designer to create your vision.

Most printing websites will have an on-site design software you can use. Alternatively, free design websites like Canva will help you to bring your business card vision to life.

In design software, the canvas will be preset to the right size for a standard card, so you can experiment with drag-and-drop design features safely in the knowledge that what you see on the screen will be the final printed result.

