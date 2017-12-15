6 reasons to buy Lutein 20 mg with Zeaxanthin to support eye health

Lutein is one of the most powerful antioxidants that come with several health benefits. It is found in certain fruits and vegetables like those of spinach, corn, lettuce, and peas. The easiest way to recognize which food items contain lutein is going by their colors. The brightly colored ones like those that are deep orange and yellow are the richest source of this nutrient.

Now the question comes that what lutein is good for. The first and foremost benefit of this nutrient is for the eyes. But that is just the beginning of the benefits of this antioxidant are plenty. The human body does not have the ability to synthesize lutein on its own. The only way to get it is through the right food and lutein 20mg supplements.

There are several brands in the market that sell supplements containing lutein. You must always go for a good brand to ensure that you get the best quality of products. Going online is beneficial in this case as that way you do not need to shell out a lot of money as there are several discounts on the products. The word of caution in this respect is to check the label well for the ingredients.



The lutein 20mg capsules are rapid release which means that they start dissolving in the body and working within 30 minutes of taking the supplements. The capsules are easy to swallow as it is the gel formulation put into the capsule that makes it so quick to work. The number capsules available in one package varies from 30, 60 or 120. It is advisable to take one soft gel daily with a meal.

The lutigold lutein comes with the added goodness of the nutrients like safflower oil, beeswax, and vegetable glycerin. Each capsule contains 20 mg of lutein along with 800 mcg of Zeaxanthin. The capsules are not advisable for the children. The product is completely natural with no added artificial color or preservative in the supplement. The top six benefits of the product are as follows.

• Protection of the eyes: The lutein 20 mg with zeaxanthin is like a natural shield for the eyes. With long hours of sitting in front of computers and smartphones, the blue light that is emitted from the screens is severely damaging to the eyes and especially to the retina. The chances of damage to the retina, otherwise known as macular degeneration, are reduced by the daily intake of lutein 20 mg with zeaxanthin. This antioxidant also helps in the decrease of the risk of cataract formation. It even improves vision in the people who are already suffering from cataracts. The problems of eye fatigue and light sensitivity are kept at bay by the use of this supplement.

• Blood Sugar Control: Several types of research have shown that having sufficient levels of this antioxidant in the blood can help to keep the blood sugar in check. There is a lower risk of diabetes and the related complications with the regular intake of lutigold lutein. According to researchers, the people who do not have the nutrient in their bodies can experience stress levels and damage to parts of the retina in spite of not having hyperglycemic conditions. The lutein supplement reviews state that people with diabetes have a greater level of control on their blood sugar levels with the use of the said product.

• Cancer-risk Prevention: The studies show that regular intake of the supplement reduces the risk of cervical, lung, colon and breast cancer. The lutein eye health is not the only benefit of it as it has been seen that the sufficient levels of the antioxidant in the body reduces the risk of several forms of cancer. The lutein review states that further research is needed to understand the full potential of this nutrient in the cancer prevention and also on other immunity and hormonal diseases. Hopefully, as the studies on this wonder antioxidants increase we will find some cure to prevent the deadly diseases in their tracks.

• Protect the skin health: When you ask what lutein is good for, one of the replies that you will get is the effect that it has on skin. By filtering out the harmful wavelengths of the visible light, it reduces the stress on the skin and the chances of skin cancer. The effects of eye health lutein are not where the benefits of this product stop. The light-induced skin damage is controlled, and the signs of aging are reduced. You will see less appearance of fine lines. The usual complain that people have of dullness of skin which can be well handled by this product.

• Heart health: The lutein supplement reviews state that the carotenoids like lutein reduce the chances of heart disorder. The main cause of heart diseases is the inflammation experienced in the inner tissues of the heart. The properties of this product include anti-inflammation and antioxidant. So naturally the benefits it ensures in curing the body of heart problems. It is seen that eye health lutein is just one of its many great effects. The walls of the artery are thickened by low levels of lutein in the blood. The people who take the product have far reduced chances of suffering from heart blockages.

• Protection from injuries: The lutein review states that the chances of recovering from the injuries get increased by several notches with the supplement intake. This is because of the antioxidant properties of the supplement. The lutein eye health improvement also means that the injury to the retina is better handled by the taking in of this product. This is the reason why people who are heavily into exercising and outdoor activities make this antioxidant as a part of their daily diet.

The supplement must be taken with the advice of the doctors if you are pregnant, suffering from any other medical condition or taking any other regular medication. The product must be stored in a cool and dry place after it has been opened to keep the freshness intact.