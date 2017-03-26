Spain has gifted us a lot of beautiful and gorgeous females. Some of them belong to the entertainment industry, while others are associated with fashion world. It would not be wrong to say that in Spain, beautiful men and women are present everywhere. Today, we are sharing the list of top 10 most beautiful Spanish women in 2017 [Updated Mar 2017].

List of Top 10 Most Beautiful Spanish Women in 2017

10. Sonia Ferrer Gonzalez

Sonia Ferrer Gonzales is an actress, model and tv presenter. She is a lady from Barcelona, Spain. She has been a part of various tv series and shows like “Happy House”, and “Cosmopolitan Coffer”. She has been a presenter of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006. Sonia is an exceptional and talented Spanish female.

9. Elsa Pataky

Elsa Pataky’s full name is Elsa Lafuente Medianu. She is more than wonderful Spanish female. Elsa is a mode, producer, and successful actress. She was born in Madrid, Spain. She completed studies and started her modeling career. She has been a part of tv series “Al Salir de Clase” in 1997.

8. Paz Vega

Paz Vega is an actress and fashion model from Seville in Andalusia. Paz began her career from tv series named “Menudo es Mi Padre.” She rose to prominence with her superb performance in the sitcom “7 Vidas”. She also appeared in American show “Friends”. She is a wonderful Spanish and Hollywood diva.

7. Amaia Salamanca Urizar

Amaia Salamanca Urizar is an actress from Madrid. She has been a part of the Spanish version of “Sin Tetas No Hay Paraiso”, a tv series. She is best known for her role of Catalina Marcos. Amaia also did superb acting in series like “SMS (Sin Miedo a Sonar)”, and “Los Hombres de Paco”. She is an incredible Spanish female.

6. Lorena Bernal Pascual

Lorena Bernal Pascual is a successful model and actress, born in Argentina. Her family moved to San Sebastian in Spain when Lorena was only of 1. In 1999, she won the Miss Spain beauty pageant and represented her country in various beauty contests. Lorena gave superb performance in tv series “Chuck”.

5. Claudia Moro Fernandez

Claudia Moro Fernandez is a beauty queen belonging to the town of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia. She is an exceptional fashion model and celebrity from Spain. She was the winner of the Miss Madrid contest in 2007, and represented her country in the Miss Spain competition in 2008. She is a beautiful and extremely hot woman.

4. Judit Masco

Judit Masco is a model, writer and tv presenter. She is from Barcelona. Judit is a pretty and impressive Spanish female. She was seen in a tv commercial at the delicate age of 13. She was of 21 when she modeled for the swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated magazine. She has worked with big names like Max Mara, Escada, Armand Bassi, Mango and Palmers Lingerie.

3. Eugenia Silva

Eugenia Silva is one of the hottest supermodels in the world. She holds degree of law which she obtained from the Colegio Universitario Cardenal Cisneros, an affiliate of the Complutense University in Madrid. In 1992, Eugenia was the winner of the Elite Look of the Year competition. She has done modeling for Armani, Versace, Prada, Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Carolina Herrera. She also worked with L’ Oreal for several years.

2. Ines Sastre

Ines Sastre is a model and actress of Valladolid. She has been a part of tv commercial of McDonald’s which she did at the age of 12. Ines is a superb Spanish beauty. She gave nice performance in the movie “El Dorado”. In 1996, she modeled for Tresor by Lancome.

1. Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz is an actress from Madrid. She is one of the most successful Hollywood actresses. This beauty started career in 1992 from “Jamon, Jamon.” She has played superb roles in “Open Your Eyes,” “The Hi-Lo Country,” “The Girl of Your Dreams,” “Woman on Top,” “Vanilla Sky”, and “Blow.” In 2008, Penelope was the winner of an Academy Award for her great performance in the movie “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.”

Do you love these gorgeous females?