The famous people, world over, never come across the problems of earning money or gaining repute. In different walks of life, the men and women have made themselves recognized just due to their talent, and dedication. With the passage of time, the females have established themselves to be great cricketers, so they are now not behind the male cricketers. Here is an interesting list of top 10 most beautiful women cricketers in the world 2017. These are glamorous ladies, earning huge amount and gotten lots of success in their field.

1. Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Alexandra Perry (born 3 November 1990) is a sportswoman from Australia. She is a hot and pretty woman, who debuted for both the Australian cricket and football teams when she was of 16. Ellyse firstly played international cricket in 2007. She is one of the youngest representatives of Australian crickets, and has been the first female who appeared in both cricket and association football World Cups. Ellyse is proud of her high profile, all thanks to her dedicated performance and hard work. She has been the winner of various titles during her career. In 2007–08, she debuted for New South Wales and won the WNCL with them, followed by debuting her Test in Bowral against England.

2. Laura Marsh

Laura Alexandra Marsh (born 5 December 1986) is a popular English cricketer. She was born in Kent, and started as a cricketer at her 11. She achieved huge success when switched to off spin. She plays county cricket for Sussex, representing the Rubies. Laura debuted her Test against India back in 2006. She has been a part of England team to retain the Ashes in Australia in 2008, and in England in 2009. She gave a new edge to her cricket career. She holds one of the first tranche of 18 ECB central contracts for women players, announced back in 2014.

3. Holly Ferling

Holly Lee Ferling (born 22 December 1995) is another beautiful and impressive Australian female cricketer. She debuted for the Australia national women’s cricket team in 2013. She is widely known as a right-arm fast-medium paced bowler, and has achieved immense success during her career. She appeared during the 2013 Women’s Cricket World Cup, and took nine wickets at an average of 10.55. When she was of 14, Ferling debuted in men’s grade cricket in Queensland, and was able to take a hat-trick with her first three balls. In June 2015, she was named as one of Australia’s touring party for the 2015 Women’s Ashes in England, after a period of injury.

4. Sarah Jane Taylor

Sarah Jane Taylor (born 20 May 1989) is a widely known English cricketer. She is a wicketkeeper-batsman, who is best famous for free flow stroke gaming style, and batting in the middle order of test matches. She has been one of the members of England team to retain the Ashes in Australia in 2008. She is player of Sussex. She is a bold and incredible female. In 2009, she made 120 scores at a run-a-ball in the 2nd One Day International at Chelmsford, and overtook Enid Bakewell’s 118 in 1973 as the highest individual score against Australia by any female cricketer. This speaks itself of the immense talent and skills of the beautiful Sarah as a cricketer.

5. Isa Guha

Isa Tara Guha (born 21 May 1985) is one more cricketer from England. She was born in Buckinghamshire, England, ND IS OF Kolkata descent. She has played in the 2005 Women’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa. She has won the World Cup in 2009 which was one of her career’s highlights. She is a right handed fast medium bowler, who debuted Test at the age of 17 against India, back in 2002. She has been the writer a famous column of BBS Sport website. Apart from this, Guha joined ITV Sport back in 2012 and was a presenter of ITV4’s coverage of the Indian Premier League.

6. Sana Mir

Sana Mir (born 5 January 1986) is a cricketer from Pakistan. She has been the captain of women’s team of Pakistan and won two Gold medals in Asian Games 2010 and 2014. She was also named as the Player of the Tournament at the 2008 Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. This beautiful lady was born to Kashmiri parents. She is a big fan of cricketers Waqar Younis, Imran Khan, and Jonty Rhodes. In 2010 Asian Games, Sana was the leading the team to a gold medal. She has gotten much success during her professional career. She is the first woman cricketer to receive PCB Woman cricketer of the Year Award 2013.

7. Rosalie Birch

Rosalie Anne Birch (born 6 December 1983 at St Albans, Hertfordshire) is a famous English cricketer, and has been one of the members of England team. She is widely known as an off-spinners and lower middle order batsman. Since 2003, Rosalie combined her gaming skills with full-time study when she got admission at the University of Sussex. She completed graduation with a BA in Linguistics in 2006. She has been a part of seven Test matches, 37 One Day Internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals.

8. Katherine Helen Brunt

Katherine Helen Brunt (born 2 July 1985, Barnsley, Yorkshire) is an incredible English cricketer, and one of the members of the England women’s team. She is named as England women’s Cricketer of the Year twice in 2006 and in 2010. She is known as an aggressive right-handed fast bowler. She has played for Yorkshire age group sides before taking a break from cricket at the age of 17 due to fitness concerns. She attended Penistone Grammar School, South Yorkshire. She played Test against New Zealand in 2004 and has been a part of the 2005 England World Cup in South Africa. She has taken 14 wickets. She is a superb player of the era, holding one of the first tranche of 18 ECB central contracts for women players, announced back in 2014.

9. Meghann Moira Lanning

Meghann Moira “Meg” Lanning (born 25 March 1992) is an Australian cricketer. She is famous as an opening batsman, and has been one of the members of the Australian women’s cricket team and the Victorian Spirit. Meghann debuted for the Victorian Spirit on 6 December 2008 against the South Australian Scorpions, and made three runs only. She has played three additional games during the same season. In 2009, she played in 6 of the T20 games for Victoria. In 2012, she had broken the record of the highest individual score in the Women’s National Cricket League, smashing 175 from 142 balls against the ACT Meteors, and surpassed the record set by Karen Rolton of 173. She is a wonderful international cricketer.

10. Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj is the captain of the Indian Women’s cricket team. She was born in December 1982 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Her dad, Doraj Raj, was an Indian air force officer, and mother was Leela Raj. Mithali began playing at the age of 17 and she was chosen by the Indian cricket team the same year. She played both Test and One Day International cricket for India’s women’s cricket team. She debuted One Day International in 1999 against Ireland at Milton Keynes, and made 114 runs. She then played against South Africa in 2001. She has lead Indian team to the finals in the Women’s Cricket World Cup of 2005.

