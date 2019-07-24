Natural Ways To Reduce Cholesterol Levels In The Body

How our bodies react is a complete reflection of what we subject them to. Lately, the cases of heart disease and stroke have been on the rise, and one of the leading causes is high levels of cholesterol in the body. What is cholesterol? Cholesterol is a sebaceous substance that is produced in the liver. Cholesterol being a solid fatty substance does not dissolve directly in water. Instead, they are transported by lipoproteins. High-density lipoproteins (HDL) helps to eliminate low-density lipoprotein (LDL) from the body. And when the body has high levels of LDL, it leads to cholesterol deposits in arteries, which cause them to clog, increases your risk of heart attack, stroke, and kidney failure. The good news, however, is that it is possible to reduce cholesterol levels using natural remedies or at times, your doctor may prescribe medication for you. In this article, our primary focus will be on the natural remedies to reduce cholesterol as explained below;

1. Watch Your Diet

Perhaps, the first thing you want to do to reduce cholesterol levels in the body is to start eating healthy. Ditch the fast foods and start focusing on healthy foods such as omega -3 fatty acids such as salmon, flaxseeds, and walnuts. You also want to increase your soluble fibers intake as they help reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the bloodstream hence lowering the levels of LDL. Also, reduce your intake of saturated fats and Trans fats in your diet.

2. Exercise

It is no brainer that exercising is an excellent way to lower cholesterol levels and keep your body in check. When your body has high levels of LDL, it means that you might end up being obese if you don’t watch out. However, exercising helps the body burn excess fats, which in turn helps eliminate the high levels of cholesterol. Taking a walk, going to the gym, riding a bike, are some of the exercises that can help you raise the standards of HDL in the body.

3. Avoid smoking

If you are used to puffing a cigarette or two, it is time to call it quits for the sake of your health. Smoke contains harmful chemicals such as tar and nicotine, which puts you at risk of heart diseases. Smoking inhibits the body function of handling cholesterol; that is, the tar found in smoke affects the good cholesterol and inhibits it from carrying out reverse cholesterol transportation. By giving up smoking, your body will be able to deal with the bad cholesterol, which in turn helps you lead a healthy life.

4. Reduce your alcohol consumption

Another great way to reduce the cholesterol levels in your body is by reducing your alcohol consumption. Too much alcohol intake hurts the liver meaning that the liver will not be able to produce HDL. Low levels of good cholesterol in the body means that reverse cholesterol transportation will also be inhibited, leading to increase of LDL.