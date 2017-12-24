Primitive technology skills – building a hut with wood and stone

To spend the days in lonely forest you should know the primitive technology in a proper way. Basically, to survive over the jungle, knowing the primitive skills is very important and that is why taking help from some videos you will be able to learn the primitive life skills.



For the primitive survival, this specific area is quite dense and tropical rain-forest along with the permanent creek. The video states the ultimate details of primitive living. So, to experience the survival skills, you should take some woods to build the hut. Next, a durable stone from the creek was actually fashioned into the simple hand axe that tells you the certain way of gathering primitive tools. You can cut almost eight 2.75 m long saplings and then make eight holes as well.



The survival in jungle is not that easy and that is why going through the video will assist you to live in the forest properly. So, after cutting the saplings and branches, you have to make a mixture of palm fiber and mud to make bricks. The video is all about how to survive in the jungle and after making the mixture, place it into the mold shaped. You can make almost 140 bricks with it. Generally, how to build a hut in the woods can be little difficult task and that is why this video helps you. By firing up the bricks, you can place it by your own way. The tiles and bricks help you to building a survival hut.



Basically, primitive technology helps a person to live the life in a lonely forest in their own way. This video states about designing the furnace properly. You can easily check the primitive skills thorough the video, where it is showing that making furnace to live a safe life in the forest is very important. The video states the lesson of primitive life skills and the impellor is left for the maintenance.



For the primitive survival in the forest one should make sure that they arrange some proper ingredients and make a good and durable sandal as well to stay safe. For the primitive living, the leaf-made shoes are quite great. You can easily acquire the survival skills through the videos. The primitive tools are leaf, branches and more. You have to cut the cane in a proper dimension and with the help of this some ropes, you can tie it up in a shoe size. Try to make it more flexible and durable at the same time.

More Awesome Primitive Technology videos

Survival Life in Jungle Using Primitive Technology Skills – Building a Wooden Hut Structure Part 1



Survival Life in Jungle Using Primitive Technology Skills – Building a Wooden Hut Structure Part 2



Survival Life in Jungle Using Primitive Technology Skills – Building a Wooden Hut Structure Part 3



Survival Life in Jungle Using Primitive Technology Skills – Bird Trap



Survival Life in Jungle Using Primitive Technology Skills – Making charcoal



The survival in jungle is not that easy and that is why one has to be quite dedicated to the learning process. So, basically, when you have a question in your life how to survive in the jungle, try to make sure that you watch these two videos properly. It actually shows how to build a hut in the woods. A man is trying to make a proper building a survival hut with the help of twig, grass and ropes as well in the video. And it shows the ultimate process of surviving in the forest.