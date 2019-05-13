Put on a Fake Smile: The Best Alternatives to Dentures in 2019

For decades, dentures have played an important role in dentistry, but they’re not the only solution. Check out these modern alternatives to dentures.

Over 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Those missing all their teeth are estimated to be 40 million. As we grow older, the problem becomes worse.

According to experts, it is estimated that 30% of adults aged 65 to 75 years old have no natural teeth.

When you have missing teeth, you feel self-conscious. Even smiling while in public becomes difficult. Today, there are alternatives to dentures for replacing missing teeth.

Not only can they help to restore your self-confidence but the discomfort of dentures.

Don’t want to feel insecure about having dentures? Are you uncomfortable wearing dentures while eating or speaking?

There are false teeth alternatives useful for those who have missing teeth.

Read on to learn more about the best alternatives to dentures in 2019.

Resin Retained Bridges

Also referred to as resin bonded, this is a minimally invasive dental prosthesis relying on resin cement for retention. As a cost-effective tooth replacement option, the prosthetics are secured by adhesive cement.

The dentist bonds the resin bonded bridges to the outer enamel layer of the patient’s tooth. As such, the method provides a fixed replacement for missing teeth. What you need to know is that it is not reversible. Also, it does not compromise the abutment of your teeth.

This method is perfect for the front teeth. Why? They don’t endure chewing and biting demands common with the back teeth.

Dental Implants

Another alternative to dentures is dental implants. This is a dental prosthetic with a titanium post for the root. At the dentist’s office, dental implants are surgically positioned into the jaw bone. This allows the dentist to mount replacement teeth with ease.

Since dental implants fuse with your jaw bone, you are assured of stable support. As such, they won’t shift or slip when eating or chewing. Also, it provides a natural feeling compared to the alternative to false teeth.

Another benefit of dental implants is that no adjacent teeth will be ground down to hold them in place. To qualify for dental implants, you must have adequate bone mass and healthy gums.

This allows dental implants to have better support.

Overdentures

Unlike dentures supported by dental adhesive, overdentures sit on top of dental implants. As such, they help to reduce the shrinkage of the jawbone. Not only that.

They help to redirect pressure and forces in the mouth. This stabilizes the dentures. In general, overdentures offer improved retention and function. They are easy to clean too.

Most overdentures are made from acrylic. This helps to preserve the underlying jawbone. It also provides a long term solution for patients with missing teeth. Like conventional dentures, overdentures can be removed.

Apart from replacing missing teeth, overdentures can correct the following dental issues:

Oligodontia

Class III occlusion

Cleidocranial dysostosis

Cleft palate

Dental implants are cost-effective for supporting overdentures. As such, dentists don’t have to rely on canines for support.

Alternatives to Dentures – Which Is the Best Solution?

When it comes to alternatives to dentures, it all depends on the dental issue and the cost of the procedure. If you are looking for a permanent solution for eating or speaking, dental implants are the best. Want the best temporary solution before seeking a permanent solution like dental implants?

Go for overdentures or resin retained bridges.

