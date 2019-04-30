Should I Move to a Different City?

Moving is a big decision that most of us have to make at least once in our lives for various reasons, and according to smartboxmovingandstorage.com, roughly 43 million Americans relocate to a new place every year. Some of the most popular places include Austin and San Diego. In some cases it can be the best decision but in others it could lead to regrets.

These are some of the top things to think about when considering whether you should make a fresh start in a new city.

Credit: Pixabay

Reasons Not to Move

You’re Stuck in a Rut. When nothing is going right and you feel like you’re stuck, moving might sound like the best option there is. But if you’re battling depression or boredom, there’s a good chance that these problems won’t be solved just by going to a new city. Find ways to feel better first then reassess if moving is right.

You Won’t Have a Support System. The idea of moving to a city where you don’t know anyone might sound thrilling, but it’s actually very difficult to uproot and venture somewhere where you’ll be all alone. If your neighbors, coworkers, and friends are getting under your skin lately, moving away might sound ideal. But many people don’t think through what it’ll be like to not have anyone to call on for anything.

Only For Love. Moving to a new city for a significant other might not entirely be a bad idea, but it’s important to think about if there is something there to fulfill yourself too. If you have a job lead or are passionate about the area, that’s one thing, but if you don’t know what you’re getting into, it might be worth a second thought. It’s good to remember that if you can’t make yourself happy first, you won’t be able to make your partner happy either.

Reasons to Move

You Can’t Afford Your Current City. If you find yourself stressing out about money more often than not, and it’s a hardship to even provide the bare necessities for you and your family, it might be time to consider moving somewhere else. Some cities have much higher costs of living for the lifestyle and career you have, and there definitely are other options out there to make your finances more comfortable.

Your Family. Moving to be near family is something that many people do at some point in their lives. It’s always good to have someone around that you can call or spend time with, and it makes holiday travels a lot less hectic too.

New Opportunities. That new promotion might not come without a move, and if that’s the case, it probably requires some serious consideration. If it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to do something that your heart desires, there’s really no question as to whether you should make the move. Just make sure it will be a total upgrade to your current life. If the cost of living in the area is much higher or your commute will be a nightmare, it may not be worth it.