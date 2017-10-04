Home » For Amazing » Superhero grandmother can make you laugh

Superhero grandmother can make you laugh

A photographer can do what not? They can make us smile with their art works and they can make us morose with their captured frames as well. However this picture is about the artist who has done a great job with an old lady who was depressed.

The artist has made a photo series on superhero grandma. He has costumed the lady in a super hero style and then the images of grandma in a unique way. The subject of the series is enough to give you a clue about the image of grandma but the picture can help you to laugh more than you think. via mymodernmet

Check Also

Top 10 Most Stunning Elevators in the World

Some of them we see in movies are of glass capsules. Let us take a look at the top 10 most stunning elevators in the world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top 10 For You | Sitemap | Affiliate Disclosure. Copyright © 2017.