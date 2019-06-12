The History, Benefits, and Effects of Phoenix Tears CBD “Rick Simpson Oil”

With the legalization of marijuana in Canada in October 2018, more people and researchers became aware of the cannabis industry. While people already knew the benefits of other cannabis (CBD and THC), they weren’t familiar with another fantastic cannabis product known as Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) and its benefits.

Created by a medical marijuana activist from Canada called Rick Simpson, its oil, derived from the cannabis oil, composed of marijuana that has indica-heavy strains; and a compound known as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Simpson created the CBD oil in 2003; this was after his diagnosis of skin cancer known as “Basal Cell Carcinoma.” After he succeeded in treating the disease, he decided to try using high-THC cannabis oil.

To know Phoenix Tears CBD oil, we need to know what it is, how to use it, alternatives for Phoenix Tears, the benefits, effects, and the correct dosage. It’s cannabis in a potent form and intense concentration; it contains around 60% to 70% pure THC. The other names for Phoenix Tears are Rick Simpson oil, Jamaican hash oil, Fully Extracted Cannabis Oil (F.E.C.O), and Run from the Cure oil. Phoenix Tears CBD oil is prepared from grain alcohol and uses a solvent to remove the resin, trichomes, or crystals from the plant.

Uses and Benefits of Phoenix Tears Oil

Products from Phoenix Tears like CBD oil are known to cure certain illness, like depression, cancer, diabetes, infections, glaucoma, asthma, chronic back pain, migraines, insomnia, anxiety, skin conditions, chronic stress, and arthritis. Other known benefits include scar tissue healing, regulation of weight, and vital organ rejuvenation.

RSO is known to slow and even stop the growth of cancer cells because of the presence of CBD and THC, where THC is present in more concentration. A study done on mice showed that THC reduces cancerous tumors, while another research by the Association for Cancer Research also indicated that THC and CBD help treat cancer.

Phoenix Tears CBD effects

Even with the many benefits, RSO still has its side effects. Phoenix CBD oil may cause a “high” effect and induce drowsiness. When this is experienced, it’s best to get some rest and sleep because it will help with the healing process.

Risk is mostly on the way the oil is prepared, as the ingredients used to make RSO are known to be toxic. It Includes Naphtha – an ingredient used in camping fuels, isopropyl alcohol, and petroleum ether. This CBD oil is an alternative medication that is very powerful to help relieve anxiety.

Recommended Dosage for Phoenix Tears Oil

Any patient intending to start using RSO is advised to consult a physician first before administration. For maximum benefits, it’s recommended to use 60 grams of Phoenix Tears CBD for a period of 3-months. The dosage is set out in this manner:

Week one is 3 doses daily of a quarter of RSO drop Week two to five, the dosage is doubled, until one gram per day Week 5 to 12, a patient consumes a gram per day until the full 60 grams for 90 days

Research done on it did not give enough information about its efficiency; so again, it’s advisable to consult your physician. The full effect of Phoenix Tears oil takes effect after 30 minutes to one and a half hours. Another mode of administration is by squeezing the dose out to a small piece of fruit; it can also be administered sublingually; that is orally by placing under the tongue. This mode has an immediate effect on the body. Vaporizing the Phoenix Tears oil is yet another mode of administration. It’s tricky but not impossible to do.

Warning on mixing other drugs and Phoenix Tears Oil

CBD is known to reduce blood pressure, so if a patient is on medications that help to lower blood pressure, they need to stop taking them or else their blood pressure may go really low. Diabetic patients have witnessed their need to reduce their insulin intake and do not need it anymore. It does not rule out the type of diabetes, be it type 1 or type 2. Phoenix Tears CBD reduces the need for insulin and protects the body from any other harmful effects of diabetics. Mixing the CBD oil with other drugs like steroids, morphine, and painkillers may have adverse effects. It’s recommended to reduce by half on day one and ultimately stops after 7 to 10 days.

The Phoenix Tears Oil should be stored in a cool and dry place. Phoenix Tears oil is very potent; for first-timers, it’s recommended to consume it in rice grain size. This is likely to get the patient “high”; most patients that used it feel a calming and sleepy effect after about 45 to 90 minutes. Avoid higher doses because this can get the patient very “high” or lead to panic attacks. It’s convenient to get this type of CBD product online in Canada.