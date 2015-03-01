Hollywood is full of naturally beautiful men and women. The actresses of this industry are especially famous for being hot and charming. All of them use makeup to enhance their overall look, but certainly a few of them have God gifted beauty. Check this list of top 10 all natural Hollywood beauties.

10. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson is an American singer, model, and actress. She is a complete package of style, beauty, and success. I must say Scarlett is highly impressive. She started her career n 1994. She has so far been starred in movies like Iron Man 2, The Avengers, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. She has bagged several awards during her career.

9. Megan Fox

Megan Fox is another impressive and gorgeous Hollywood diva. She is a successful actress and former model. Megan is too stylish, and naturally beautiful. She started her career in 2001 with small film and television roles. Megan got her first movie role in 2004 of a Teenage Drama Queen. She is today a highly attractive Hollywood diva who has given us movies like Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

8. Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Michelle Seyfried is another gorgeous and talented actress, model, and singer of America. She began her career at the age of 15 as a model. Today, Amanda is regarded as one of the finest performers. She is widely known for her recurring role in the show Veronica Mars from 2004 to 2006.

7. Emma Stone

Emma Stone is a naturally appealing Hollywood actress. She began career at the age of 16 from television. Emma started her journey in Hollywood from the film Superbad in 2007. She is a hot blonde of the industry. Her roles in The House Bunny, Zombieland, and Ghost of Girlfriends Past have been fantastic and highly admirable.

6. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence is an American actress and former model. She is widely known for her beauty and hot figure. She started her acting career from The Bill Engvall Show in 2007. Jennifer has been seen in movies like The Burning Plain, and Winter’s Bone. She received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in 2011 for her role in Winter’s Bone.

5. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is a superb beauty of USA. She is an actress, author, and director of the era. She is one of the most beautiful women of America ever. Angelina has earned three Golden Globe Awards, an Academy Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. She has always given outstanding performance to the fans in her films like Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Wanted, and Salt.

4. Jessica Biel

Jessica Claire Biel, now known as Jessica Claire Timberlake, is a talented actress of Hollywood. She began her career as Mary Camden on the family TV drama 7th Heaven. She has earned global fame for her television series and movies. Jessica received the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film as a Supporting Young Actress for the movie named Ulee’s Gold in 1997.

3. Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is another great and fantastic actress of America. She has dual citizenship—America and Israel. She is one of the most accomplished Hollywood actresses. Natalie debuted in 1994 as an orphan in the film Léon: The Professional. In 2005, she got an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the film Closer.

2. Cameron Diaz

Cameron Michelle Diaz is a model and superbly gorgeous actress of Hollywood. She started her career as a fashion model when she was only of 16. She worked for brands like Calvin Klein. She began her acting career in 1994 from the movie The Mask opposite Jim Carrey. In 1990, she gave many big hits to the fans including My Best Friend’s Wedding, There’s Something About Mary, and Any Given Sunday.

1. Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron is an impressive beauty of Hollywood. She is not only an actress, but also a director, model, and movie producer. Charlize retains her South African citizenship, she became a U.S. citizen in 2007. She was the cover model of Vanity Fair and a May 1999 issue of Playboy. She is one of the top ranked actresses ever. She has gotten an Academy Award for Best Actress, a Golden Globe Award, Silver Bear Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Do you love these divas?