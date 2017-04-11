If you want water to be a part of your outdoor enjoyment, then you will definitely need a pool float. When you have a quality pool float, you can lounge in luxury while float in a lake, pool or river, knowing that your head will remain above water. So, if you are planning to have some outdoor fun soon that will involve water, make sure you read the following aqua cell pool float reviews and invest in a good quality pool float before you head out.

List of Top 10 Aqua Cell Pool Float Reviews in 2017:

10. Aqua Leisure-Domestic Toys Tropical Oversized Fabric Lounge

This oversized fabric lounge will allow you to float away and relax as you enjoy the luxurious, soft comfort. The bottom of this lounge has mesh integrated into it, so you will be able to feel the cool, watery surface below as you lie submerged there. You can also carry it with you wherever you go since it can be easily deflated and folded.







9. Rocker Fun Float

A ladder design with a translucent body is featured by the interior of this pool float, so you will get a clear view of what is going around you while you rock back and forth in the water. The shape of its main body that measures 88-inch x 52-inch resembles a large seesaw, equipped with multiple air chambers to ensure that you are able to safely enjoy the ride.







8. Sea-Doo 4 Person Inflatable Aqua Lounge

With this compact 4 person inflatable island you will be able to host fun-filled get-togethers on the water. It is also equipped with a waterproof mp3 storage console system that includes an adapter and mp3 cord, so an mp3 player will simply have to be plugged into the earphone jack. Using eight AA batteries, you can also use the two waterproof speakers that are built into it.







7. Poolmaster 70732 Chaise Lounge

The body of this Drifter Chaise Lounge has been designed to be contoured in order to ensure the utmost comfort. It is equipped with a built-in pillow and pontoon-style side floats that also inflate. It also a durable PVC frame that will never corrode and a Textile fabric that is waterproof. If you weigh under 225 pounds, you can lie back on this float without any worries.







6. Aqua Cell Deluxe Cool Pool Float

This cool pool float features a superior Aqua Cell foam construction. The premium foam that it is made of grants its remarkable properties, including the fact that it will be able to resist bromine, chlorine and UV rays. A headrest has also been molded into this pool float and buoyancy is guaranteed for a lifetime. Once you buy it, you will get an Aqua- or Blue-colored float.







5. Aqua Leisure Fabric Print Deluxe Aqua Chair

This Fabric Print Deluxe Aqua Chair by Aqua Leisure has been crafted so that you may receive the finest experience. When you sit back and float away on this aqua chair, you will be able to enjoy the sunshine and stay cool at the same time. This is a comfortable and exquisite pool lounge that has been designed to be feel and look like a chair made of waterproof fabric.







4. Marquis Pool Float

This Marquis pool float by Aqua Cell is one of the best pool floats available that will enable you to enjoy the comfort and softness of the most high-quality foam while you float on water. The Aqua Cell foam that it is made of will not chip or crack and/or fade if you leave it out in the sun like vinyl-dipped floats tend to.







3. Aqua Cell Marquis Pool Float

This Marquis pool float by Aqua Cell is made in the United States and comes backed by a 1-year warranty. The entire float is covered in an Aqua or Blue hue. A molded headrest is also included so you will have a place where you can rest your head and neck. Along with a 1-year warranty, it also also backed by a lifetime buoyancy guarantee too.







2. Deluxe Aqua Hammock Pool Float

This Deluxe Aqua Hammock is a versatile pool float that features a premium Aqua Cell foam construction, which makes it extremely comfortable and soft. In comparison to vinyl dipped floats, it also happens to be resistant to pool chemicals or sunlight, while it is hypoallergenic as well. Apart from carrying a lifetime buoyancy guarantee, Aqua Cell also ensures that it will last remain pliable and soft for years to come.







1. Spring Float by Swimways

This Spring Float by Swimways is a pool that feels and looks equally relaxing. Crystal clear tropical landscapes are featured on this pool float in full color. This Spring Float utilizes patented spring technology that allows for convenient and rapid set-up; while it can also be easily folded whenever you need to store it and you can even carry it around in the storage bag it comes with.







Conclusion: Now that you have read the above brief top 10 aqua cell pool float reviews, hopefully you will manage to pick the right pool float to carry with you on your next outdoor trip that will lead you to some body of water.