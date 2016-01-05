Japanese women are hot, adorable and innocent looking. Their radiating beauties and personalities have grasped the attention of the people from all parts of the world. They live successful and healthy lives, thus become attractive and hot. Let us see which are the top 10 most beautiful Japanese women in 2017.

Here are the top 10 most beautiful Japanese women in 2017:

Japan has been a country with enormous beautiful actresses and martial artist. Whether we talk about this country’s economic strength or the fame of entertainment world, it always comes to our notice that Japan’s people have maintained their global repute to much extent. Let us check out the list of top 10 most beautiful Japanese women as below.

1. Masami Nagasawa:

Masami Nagasawa is a top notch beauty of Japan. She is a famous actress, and popular model. Her notable roles have been in the movies like Moteki, Touch, and Godzilla: Final Wars. Some of her finest tv series are Dragon Zakura, Galileo: Episode Zero, and Butterfly Stroke in Ganges River.

2. Yukie Nakama:



Yukie Nakama is another famous and beautiful woman of Japan. She is not only an actress, but also a famous singer and former idol. Yukie was born on October 30, 1979. She is a globally recognized lady with supreme attraction.

3. Kurara Chibana:

Kurara Chibana is a popular fashion model. She was born on March 27, 1982 in Japan. Kurara has been the first runner up of the Miss Universe 2006 competition.

4. Nozomi Sasaki:



Nozomi Sasaki is a highly glamorous japans beauty. She is the former model and television presenter from Akita. She was born on February 8, 1988 in Japan. She is a brilliant lady with extreme level of success.

5. Mao Inoue:

Mao Inoue is an award-winning actress of Japan. She was born on January 9, 1987 in Japan. She is a tall-height and gorgeous lady with attractive eyes. She completed her education from the Meiji University in 2009.

6. Keiko Kitagawa:

Keiko Kitagawa is a well known actress and fashion model of Japan. She is a beautiful and talented lady, who graduated from the Meiji University in 2009. She was born on August 22, 1986 in Japan. Keiko is an extremely hot and attractive superstar of the era.

7. Reon Kadena:

Reon Kadena is also known with the name Minamo Kusano. This beautiful Japanese actress has played notable roles in the movies and shows such as Make You Happy, My Reflection, Dream Planet and many more. About her modeling career, I must say that Reon has been a darling of fashion world for many years.

8. Rie Miyazawa:

Rie Miyazawa is over 40, but trust me the glamour and charm of this lady is still maintained. She is a successful fashion and swimsuit model, and actress of Japan. Her performance in The Face of Jizo, Tony Takitani, Hana etc. has been outstanding.

9. Miyako Miyazaki:



Miyako Miyazaki is another Japanese lady. She has been the winner of the Miss Universe Japan. She started her modeling career at the age of 17. Miyako is a sexy cover girl of various magazines and spokesperson of several fashion brands.

10. Maria Ozawa:

Maria Ozawa is a talented and extremely gorgeous lady of Japan. She is also known with the name of Miyabi. Maria is indeed the bombshell of the era. She is one of the most renowned actresses, and is an AV Idol.

You may also love to read “top 10 most beautiful Chinese women in 2014“. Who you think is the most beautiful woman of Japan? Is there any other important name I missed to mention here? Let me know.