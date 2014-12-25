If you want to know about the beautiful Korean actresses, then you are at the right page. Korean film industry, like all other entertainment industries, has been gifted with a lot of beautiful and hard-working actresses. The modern Korean movies play a vital role in strengthening the economy of the country. The more Korean movies are watched and liked, the higher this industry earns and influenced the country’s overall outlook. Take a look at the top 10 most beautiful Korean actresses 2015.

10. Han Ye Suel

Han Ye Suel’s English name is Leslie Kim. She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She went to Korea in 2004 to start her career as a Korean actress. She started her professional life as a fashion model in 2001. Han has worked really hard to make her distinctive place in Korean film industry. She is in love relationship with 1TYM’s Teddy.

9. Song Hye Kyo

Song Hye Kyo was born on November 22, 1981. After the divorce of her parents, she was raised by her mother. She is best known for her outstanding performance in the drama Endless Love: Autumn in My Heart. She became the first Asian actress to sign a contract with French global agency Effgies. There is a long list of movies this lady gave to the fans. her best dramas are Iris, My Princess, and Love Story in Harvard.

8. Lee Da Hae

This thirty year old Korean actress has been known for her dedication. She truly did lots of work to secure a prominent place in the hearts of audience. She played outstanding roles in the films like “Miss Ripley”, and “My Girl”. Lee Da Hae is very beautiful, and has been the envoy of various fashion brands.

7. Ha Ji Won

Ha Ji Won is one of the internationally recognized Korean actresses. She played a great role in the SBS’s romantic comedy ‘Secret Garden’. I must say that Ha Ji Won is one of South Korea’s most sought after actresses of the era. She debuted with Truth Game, and won 2 Best Actress Awards for it.

6. Shin Min Ah

Shin Min Ah began her career as a model for teen magazine KiKi in 1998. She then joined music world and appeared in several videos of k-pop boyband g.o.d. Shin started her acting career in 2001, and rose to stardom through the martial arts comedy ‘Volcano High’. She also did various supporting roles in a number of films. She got much appreciations for portraying the supernatural revamped in the rom-com My Girlfriend Is A Nine-Tailed Fox in 2010. Other than this, she did nice performance in the historical drama Arang, and in the Magistrate in 2012.

5. Jun Ji-Hyun

Jun Ji-Hyun had dreamt to become a flight attendant. But when she grew up, she found fashion industry to be right profession. Jun is a face discovered by one of the most famous Korean fashion editors. She started her modeling career with a contract of Ecole Magazine in 1997. She is known for playing “The Girl” in the romantic comedy My Sassy Girl in 2001, and gave bit films like My Sassy Girl etc.

4. Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye played a great role in the Korean drama, “Stairway to Heaven” in 2003. She was starred in the popular Korean-Japanese series “Tree of Heaven”. Park started her big screen career from the film, Evil Twin, and played two different characters. She was also an actress of the Korean drama “You’re Beautiful” opposite to Jang Keun Suk.

3. Han Ga In

Han Ga In debuted in an Asiana Airlines commercial in 2002. She also played a great role in the KBS2 drama, Sunshine Hunting. She was nominated as the Best New Actress for the drama ‘Yellow Handkerchief’ in the KBS Drama Awards 2002. In 2004, she bagged best actress award for ‘Terms of Endearment’. One year after, Han married the actor, Yeon Jung-hoon.

2. Yoon Eun Hye

At the age of 15, Yoon Eun Hye joined the girl group Baby V.O.X, and remained its member from 1999 to 2005. She was offered to play her first major acting role in Princess Hours. Another lead role she played was in MBC’s The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince. She also got fame for her role in the Korean drama, Missing You, which she did opposite to Park Yoochun.

1. Choi Ji Woo

Choi Ji Woo won a talent audition organized by MBC in 1994. From then, she started her acting journey as a television actress, and was casted in the drama series War and Love in 1995. She played her first big role in 1996 movie, The Gate of Destiny. She worked with Kwon Sang-woo in the drama ‘Stairway to Heaven’. Choi is a very beautiful and remarkable actress.

