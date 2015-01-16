Swedish women, just like the ladies of other countries, have been known for their beauty and high success rate. Sweden has long been famous for IKEA, ABBA and its modern environment. The ladies of fashion and entertainment world of Sweden are remarkable, in other words we can say that they aren’t behind the race of fame and global recognition.

Check out list to know who are top 10 most beautiful Swedish women in 2015.

10. Marie Plosjo

Marie Plosjo is a famous Swedish model. She has been the face of various international publications of Café, Moore, and Slitz. This beautiful lady has also been on the cover of Playboy, and ICE magazines. Talking about her acting career, she did outstanding performance in the reality show “Paradise Hotel”. Not only this but also, Marie has been the presenter of 2007 and 2008 editions of Miss World Sweden.