Swedish women, just like the ladies of other countries, have been known for their beauty and high success rate. Sweden has long been famous for IKEA, ABBA and its modern environment. The ladies of fashion and entertainment world of Sweden are remarkable, in other words we can say that they aren’t behind the race of fame and global recognition.
Check out list to know who are top 10 most beautiful Swedish women in 2015.
List of Content
10. Marie Plosjo
Marie Plosjo is a famous Swedish model. She has been the face of various international publications of Café, Moore, and Slitz. This beautiful lady has also been on the cover of Playboy, and ICE magazines. Talking about her acting career, she did outstanding performance in the reality show “Paradise Hotel”. Not only this but also, Marie has been the presenter of 2007 and 2008 editions of Miss World Sweden.
9. Erika Johnson
8. Katarina Wigander
7. Elsa Hosk
6. Dani Karlsson
5. Elin Nordegren
4. Mini Anden
3. Karin Victoria Silvstedt
2. Malin Akerman
1. Liza Berggren
Erika Johnson is successful fashion model and actress. She won the Miss Hawaiian Tropics Sweden pageant in 2001. Then she opened the doors of endless success for herself by appearing in a number of publications like ELLE, Slitz, Café, and Moore Magazine. She has given outstanding performance in the movies like “Boat Trip,” “After School Special”, and “American Standard.”
Katarina Wigander is an exceptional model from Sweden. During 2004, she was the winner of the Miss Sweden beauty pageant. She has also been seen in several television commercials, sitcoms, and several movies. She is one of the hottest models. Katarina is known for her impressive style of fashion and outstanding haircuts.
Elsa Hosk has been a glamorous model and female celeb from Sweden. She has been contracted by various top notch fashion houses such as Christian Dior, Ungaro, Lilly Pulitzer, Guess, and Dolce & Gabbana. Elsa has also worked for the famous brand, Victoria’s Secret. She is one of the most glorious Swedish women of the era.
Dani Karlsson is another beauty queen. In 2010, she was the winner of the Miss World Sweden beauty pageant, and this opened the door of an extreme level of success for Dani. She is one of the top notch and most demanding models of the era. Dani is featured in the music video of Darin Zanyar for the song “Lovekiller.”
Elin Nordegren is a talented and sexy fashion model. She is the ex-wife of Tiger Woods, a remarkable golfer. Elin started her modeling career at the age of 20. She has been the cover girl of Café Sport magazine. Some of the major companies this beauty diva has worked for are Champagne, and others.
Mini Anden is a model, actress, and one of the best tv presenters. She started her career as a model when she was only ten years old. She has long been a part of Elite Model Management. Some of her finest ad campaigns are with Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, and Victoria’s Secret. Mini has been the host of “Scandinavia’s Next Top Model”.
Karin Victoria Silvstedt is an extremely beautiful and attractive Swedish model, actress, tv celeb, and singer. She has represented her country in 1993 Miss World beauty contest and got 10th position. She has modeled for brands like Chanel, Giorgio Armani, Christian Dior, Valentino, and Givenchy. She has been the model of Playboy magazine as well during 1998.
Malin Akerman is a talented actress, model, and famous singer. She is currently residing in Canada but is basically from Sweden. She has done various television series and contracted by big brands for their ad campaigns. She started her modeling career when she was just 16 years old. Her television debut is the famous series “Earth: Final Conflict.” She also appeared in “The Utopian Society”, and “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.”
Liza Berrgren is an exceptionally beautiful model of the era. She made herself recognized by winning the Miss World Sweden beauty pageant in 2005. Then she represented Sweden in the Miss World contest in China. Liza has also modeled for magazines like Zink, Numero, Cosmopolitan, Viktor, Henne, and Love. This beautiful lady featured in the ads of Carlings, AnneKarine, Christopher Kane, P2 Summer, Bjorklund, and Farzan Esfahani.
