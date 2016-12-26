Bollywood is full of beauty and charm. Bollywood has its own unique array of stunning beauty queens who have worked very hard to earn their popularity and success. Apart from their beauty, it is their acting potential and talent that has enabled them to garner the fame that they have today. To commemorate the successfully careers of the leading Bollywood ladies, here is a list of the top 10 best Bollywood actresses 2015.

10. Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is one of the iconic Bollywood actresses and has ruled the hearts of more than millions of fans. She has remained one of the finest actresses in Bollywood, despite taking a break from acting, and the movies she has starred in have always been a success. She made a great comeback in 2007’s Aja Nach Le, and recently danced in a hit item song in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.



Born: May 15, 1967 (age 46), Mumbai, India.

9. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is perhaps one of the most versatile Bollywood actresses and has experienced quite the successful acting career in recent years. The fact that she has been awarded with five Filmfare awards, five Screen awards and a National film award are also proof of acting skills and talent. In the recent years, she has particularly shown her skills in the portrayal of bold and strong female roles.



Born: January 1, 1978 (age 35), Ottapalam, India.

8. Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is among the most dashing and versatile beauty queens of Bollywood. Not only is she famous for being an actress but has also known for her modeling career and was the first Indian woman to become Miss Word in 1994. She has also been under the spotlight in the media for being one of the world’s most beautiful women.



Born: November 1, 1973 (age 40), Mangalore, India.

7. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu is the beautiful Bengali actress who has appeared in a wide variety of Bollywood movies. Before becoming a successful actress, she has also been a successful model too. 2008’s Race is among her biggest commercial hits, while her other hit films that have propelled her career include All The Best and Raaz 3. Thus, she has established herself as one of the leading Bollywood actresses.



Born: January 7, 1979 (age 34), New Delhi, India.

6. Anushka Sharma

Despite having stepped into Bollywood recently, the cute looking Anushka Sharma has become quite famous in a very short period of time. She has won the hearts of millions of fans since all of her recent performances have been nothing but flawless. Movies that have brought immense success to her quite recently include Rab Ne Bna Di Jori, Band Baaja Barrat and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.



Born: May 1, 1988 (age 25), Bangalore, India.

5. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is not only a Bollywood actress but has also proven her skills at singing as well. She entered Bollywood in 2002, after becoming Miss World in 2000. Not only is she famous, having a very successful movie career, she also happens to the one the top highest paid actresses in Bollywood. She is known for being a versatile actress and having played diverse roles.



Born: July 18, 1982 (age 31), Jamshedpur, India.

4. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha has quickly become one of the best Bollywood actresses who made a very successful debut in 2010 opposite Salman Khan in Dabaang. She was significantly praised for her role in the film, so much so that the earned a best actress award at 2010’s Filmfare Awards. She is one of Bollywood’s biggest hits and has a tremendous potential for future success.



Born: June 2, 1987 (age 26), Patna, India.

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is a Bollywood actress as well as a model. She is another actress who has established quite a successful career in a short amount of time and has already performed in numerous movies. She has become very famous for both her acting skills and her beauty, and has starred plenty of hit films, such as Race 2 and Cocktail.



Born: June 2, 1987 (age 26), Patna, India.

2. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is among the most famous and sensational beauties of Bollywood. She is an actress who has tremendous versatility, having stress in a wide range of hit movies in which she has played a diverse variety of roles. An example of her diversity includes the fact that she has starred in thrilling dramas as well as comedies and romance movies.



Spouse: Saif Ali Khan (m. 2012).

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif tops the list for truly being the current best actress in Hollywood. Not only is she proficient when it comes to acting, but she also quite the glamorous personality and happens to be very attractive too. After making her Bollywood debut with 2003’s Boom, she has continued to star in one successful movie after the other and has been praised for her acting skills.



Born: July 16, 1983 (age 30), Hong Kong.

The above Bollywood beauty queens definitely belong in this list of the top 10 best Bollywood actresses 2015 for all of the reasons discussed above, and all of them are an asset of the Hindi-language movie industry.