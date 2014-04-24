By default all of us rely upon Google App Store for downloading our favorite apps and games. The overwhelmed collection of this store is truly enough to keep us intact and come here again and again to make our downloading possible. For those who are fed up of Google App Store due to unknown reasons and are looking for some alternates, here are the top 10 best Google app store alternatives in 2014.

At Samsung App Store you can have access to a lot of apps and your favorite games. Its different categories make it easier for you to search and locate your favorite apps Android and non-Android platforms.

PocketGear is a presentation of appia.com and is one of the hugest platforms to download apps and games from. Here you can access thousands of apps and enjoy virus-free and speedy downloading on your mobile and laptop device.

Aproov has not yet gotten too much fame, but this website is amazing and I must say its an ideal alternate to Google Play Store in 2014. Aproov lets you have access to plenty of apps and games, most of which are free while others are paid.

GetJar is a big and wider directory for app downloaders. If you are in love with latest games and apps then at GetJar everything is available to get satisfied with.

MobiHand OnlyAndroid has more focus on providing its users cost-friendly Android apps and games. You can download these apps for both commercial and non commercial purposes.

1Mobile is a big online store with over sixty thousand apps for the users. I must say its different app categories will make it easy for you to navigate your favorite apps and initiate the downloading in no time.

Mobango has wide collection of prestigious apps and games. You can even have some of the rarest and fantastic games here like Disney, Halfbrick and others. According to an estimate, Mobango has forty thousand plus apps and eight million games for its users.

Nexva lets you enjoy the downloading of plenty of OS-based apps. This store also has a wider collection of apps for Android, Blackberry and iOS users. This website assigns its users with specific QR codes for accessing unlimited apps.

Many of us are familiar with the fact that Opera Mobile Store is a wonderful store, created in 2011. Since then it has made plenty of featured and non featured apps and games available for the users.

It won’t be wrong to say that online store App Store is the second top class online store after Google. I must say millions and billions of users even give preference to online store over Google App Store. Here you can find about one lac apps for downloading, which are catered mainly for Android and online store Kindle products. online store App Store is so far the finest alternative of Google Play and we can expect it to be even more dominating in the near future.