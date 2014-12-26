Korean men are among the most handsome people in the world. They are hot, stunning, and look very cute. The Korean actors are especially known for their awesome personality and irresistible acting skills. I must say these men are enough talented to make you a fan, and the Korean movies will prove to be highly inspiring. Let us check today’s article. It is top 10 best Korean actors 2017.

Here are the top 10 best Korean actors in 2017:

10. Song Seung Hun

Song Seung Hun is a famous and talented Korean actor. He has been a star of various television dramas like Endless Love, and My Princess. Born on October 5, 1976, he started his career in 1995 as a model, and worked for a Jeans brand named Storm. Then Song Seung Hun joined film industry, and was starred in a movie named Calla opposite Kim Hee-sun. His latest film is “The Messenger”.

9. Choi Siwon

Choi Siwon is another handsome and one of the most talented Korean actors. He is a successful model and singer as well. He was born on April 7, 1986. Choi is an absolutely stunning Korean star who has received various awards. He is one of the first four Korean superstars to appear on the Chinese postal stamps.

8. Bi Rain (Jun Ji-Hoon)

Bi Rain is a highly captivating and admirable Korean actor. This 31-year old star’s original name is Jun Ji-Hoon. He is a multitalented individual with his expertise in modeling, singing, and production. Perhaps the most recognized film acted by Rain is Ninja Assassins which launched him in America during 2009.

7. Hyun Bin

Hyun Bin is a good looking, gorgeous and charismatic south Korean actor. He was born Kim Tae-Pyung on September 25, 1982. He is famous for playing various great roles in movies and television series. One of his best television series is named “My Name is Kim Sam-soon” aired in 2005.

6. Jang Geun Seuk

Jang Geun Seuk was born on August 4, 1987, in Danyang County, South Korea. He is a gorgeous and attractive actor of the era. He is worldwide famous for his roles in the drama “You’re Beautiful”, and a romantic comedy sitcom titled “Mary Stayed Out All Night”.

5. Lee Min Hoo

Lee Min Hoo was born in South Korean District of Dongjak. He is 26 years old. This gorgeous and talented actor and singer has won the hearts of worldwide fans. He has given various successes to his fans including the dramas like Boys Over Flowers, City Hunters, and Personal Taste. Another great drama of this star is “The Heirs”.

4. Yong Jung Hwa

Yong Jung Hwa is one of the cutest Korean actors. He has been starred in a famous Korean drama entitled “You’re Beautiful” aired in 2009. The drama was later aired in Indonesia with a title of “He is Beautiful” in 2011. Additionally, Yong has been the leader of a popular Indie Korea known as CN Blue.

3. Taecyeon

With his captivating beauty and personality, Taecyeon has won the hearts of worldwide audience. He is one of the superstars of Korean film and television industries. He was born on December 27, 1988 and went to Massachusetts, United States where he auditioned to be model for JYP Entertainment.

2. Kim Hyun Joong

Kim Hyun Joong was born on June 6, 1986. He is a popular South Korean entertainer, and has been leading the Korean Boyband SS501. His best works are the drama series named “Boys Over Flowers”, “Playful Kiss”. His most famous movies are City Conquest, and Barefooted Friends.

1. Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun is yet another successful and talented Korean actor of the era. He was born in February, 1988, in South Korea. He is a famous singer, model, and actor of all time. He played great roles in the television series like “Dream High”, and “Moon Embracing the Sun”.

