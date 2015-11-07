Makeup has become an extremely important part of our lives. The girls and women feel themselves to be incomplete without decorating their face with a number of shades. We cannot ignore the significance of makeup in our lives. It plays a vital part in self-grooming and personality development. Women always look for the quality makeup items. The best cosmetics can only be provided by famous brands. Check this list of top 10 best makeup brands in 2016.

10. Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder is a famous brand the world over. Its skincare items, perfumes, shampoos, moisturizing lotions, foundations, nail paints, and lipsticks are admired for their great quality. Other than this, Estee Lauder produces high quality hair care products. The brand has rapidly developed itself, and is giving tough competition to other skincare brands.

9. Dove

Dove was introduced in 1957. This is a famous skincare and cosmetic company. Both men and women get full satisfaction with Dove products. Its shampoos, hair conditioners, and skin essentials are loved for their effective results. The company also provides the clients with top notch makeup applications, great lipsticks, face wash, moisturizers, and various other items.

8. Neutrogena

Neutrogena is one of the choices of women of high-class especially the models and celebrities of all time. To have an attractive look, you can choose from a wide range of Neutrogena products. The brand brings forth its items in best and reliable colors and long-lasting effects. Its best products are sun block, scrubs, whitening creams, compacts, lip gloss, base coats etc.

7. Lancome

Lancome is a French brand that provides us with numerous skincare products, fragrances, and makeup items. This is a widely renowned company. Lancome’s eye makeup products especially mascaras promise to give the users a flawless look. This brand is also trusted for its foundations, face-packs, and face wash etc.

6. Maybelline

Maybelline is one of the leading cosmetic companies. It is currently selling its products in more than 120 countries and is highly appreciated. This American brand has excelled in lipsticks, eye shadows, nail paints, eye liners, foundations, mascaras etc. Its mascaras and eye makeup express the charm and attraction of your face, giving you a flawless and attractive look. Using the products of Maybelline, you can definitely get a glamorous look.

5. Clinique

Clinique is a famous company to manufacture skincare and cosmetic items. It is a dermatologist developed cosmetic brand that is known for its clinically effective products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York. The products of Clinique are always in high demand, and recommended by dermatologists with pride. Its finest products are concealer, night creams, moisturizers etc.

4. MAC

MAC is an abbreviation of Make-up Art that is also symbolized as M-A-C. This is a reputable brand, headquartered in New York City. This makeup company was established in 1984 in Toronto by Frank Angelo and Frank Toskan. MAC Cosmetics now has its stores the world over. Its finest products include eye shades, nail paints, mascara, blusher, lipsticks, lip gloss, and others. this brand is famous among Bollywood celebrities.

3. Avon

Avon is yet another famous and widely known makeup brand. It manufactures world’s best and effective skincare and great whitening creams. The company’s finest items are eye shades, nail paints, liners, cleansing lotions, moisturizers etc. Avon aims to provide you only great and affordable products. Its light adjusting makeup, and revolutionary anti aging products are definitely the best.

2. Olay

Olay is an award-winning skincare and makeup company. This brand has been around since 1950s. It is widely renowned for its anti-aging and skin tightening moisturizers and night-creams. The company’s main products are cleansers, scrubs, makeup products, sunscreen lotions, serums, and perfumes. Olay sells its items in USA, UK, Canada, China, and other big countries.

1. L’Oreal

L’Oreal is currently the best makeup company. This prestigious French brand is the largest and most developed to date. It is known for its makeup, perfumes, skin and hair care products. L’Oreal was founded in 1909, and now has its items being sold in all parts of the world. The flawless foundations, nail enamels, eye shades, and lipsticks of this company are not to be missed.

Which brand do you like the most?