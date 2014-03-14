Our skin is one of the most delicate and significant parts of the body. Taking care of the skin is as essential as any other body parts. In fact if I say that the skin glow and its charm matters a lot for many of the people, even more than any other activity, then that won’t be wrong at all. The women especially remain conscious about their skincare. They adopt various measures to ensure the glow of their face and enhance its appeal. This is why, a lot of skincare brands and products have been marketed so far. Choosing the best and reliable skincare brand is what every individual wants to go with.

Our skin consists of three layers—epidermis, dermis and endodermis. When it comes to damage our skin, the reasons can vary from restlessness to low-quality moisturizer usage and so on. But where there is a skin problem, plenty of solutions are also available to get facilitated from. Despite the fact that how much expensive skincare products and makeup items you are using, the brand of a product matters a lot. To have that perfect look and shiny skin which you always have had dream of, don’t miss to give a try to the following top 16 best skincare brands in 2015.

1. L’Oreal

L’Oreal, a Paris-based company, is one of the most trusted and highly appreciated makeup products and skincare creams manufacturers in the world. The company outs plenty of natural and chemically prepared skin nourishing creams, toners, moisturizers, night-creams, aromas and hair care items for the global clients every year. L’Oreal manages to earn over 4 billion Euros/year in return to its highly effective products marketed around the world.

2. Revlon

Revlon is a famous American skincare company. It is known for its natural and herbal skin toners, hair treatment products, face washes, perfumes and plenty of makeup items. Revlon not just presents skin and hair care products but also promises its customers to keep up the level of their trust by presenting quality and top notch items.

3. Lancome

When it comes to enlist the top 10 best skincare brands in 2014 then forgetting about Lancome is not just possible. This company is popular for its skincare moisturizers, heeling and itching creams, lipsticks and nail paints. Lancome is a highly trusted company which is, nowadays, dominating the hearts of young ladies with its revolutionary and effective skin and hair care products. Lancome is a proud brand of the era for bringing some natural skincare products for us. It has recently introduced various nail enamels and lipsticks in numerous stunning shades and colors.

4. Clinique

Clinique is a subsidiary of Estee Lauder Company. The skincare products, aromas, hair care oils, moisturizers and lipsticks of this USA-based company are highly trusted by the women and young ladies of Europe, America and Asia. Clinique has had been a mark of trust and satisfaction for the ladies who always look for chemical-free cosmetics and oils. Clinique, likewise, has presented plenty of anti-bacterial makeup brushes and puffs for the female clients.

5. Maybelline New York

Millions and billions of women around the globe, especially in USA, trust Maybelline’s skincare products and cosmetics. Its concealers and eye-shadows come in plenty of colors and varieties. Also Maybelline is famous for its gorgeous lipstick and lip-liner shades. So you can have the full freedom to choose the colors from a wide range of variety, this really promises to enhance your beauty.

6. Olay

Olay is an excellent skin and hair care products making company. And Olay has had been a famous cosmetic company, revolutionizing the world of makeup since a long. Using its makeup products, hair oils and moisturizers has become a necessity for many of the ladies due to their reliable fairness results. Procter & Gamble’s Olay is considered as the most dominating and strongest mark of the world, having its distinctive mark quality of approximately 12 billion. Olay’s moisturizing lotions, creams and makeup range is highly trusted by the women around the globe. This is might be the reason that even when sixty years have passed, Olay is still a prior choice of cosmetic buyers.

7. Seventh Generation

Seventh Generation is yet another popular serum, oil extracts, hair conditioners and skincare moisturizers making brand. The company always promises to present its products with zero chemicals. The wonderful skincare moisturizers and whitening creams of Seventh Generation are dominating the hearts of the ladies who want to enjoy fair complexions and shiny pimples-free skins. Seventh Generation ensures its customers to help them get rid of pimples in a shorter time-frame. So if you are a young girl whose wedding is close then get the skincare serum and fairness moisturizer of Seventh Generation to have a glowing and younger looking skin.

8. Oriflame

Oriflame is a well known Swedish skincare brand which is trusted by the customers for its nutritious and cost-effective products. Oriflame presents plenty of lotions, skin massage oils, hair conditioners and anti-bacterial face washes to help you enjoy hygienic and healthy skin.

9. Avon

Avon, since a long, is manufacturing and distributing highly trusted skin and hair care products in more than 200 nations. The reliable skin toners, cleansers, moisturizing lotions and anti-dry cosmetic range and mascaras of Avon are equally trusted by both men and women.

10. Fair & Lovely

Fair & Lovely is a world known skincare moisturizing brand and it is also one of the best skincare brands in 2016. The company’s skin whitening creams, moisturizing lotion and face wash are famous among the Asian and European ladies. A plus point of Fair & Lovely products is that it never lets the users feel difficulty in terms of compromised product quality or unreliable results. Its fairness creams are especially famous in Asian countries like India, China and different parts of Europe as well. Fair and Lovely always bring a lot of reliable moisturizers and lotions for the clients keeping in mind their winter and summer moisturizing needs.

11. Wexler:

Wexler is a new skincare brand in the markets, but its anti-aging products are just superb and top notch. The women of America and Europe especially love to rely upon Wexler for resolving the problems of pimples and wrinkles.





12. Arden Ceramide:

Arden Ceramide has brought anti-aging and anti-sun skincare capsules for the women. It promises the wonderful glow and charming skin to its customers. Not only Arden is famous in USA and Europe for its skincare capsules but also various spectacular perfumes as well.





13. Sircuit:

Sicuit brings both skincare and hair-care products for the worldwide clients. The focus of these product makers have always been on providing reliable and quality treatment plans so that the clients can proudly make these cosmetics a part of their lives.





14. Retinol:



Retinol is a well known and famous company of America for bringing different kinds of moisturizers, makeup products, foundations, perfumes and skincare treatments. The females especially name Retinol to be a reliable brand for helping them get rid of various skin problems.





15. Neutrogena:



Neutrogena is a rapidly growing brand of Asia and Europe. Its oil extracts, face washes, anti-aging creams, fairness solutions and anti-weather serums have always been a prior choice for the ladies. It is said that Neutrogena brings every product for the skin and hairs rich in essential ingredients and nutrients so that the clients can have wonderful results.





16. Anew:



Anew is a world famous skincare and hair treatment products making company. Its reliable and well trusted moisturizers, lotions, foundations, hair oils and pimple creams can easily be have from a nearby cosmetic shop.



