Various people give preference to high performance washing machines. Until you know which brand is most suitable, you cannot make an ideal purchase. Here we have shared the list of top 10 best washing machine brands in 2015. Choose a brand of your choice and enjoy the shopping.

10. AEG

AEG is a Germany based company. It is famous for its mechanically perfect and efficient washing machines. The company was founded in 1883 by Emil Rateneau. It deals in electronics, communication and transportation items as well.

9. IFB

IFB stands for Indian Fine Blanks. This is an India-based company, founded in 1974 by Heinrich Sch Mid. It is one of the best washing machine brads. This has been known to design top notch and reliable products. The washing machines of this company are designed innovatively.

8. Bosch

Bosch is one of the leading home appliances companies. It has been in industry for over than 70 years. The company was started by Robert Bosch. It gives ten years warranty on washing machines. Its products come with features like spacious, clever water sensing, anti vibrant design, and volt check etc.

7. Whirlpool

Whirlpool is one of the best washing machine brands. This company was founded in 1911 by Louis and Empory. Today, it has become a leading supplier of washing machines that come with automatic and semi automatic and manual formulas.

6. Kenmore

Kenmore started its operation in 1927. This company is headquartered in Chicago, USA. Its washing machines are built with high efficiency material. It is one of the best sellers of washing machines to date.

5. Maytag

Maytag is one of the best washing machine brads. This is an American company that has gotten popularity the worldwide since it was founded in the year 1893 by Fredrick Maytag. The company has come up with many varieties of washing machines. The products are manufactured with top notch materials.

4. Electrolux

Electrolux is a leading home and office appliance maker. This brand was established in the year 1919 at Sweden. The company started manufacturing by keeping mind the exact requirements of the housewives. The cost of its washing machines is always reasonable.

3. Panasonic

Panasonic is one of the best washing machine brands. This Japanese company is years old, and was founded by Konosuke Matsushitha in the year 1918. It comes up with different models of washing machines which are known for their features like full automatic, semi automatic, manually operated etc.

2. Samsung

Samsung needs no introduction. This company has made great efforts to get a distinctive place in the electronics industry. Samsung washing machines are the best in quality, reliability, and affordability.

1. LG

LG is one of the best washing machine brands. Its washing machines withstand high performance and give the most appropriate results. The company is known for its complete home appliances, and mobile phones, as well as laptops and other various accessories.

