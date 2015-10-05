Everyone is getting wireless and so the speakers. From network connectivity to keyboards and mouse, everything is wire-free. Hence, using wired speakers make no sense. Using wireless technologies, such speakers have turned out to be must-have gadgets. Here is the list of top 10 best wireless speakers in 2015 reviews.

10. Grace Digital ECOXGEAR ECOXBT Rugged and Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The Grace Digital speaker is designed with an intention to allow you to use it outdoors on excursion trips and travelling for a day or two. It lets you enjoy the pleasure of your favorite music at best sound quality for up to 10 hours with single charge. Best part is that it is absolutely waterproof and takes only a couple of hours to completely charge. It features 2 speakers equipped for a 3 watt yield which is sufficient. However, some may need something louder. It is an incredible item that can resist damage even after being dropped into water.

9. Logitech Wireless USB Speaker Z515

The Logitech Z515 speakers are stylish, elegant and incredibly high in sound quality. It sports two speakers and a built-in battery. A single full recharge can last up to 10 hours of playback. However, the volume might play a significant role in determining the actual duration of the playback. It is portable and loud enough to be your great companion of lonely roads.

8. Audio Unlimited Premium 900MHz Wireless Indoor/Outdoor 2 Speaker System

If you are looking for a great audio speaker system, then this is a best one for you! It sports two powerful speakers and remote. You can place it about 150 feet away and still control the settings without any hindrance. However, you would need a wireless connection to use this system. With a total power output of 20 watts and woofer, it is indeed capable of delivering deep bass.

7. Mutant MIG-WS2-S Media Block Deluxe Weather-Resistant Wireless Outdoor Stereo Speaker System

This great looking speaker is weather-resistant and designed to be used outdoors. It can be played even if you’ve got rain outside. The remote control feature lets you control the system without any interference. Best part is that it is compatible with a wide range of devices and can be connected with just a standard 3.5 mm jack.

6. The Oontz Angle Ultra-portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

This is ultra portable and pocket friendly speaker that you can carry anywhere you want. It is compatible with all Bluetooth devices such as tablets, mp3 player, laptops, phones and so on. With an ability to deliver 10 hours of playback time, it makes one of the best alternatives to traditional set-up. It can fit quite comfortably in carry bag, or laptop bag as it measures the size of a charger.

5. Sony SRSBTX300 Portable NFC Bluetooth Wireless Speaker System

The Sony SRSBTX300 Portable NFC speaker is a premium product. It is a bit expensive, but delivers incredibly high-quality sound and power. The speaker features a total output of 20 watts and one-touch Bluetooth support. It also sports built in mic. The battery back-up can lasts up to 8 hours from a single charge. It can be paired with any device with Bluetooth support. It exhibits a great style, design and quality of build.

4. Audiovox Acoustic Research AW825 Mission Style Wireless Outdoor Speaker

The Audiovox is one of the best wireless speakers in the market. They can be easily placed in the center of a big hall and enjoy nice booming bass and clear sound. It delivers clear sound even from a distance of 150 feet from the source. The design is truly made to get along with any kind of exterior decors.

3. Grace Digital GDI-AQSHR200 Indoor/Outdoor Water Resistant Wireless Speakers

The Grace Digital wireless speakers are particularly designed for smartphones and tablets. They offer clear sound in a range of up to 150 feet from the main source of music. This means that you can place the phone inside the outside and let your speakers entertain your ears outside the house, in the yard. The battery life delivers up to 7 hours of continuous playback, irrespective of the volume.

2. Rocketfish 2.4GHz Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Speaker

The Rocketfish is stylish, water resistant and wireless gadget. It’s 2.4GHz wireless technology makes it a great mobile speaker. The speakers deliver high-quality sound quality at a distance of 160 feet from the source. It has a built-in woofer for extra bass and total power output reaches 22 watts RMS.

1. Korus V600s Premium Wireless Home Add-On Speaker

Those looking for extremely high quality wireless speakers should definitely go for Korus V600s. It has the capability to deliver high volumes, deep bass, and excellent build quality. Connectivity is amazing with 2.4GHz wireless technology. The best part is that you can playback while charging and also switch batteries for uninterrupted fun.