A mosque is a holy place where the Muslims offer their worships and say prayers. The mosques serve to be the peaceful and religious places for the believers of Islam. There are plenty of beautiful and attractive mosques in the world. Some of them are famous due to their historical values while others are known for their spacious and expanded area. Here are top 10 biggest mosques in the world.

10. Al-Masjid al-Nabawi:

This beautiful mosque is also known as the Mosque of Prophet. It was constructed years ago during the time Prophet Mohammad moved to Madina. This wide mosque has a beautiful dome and various beautiful rooms, a judge and spiritual university inside its premises. It has the capacity of about ten million individuals.

9. Imam Reza Shrine:

Imam Reza Shrine is expanded in an area of 267,079m2. This mosque is surrounded by 7 courtyards and has the capacity of twelve million religious persons to come and offer their prayers five times a day.

8. Istiqlal Mosque:

Istiqlal Mosque is situated in Jakarta, Philippines. This is also known with the name of Masjid Istiqlal. It is one of the biggest mosques in the world and is located close to southeast Japan. It has the capacity of thirteen million preachers and is expanded in an area of 95,000 m sq.

7. Sheikh Zayed Mosque:

Sheikh Zayed Mosque is situated in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This beautiful and attractive mosque is expanded in an area of 22000 square meters and has a spiritual university, religious school and other praying areas inside and outside its premises. It has the capacity of about 14 million preachers to come and say their prayers.

6. Faisal Mosque:

Faisal Mosque is situated in Islamabad, Pakistan and is a beautiful mosque in the world. Every day millions of tourists come to view the beauty of this mosque and it has the capacity for about 17 million worshippers of Islam.

5. Jama Masjid:

Jama Masjid (Jama Mosque) is situated in New Delhi, India. Although India is a not a Muslim country but many of the Muslims residing there love to visit their religious places for performing holy duties. This mosque was constructed in 1656 and is widely expanded, having the capacity for 18 million believers of Islam.

4. Badshahi Mosque:

Badshahi Mosque is one of the most ancient and biggest mosques in the world. It was constructed in 16th century and is located in Lahore, Pakistan. It took the constructers many years for completing this mosque’s construction and its construction was completed in 1671 by 6th Mughal Emperor, Aurangzeb.

3. Hassan II Mosque:

Hassan II Mosque is situated in Casablanca, Morocco. It is one of the most beautiful, attractive and biggest mosques in the world. It has the space for 105,000 worshipers and was constructed in 1993.

2. Masjid al-Haram:

Masjid al Haram is situated in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. This mosque is said to be the one and only holiest and most ancient site of Muslim history. It was constructed in 638 and has the space for 820,000 worshipers. This mosque is expanded in an area of 356,800 square meters.

1. Taj-ul-Masajid:

Taj-ul-Masajid is one of the biggest mosques in the world. It was constructed in 1901 and is situated in Bhopal, India. This beautiful mosque is considered as the hub of Islamic Studies in India and has space for 400,000 preachers.