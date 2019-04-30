

Vape culture has spread far and wide, up to the highest rungs of culture. Here are the top 10 celebrities who vape.

You’re finally ready to make that bold and brave move to swap your much-loved cigarettes for the healthier and more convenient option – the vape.

Unlike regular cigarettes, vapes don’t burn tobacco, so they’re a better option to smoking. They’re a great first step away from smoking tobacco, and the idea is to eventually wean off vaping as we all know it’s difficult to go cold turkey.

The transition is a hard process, but maybe you need that extra push and inspiration.

Ever wondered about the celebrities who vape?

From A-list actors to chart-topping songstresses, more stars are being photographed with a vape in hand and the list is getting longer.

Whether you’re celeb-obsessed or you try to avoid them at all costs, there’s no doubt that the famous faces of the media hold a big influence on the public. Whether their actions are positive or negative, celebrities are seen as role models, especially to younger fans.

With more celebrities ditching the ciggies and picking up a vape, let’s hope this positive influence can lead others to a healthier option than smoking.

So, as stardom embraces vaping, let’s take sneak peek at the celebrities who’ve traded smokes for e-cigarettes.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is famous for her string of number one hits including the likes of ‘California Gurls’ and ‘Firework.’

Guess what? She vapes too.

Katy was spotted at her own Labor Day party in 2011 with an e-cigarette in hand. Dressed in a summery floral ensemble, she teamed the look with sunnies and a cold beer in the other hand – proving you can vape in style! The perfect combo to chill out in the sun.

Age: 34

Birthplace: Santa Barbara, California, United States

Profession: Singer, Songwriter, Actress

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson boasts an impressive portfolio of roles under his wing, from playing classic villain Jules in Pulp Fiction to the thoughtful Stephen in Django Unchained.

In previous years, Samuel has been photographed with chunky cigars, but in 2014 he famously smoked a simple e-cigarette device on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon whilst reciting poetry.

Samuel’s also proudly taken selfies with larger, more mechanic looking vapes too, showing he’s committed to the change from smoking tobacco.

Age: 70

Birthplace: Washington DC, United States

Profession: Actor, Film Producer

Lindsay Lohan

Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan is no stranger to controversy, and after a difficult history of drug and alcohol abuse that was famously captured in the public eye, she made the sensible decision to switch to the safer and healthier alternative of vaping.

Lindsay was photographed in her Miami mansion in 2011, looking stylish and healthy reading a script whilst puffing on an e-cigarette pen. Whilst she had previously been seen smoking cigarettes, this was the first time fans saw her use her vape pen.

Let’s hope that vape queen Lindsay manages to stick to the healthier habit, or better yet, quits altogether!

Age: 32

Birthplace: New York, United States

Profession: Actress, Singer

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most famous vapers of Hollywood, often spotted with his trusty vape at classy red carpet events and award shows.

The Wolf of Wall Street star made the headlines by vaping at the SAG Awards ceremony in 2016. Only Leo could pull off vaping at such a high-profile awards show!

Vape King Leo has also been spotted enjoying his e-cigarette at elite fine-dining restaurant Rao in New York and he’s often seen strolling around Manhattan with his favorite vape.

Age: 44

Birthplace: Los Angeles, United States

Profession: Actor, Film Producer

Isla Fisher

Australian actress Isla Fisher is famous for her roles in Wedding Crashers and Confessions of a Shopaholic and is a recent member of celebrity stardom to jump on the vape bandwagon.

MTV movie award winner Isla is often seen vaping in public. There’s also a scene in her hit heist thriller movie ‘Now You See Me’ where her character Henley takes short puffs from a vape, showing Isla’s made the transition both off-screen and on-screen!

Age: 43

Birthplace: Muscat, Oman

Profession: Actress

Simon Cowell

Controversial critic Simon Cowell from talent shows ‘American Idol’ and ‘America’s Got Talent’ is another of the famous vapers that have made the move from smoking tobacco to e-cigarettes.

‘It’s a good one, it tastes nice and sweet’ Simon once piled on the praise for his favorite vape.

Long-time smoker Simon has also been spotted vaping on the red carpet and is just one of the famous vapers who smoked previously.

Simon’s said of his move to vaping ‘It’s a step in the right direction’.

Well done for making the switch, Simon!

Age: 59

Birthplace: London, United Kingdom

Profession: Music and Talent Show Judge, Businessman, Talent manager, Television Producer

Katherine Heigl

Rom-com queen Katherine Heigl has openly spoken of and demonstrated her love of vaping. In 2011, Katherine vaped live on television during her interview on The Tonight Show and even convinced a surprised David Letterman to take a hit!

The bold move led to increased attention and interest on the benefits of moving from smoking tobacco to e-cigarettes – great work, Katherine!

Since then the Grey’s Anatomy star has regularly been spotted vaping in her car and in restaurants, showing signs she will never smoke cigarettes again.

Age: 40

Birthplace: Washington DC, United States

Profession: Actress, Film Producer, Model

Ben Affleck

In 2016, Batman superstar Ben Affleck was photographed vaping sitting in his car with his eyes closed. It appears Ben hasn’t fully made the transition from regular cigarettes yet though, as he was spotted that same day smoking one as he strolled through Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California.

Let’s hope Ben finds the courage to ditch the cigs and make a full changeover!

Age: 47

Birthplace: Berkeley, California

Profession: American Actor, Filmmaker

Johnny Depp

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp is one of the first celebrities to be featured vaping in a movie.

In the 2010 hit film The Tourist, Johnny plays a spy coolly vaping in a train traveling through Europe. If it’s impressive enough for co-star Angelia Jolie, that’s saying something!

Off-screen, Johnny is also a fan of the vape life and has been spotted with his own personal e-cigarettes.

Age: 56

Birthplace: Owensboro, Kentucky

Profession: Actor, Producer, Musician

Jack Nicholson

Famous 82-year old actor Jack Nicholson proves that when it comes to vaping, age is just a number.

Using the method to cut back on tobacco in his later years, Jack makes the transition in style, puffing on an e-cigarette whilst signing autographs for fans.

The Shining star was also seen vaping next to his son at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California like a boss.

Age: 82

Birthplace: New Jersey, United States,

Profession: Actor, Film-maker

The List of Celebrities Who Vape Is Endless

The stars on this list are just a handful of the celebrities who vape today.

It’s a popular trend that will see more icons welcoming the benefits of moving to e-cigarettes from regulars. Vaping is a positive move from the harmful habit that is smoking tobacco, and it’s great to see these A-listers leading the way for change.

Let’s hope that as we take steps towards the future, we can discover more methods to reduce the damage gained from smoking in general. Or better yet, successful ways to stop completely.

