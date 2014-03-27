It is absolutely wrong for us to assume that crime is only the name of murdering or kidnapping someone, it has in fact been a lot more serious and threatening when rape are robbery are committed. Rape, indeed, is a very serious form of crime which accompanies quite critical and sophisticated drawbacks. According to different survey reports, every two out of ten cases being filed in the courts are of rape or domestic violence. Women are under serious threat and need our help.

Here are the top 10 countries with highest rape crime in 2014 where we seriously need to check and balance the internal environments.

10. Poland:

9. New Zealand:

8. Germany:

7. Argentina:

6. Belgium:

5. Sweden:

4. United States of America:

3. Israel:

2. Spain:

1. India:

Poland is one of the developed and famous nations in the world where the women are given freedom to live independent lives. But unfortunately the working women are being kidnapped, raped and killed every now and then. Every year more than 2000 females are threatened and raped, and the rate is said to be increasing day by day.In New Zealand, during January-February 2014, more than 1500 cases of rape had been reported and it is estimated that everyday four to five women are killed by the rapists in different parts of the country.Over 5000 women and college going girls have become the victim of this shameful crime during February 2014. Germany’s government is now seeking external help to overcome the situation and in near future it is expected to become an under-controlled situation.It is absolutely true that Argentina has had been the nation with serious street crimes since a decade. But recently tremendous increase in the rape cases has also been reported. Here the professional and non-professional ladies are not only raped but also killed by the rapists. Every five out of thirty women in Argentina become the victims of this crime.Belgium, according to an estimate, has been under serious threat of rape cases. The increment is said to be over 30 % as compared to the previous few years. It seems that the current government is not taking measures to arrest and punish the rapists.The cases of rape and murders of victims are of extreme level in Sweden. During December 2013 and January 2014, more than 2300 females were raped badly and the rapists physically harmed them a lot. Out of them, more than half died in hospitals and some became handicapped for a lifetime.We all believe that USA is a super-power, it is but this super-power still has so much to work on for ensuring the peace and harmony to its citizens. Every month over 1200 women and young girls are raped in different cities of United States Israel is one of those fewer nations where the victims of rape are not only the women but also the men. It is very unfortunate that the men and boys are also sexually harassed and badly raped.Spain is one of the most favorite and admirable tourist attractions in the world. It is said that the tourist females are kidnapped for the sake of ransom or for committing rape like crimes.

India is one of those nations where the rape has taken a miserable form. It is no doubt true to say that India has highest rape crime in 2014. Here the working women are not appreciated by the so-called men’s society. Many of them are kidnapped and raped, and even killed for no reason. Every four out of ten women in India are under this serious threat and the situation has become alarming for the government and official persons to take measures immediately.