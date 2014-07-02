The Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Pune

For every aspiring engineering student, Pune is the preferred study destination due to the availability of reputed engineering colleges. If you are also planning to study engineering, the following list is highlights the top 10 best engineering colleges in Pune.

Pune is considered as an important city in India, which is known as a major educational and IT hub in India. With the rising number of colleges in Pune, it seems the city is gearing up to make quality education easily accessible to most people. Students, especially from the north India are drawn to the city in search for better educational facilities.

Out of many cities trying to make the most of educational boom in India, Pune has its own identity. The colleges in the city have been providing quality education to the students who aspire to become good engineers, and build a bright career in the field of engineering.

Pune is a popular city, which is often related with education. The reason is numerous top rated educational institutions imparting management, medical and engineering education are located here.

Pune has several engineering colleges indulged in quality oriented technical education. A comprehensive list of the top colleges has been presented here. The aim is to make the students aware of the current picture and help them in choosing the best college for themselves. The presence of companies who recruit students from the colleges, the placement ration in the colleges is comparatively high.

Top 10 Best Engineering Colleges in Pune

Some of the top engineering colleges in India are present in Pune:

10. Army Institute of Technology (AIT):

9. DY Patil College of Engineering:

8. Pune Vidyarthi Griha College of Engineering and Technology:

7. AISSMS College of Engineering (AISSMSCOE):

6. Smt. Kashibai Navale College of Engineering:

5. Vishwakarma Institute of Technology:

4. Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT):

3. Pune Institute of Computer Technology:

2. College of Engineering Pune:

1. Sinhgad College of Engineering:

The Army institute of technology offers engineering course to only those who is either parent has served in The Indian Army. The college offers admissions through AIEEE.This College is located in Akurdi and has a vast campus spread in 50 acres. Various streams of engineering like Instrumentation and Production Engineering are offered in the college. The college provides decent placement assistance. Many top colleges visit the college campus to offer job placements.Founded in 1985, the college was set up to impart quality technical education to the financially deprived students who deserved to be educated. Bachelor of engineering degree is offered in streams like Electronics and Telecommunication, I.T, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering. It is the only college in Maharashtra, which offers a degree in printing technology.All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society College of engineering has the advantage of the location in Pune. It offers engineering courses in eight streams and organizes several events at national level.The College is a part of STES (Sinhgad Technical Education Society) and is known for strict discipline and attendance. The placement scenario in the college is top notch and the result of the students is brilliant.VIT is another autonomous college in Pune, which is affiliated to Anna University. It was awarded the autonomous status in the year 2008. Disciplines of engineering that are offered in the college include electronics, computer, civil, mechanical engineering, and their derivatives.Established in 1983, MIT boasts of a campus sprawling in 17 acres. The college has also been granted the status of autonomous college. The college gives admission to the students who secure top ranks in MHT-CET and AIEEE. Top recruiter of India and the world like Wipro, Microsoft, and Nvidia visit the college campus.PICT is a private engineering college and is known for its computer science department. It was the first private college to introduce Computer engineering in the state of Maharashtra. Various MNCs visit the campus to offer job placements.Abbreviated as COEP, this college is famous in Pune and across the country. It is an autonomous institution, which is affiliated to the University of Pune. The college was established in 1854 and is counted amongst oldest colleges of Asia. The college offers various streams of engineering.The College is named after the famous fort and is affiliated to Sinhgad Technical Education Society. The students here gain global exposure as the society is proliferating worldwide. The Civil Engineering department of the college is very famous and boasts of 11 laboratories.

Pune is hailed as a hub of technical education as many MNCs and Indian corporate giants have offices in Pune. The city also provides various facilities that attract students from across India to pursue engineering from the prestigious colleges of Pune.

Author Bio: The author is a qualified computer engineer working with a telecom company. He likes to blog about technical education and IT related niches.