Human rights are disrespected in various parts of the world. To provide security, protection and support to humans in different parts of the world, the role of human right organizations cannot be neglected. In the last 50 years, these organizations took various steps to work on bigger platforms for serving the humanity in the real effective way. But the truth is that their workers find it very tough to struggle in this field, because many times they’re not supported by the governments of different nations. In 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was acquired by the United Nations General Assembly and since then the situation has become better.

Here are the top 10 most famous human rights organizations in the world.

10. Protection International

Protection International is a well known and reputed non-profit organization. It dedicates itself to provide protection to individuals and companies whose mission is to serve the humanity. This organization provides full security against civil society and political issues so that such individuals can be facilitated with best support to carry on their mission. The organization has been offering its services in Asia, Africa, Latin America, Colombia, Congo, Uganda and other threatened regions.

9. United for Human Rights

United for Human Rights was founded in 2004 in Los Angeles, USA. This organization is working on the mission of providing human rights, educational and healthcare facilities to the poor and needy individuals free of cost. They also have packages for the participants such as college and high school study material for students belonging to poor families, and protecting the rights of widows in a society.

8. Association for Women Rights in Development

Association for Women Rights in Development was founded in 1982. Its head office is based in Toronto, Canada. The purpose of this association is to protect the world from physical abuse and mental torture. For this purpose, its representatives are spread in almost all big and small countries, serving the human beings in one way or the other. Some of its major projects are to protect the oppressed women from harms and other social issues. Also its core mission is to remove the ethical restrictions from the world’s top institutes so that the students of any religion, caste, values, and colors can seek admission.

7. Human Rights Foundation

Human Rights Foundation was founded in 2005. It is headquartered in New York, USA. The association focuses on the protection of families living in backward areas. It also works on specific projects in countries such as Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Venezuela, and Ecuador in association with Bradley Foundation and John Templetion Foundation for providing free healthcare and educational facilities to the children and widows, as well as those who are jobless since a long.

6. International Federation for Human Rights

International Federation for Human Rights was founded in 2009 and has become one of the pioneer human rights organizations. Its head office is situated in Paris, France. The organization mainly focuses on the promotion of universality of migrant and women rights. It also works on projects that can promote children rights and reduce the child labor from our societies. The organization is being supported by over 150 small human rights associations across the world. By 2012, its total income was €5,361,268 that was directly spent for the welfare projects.

5. Amnesty International

Amnesty International was founded in 1961 in London, UK. This organization protects the individuals working in small and large companies. Basically it works for their rights’ protection and tries to resolve their day-to-day work issues. The organization has its offices in more than 60 countries, and interacts with the people through social media and other platforms to better understand their issues, so that timely help can be provided.

4. World Organization Against Torture

World Organization Against Torture was founded in 1986. Its aim is to fight against the social issues, and mental and physical torture given to poor individuals especially ladies. Its head office is present in Geneva, Switzerland, and has over 300 member organizations in 90 countries worldwide. Moreover, this organization provides hand support to various individuals with medical and legal issues.

3. Children Rights Information Network

Children Rights Information Network is one of the best organizations that analyzes, promotes and defends children rights worldwide. One of its core missions is to work against child labor in collaboration with United Nations. This organization was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in London, UK.

2. Human Rights Information and Documentation Systems, International

HURIDOCS is an internationally recognized organization which was established in 1982. It is working to support to international organizations related to technology and legal issues. The organization has setup various management tools in collaboration with different software companies. Also it works in affiliation with over 30 NGOs for providing services to managers, HR, and other staff members of multiple organizations worldwide.

1. Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

The United Nations Human Rights department was founded in 1993 headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It operates in projects related to civil society, and International Criminal Court. This organization mainly creates awareness among masses and work for convincing them for contributing towards the welfare of society and fight for peace. Its current high commissioner is Navanethem Pillay.

