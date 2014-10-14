We know that plants and trees grow slowly. They have the tendency to beautify our environment and are a way to get fresh air. Sufficient oxygen in obtained from plants, and they play their vital role in making our atmosphere fresh. There are certainly some plants and trees that grow faster than you can imagine. Confused? Don’t be, because today we have compiled a list of top 10 fastest growing plants in the world.

10. Duckweed

[ Related:

Duckweed is a small flowering plant that has the ability to grow fast. It grows several inches every 30 hours, and undergoes an entire life cycle quickly. Duckweed also reproduces with maximum efficiency, and creates four earth-sized masses in just four months.

9. Giant Sequoia

Giant Sequoia trees are best known for having mammoth sizes. They grow very fast, and can reach the height of over 6 feet. It just takes them 6-8 years to grow this much high. These trees also multiply and their wood is a lot precious. The trees grow both outward and upward with speed higher than any other tree species.

8. Transgenic Eucalyptus

This plant has been artificially developed. It is developed by splicing brassica genes with eucalyptus genes. These grow up to the heights of tall trees, and have the capacity of growing 30% faster than the naturally present trees.

7. Heavenly Bamboo

The heavenly bamboo is the only member of the Barberry family which grows quickly. It has the ability to grow up to 7 feet in just 3-4 years. The trees are extremely beautiful and are found in areas with tropical climate. This plant requires little maintenance, and can grow even with scarce food.

6. Kudzu

Kudzu is an incredibly beautiful and fast-growing plant. It is capable to add a whole foot every day. Under prime conditions, the plant can grow up to 60 feet in one growing season. It climbs over everything that comes across its way, and even kills the tiny plants. It is native to Japan.

5. Acacia

Acacia is another impressively fast-growing tree. It has the ability to grow over 30 feet in only 12-14 months. It is native to Malaysia. These plants certainly grow several inches every day, and are found in the areas with tropical climate. They require sufficient nutrition and rainfall throughout the year.

4. Hybrid Poplar

The hybrid poplar is a highly shady plant. It only takes about five years to grow in different directions. These have the ability to grow up to 12 feet in a year. These look very beautiful and impressive. Most of hybrid poplar species have been artificially prepared in zoological laboratories.

3. Eastern Cottonwood

The eastern cottonwoods are found in North America. These can grow 10-15 feet per year. These plants have long lifespan, and continue to add 5 feet per year even when they are tiny plants, living in unfavorable conditions.

2. Wisconsin Fast Plants

This trademarked strain of field mustard can grow quickly. It has the ability to reproduce and go longer and thicker in several months. They can even add several inches every five weeks.

1. Algae

Algae are fast-growing eukaryotes. They are plantlike, but don’t possess all properties of plants. It is quite tough to distinguish one species of algae from another. They grow around 12 inches every week, and are highly toxic to human beings.

Do you know any other plant that can grow faster? Let us know!