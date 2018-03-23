The Top 10 Global Charities Making an Impact in the World Today

All around the world, people are giving their time, money, and hope to organizations with goals of providing healthcare, income, education, and so much more to those in need. This article provides a quick glimpse at the top 10 global charities impacting the world and how they are helping people in developing and developed countries alike.

GiveDirectly

Founded by Paul Niehaus, Rohit Wanchoo, Jeremy Shapiro and Michael Faye in 2008, GiveDirectly allows donors to give money directly to people who live in extreme poverty via a mobile app. The organization’s model allows for roughly 91 cents of each dollar to go to the recipient. Recipients can spend the money on anything they need to improve their lives. Past recipients have built kitchens, added it to savings, purchased land, started businesses, and much more.



Credit: Flickr

Habitat for Humanity International

Habitat for Humanity International was formed as a Christian housing ministry in 1976. Today, the organization receives donations and uses volunteers to build homes for people all around the world. The charity, which is run by Jonathan Reckford today, also assists with revitalizing neighborhoods, disaster response efforts, and financial education.

Compassion International

A faith-based organization run by Santiago Mellado, Compassion International is a child sponsorship charity that uses its funding to help children across the globe who live in poverty. Funding provides these children with the medical care they need to thrive and food to survive, as well as the education and training they need to become more successful as adults. The charity partners with nearly 7,000 churches around the world and has sponsored nearly 2 million children over the course of 65 years.

United Nations Foundation

Launched in 1998, the United Nations Foundation addresses several issues, including climate change and energy, technology, child health, women, and supporting the United Nations itself, among others. To date, the organization has collected more than $1.2 billion from other foundations, individuals, NGOs, and corporations. The foundation is led by its chief executive officer, Kathy Calvin. Some of the charity’s more popular campaigns include Girl Up, Sustainable Energy for All Initiative and the Better World Campaign.

Caring Voice Coalition

Founded in 2003, Caring Voice Coalition is an organization with a goal of improving the lives of people who have chronic illnesses. Today, the charity provides disability assistance, health insurance counseling, a travel program, and many other resources under the direction of its CEO, Greg Smiley.

Catholic Medical Mission Board

The Catholic Medical Mission Board is a non-profit organization that has been supplying the developing world with medical supplies, medication, and other healthcare needs for more than a century. The charity, which is currently led by CEO Bruce Wilkinson, also provides disaster relief when necessary. Some of its most prominent accomplishments include working toward an AIDS-free generation, assisting with famine relief in South Sudan, protecting women and children in Kenya, and building new homes after Hurricane Matthew in Haiti.

AmeriCares

Founded by Robert Macauley in 1979, AmeriCares is a non-profit organization that provides global health services and disaster relief programs. The charity has provided more than $12 billion in humanitarian aid to more than 160 countries. It focuses on countries dealing with civil conflicts or that are otherwise impoverished.

The Rotary Foundation

A global network, The Rotary Foundation has more than 35,000 clubs around the world that have been working together for more than 100 years. The network aims to fight disease, save mothers and children, support education, promote peace, and much more. Led by President Ian H.S. Riseley, the foundation is best known for providing grants, scholarships, and other academic awards for young men and women around the world.

Direct Relief

Headed by 31 people, including CEO Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief is a non-profit organization that aims to improve the lives of people who live in poverty or who are affected by emergencies. The charity has assisted during such prominent natural disasters as the Ebola virus epidemic in West Africa, the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, and Hurricane Sandy. It also works to screen and treat cancer and prevent and treat HIV on an international level.

UNESCO

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization coordinates international cooperation efforts for culture, communication, science, and education in an effort to strengthen relationships between nations. Uzbekistan is just one of the many countries that participate in the organization. Led by its permanent delegate, Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva, the country hopes to assist UNESCO in providing education to everyone, creating rich cultural environments, advocating for freedom of expression and backing scientific advances.

If you’re feeling inspired, why not see what you can do to help? From financial donations to phone banks and even going to another country to administer assistance yourself, there are many different ways for you to help the above non-profit organizations meet their goals and impact the world. If you’ve always been the ambitious type, you might even consider starting your own organization.