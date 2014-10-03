Music is combined with several instruments. Only the professionals know which instrument will suit for a specific set of lyrics. These persons, the musicians, have all the skills that are required for a high degree of performance. The violinists, for example, are well aware of the tunes, sounds, formats, and other aspects which result in an awesome tune. If you are a music lover, then you must be familiar with the best music directors. Today we have compiled a list of top 10 greatest violinists in the world. Let us take a look!

10. Joshua Bell

Joshua Bell is an American Grammy Award-winning violinist. He was a great violinist and got worldwide fame. His best performances are Defiance OST (2008), Red Violin Concerto, Sony BMG Masterworks (2007), and Angels & Demons Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (2009). He used to play simple yet very impressive tunes. Have you heard his tunes?

9. Janine Jansen

Janine Jansen is a great classical violinist. She was born in January 7, 1978 in Soest, Netherlands. She has recorded 5 solo strings, and never gave preference to orchestra. Janine used to play the violin along with her brother and father. During her live concerts, Janine got standing ovation from enthusiastic audiences. Some of her fantastic concerts are Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra 2006 concert, and Los Angeles’s Walt Disney Concert Hall of 2008.

8. Viktoria Mullova

Viktoria Mullova is a great Russian violinist. She is best known for violin concerti, which are composed by J.S. Bach. Some of her jazz compositions are by Miles Davis, Duke Ellington, The Beatles, and others. Viktoria is a well known violinist, and has all the qualities that make her a great musician of all time.

7. Julia Fischer

Julia Fischer was born in Munich, Germany. She started her first violin lesson from Helge Thelen. Afterwards, she learnt piano along with her mother, Viera Fischer. For Julia, music is the food of soul, and this is why she loved playing different instruments. She started her formal violin education at Leopold Mozart Conservatory in Augsburg. Her tutor at that time was Lydia Dubrowskaya.

6. Midori Goto

Midori Goto is a Japanese American violinist. She started her career in music at the age of 14. She learnt playing violin when she was only 11 years old, and became a participant of several concerts in New York Philharmonic under the supervision of Zubin. At the age of 21, she founded the philanthropic group Midori and Friends. She is a famous violinist. In 2007, Midori was chosen as a UN Messenger of Peace.

5. Fritz Kreisler

Fritz Kreisler is another great and well versed violinist of all time. He was born in 1875 and died in 1962. Fritz is considered to be a polite and patient person, and extremely talented musician of his era. He is named to be the master of the pre-recording age for making his own sound studio. The charming tune quality of his songs is still appreciated the world over.

4. Giuseppe Tartini

Tartini was born in 1692 and died in 1770. He wasn’t a professional violinist, but with the passage of time, he adapted it as life’s habit to play violin. His parents dreamt him to become a friar, but Tartini decided to pursue a career in music. To fulfill his dreams, he started learning violin from one of University of Padua tutors where he also studied law. Tartini married Elisabetta Premazone. He learnt professional music skills from St. Francis of Assisi, and had a lot of talent.

3. Jascha Heifetz

Jascha Heifetz is another famous violinist. Born in 1901, and died in 1987, he is known to be the perfectionist of his era. He could hit high notes at the end of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and gave it vibrato in 5th of a second. Jascha has become a legendary because of with his recordings of Zigeunerweisen. It has showcased his utmost techniques of playing violin.

2. Niccolo Paganini

Niccolo lived from 1782 to 1840. For learning violin and other musical instruments, he traveled to Europe, where he used to practice 10 hours a day. He adapted the pathways of Antonio Stradivari and Giuseppe Guarneri and acquired their highest level of perfect skills. Paganini has been referred as “cannon violinist”.

1. Maxim Vengerov

Maxim was born on 20 August 1974 in Novosibirsk, Russia. He is from a family with musical tradition. At the age of 5, he started learning violin from Galina Tourkhaninova, and Zakhar Bron. Maxim got 1st prize at International Karol Lipiński and Henryk Wieniawski Young Violin Player.

