When it comes to women, there are countless talented and glamorous females in all parts of the world. The source of inspiration of these ladies has always been either their senior females or their friends. As a model, actress, or spokeswoman, these are always admired for one reason or another. Let us have a look at the list of top 10 most admired women in the world [Updated: July 2017].

10. Malala Yousaf

Malal Yousaf is the real-life struggler. She has been a girl who raised her voice against the terrorism in her state. She was born on 12 July 1997, and has become a successful activist of Pakistan. She managed to echo female education with a lot of concerns. She has basically worked for the rights of school children.

9. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Gail Winfrey is another widely admired female of the era. She was born on January 29, 1954. She has been the television celebrity who hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show, and several others. Orpah is the CEO of Harpo productions, Chairperson, CEO, and CCO of the Oprah Winfrey Network. Other than this, she is a talented writer. She has faced a lot of hardships in life, but never lost the hope and gradually became and influencing female.

8. Michelle Obama

Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama is the current First Lady of the United States of America. She is the wife of the President of the United States of America, Barack Obama. She is one of the richest and most powerful women in the world. She is a successful American lawyer and writer, who was born and raised in Chicago on 17 January, 1964. She has dedicated her life for the welfare of human beings, and works for the health and safety of mothers.

7. Helen Mirren

Hellen Mirren is truly the queen actress of the current time. She is an England based actress. Her acting skills are world famous,a nd she has been a part of Royal Shakespeare Company. She was born on 26 July 1945, and is one of the most iconic actresses. She has ruled the hearts of fans for many years, and has been given a number of awards.

6. Aung San Suu Kyi

Aung San was born on 19 June 1945 in Rangoon, British Burma. She is one of the best female politicians in the world. She became prominent during her prison times, and is currently the Chairperson and also the General Secretary of the National League for Democracy (NLD). She is admired for her active participation in women-related issues, and she has been awarded Rafto Prize 1990, Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought in 1990, and several others.

5. Hillary Rodham Clinton

Hillary Rodham Clinton is the lady behind three US offices; United States Secretary of State, U.S Senator, and First Lady of the United States. She has worked as a politician along with her husband, Bill Clinton, the former president of USA. Hillary served as 67th Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013 under Presidency of Barack Obama.

4. Celine Dion

Celine Marie Claudette Dion was born on 30 March 1968 in Canada. She is widely famous singer, composer, and actress. She is one of the most successful female entrepreneurs with a net worth of above USD600 million. She has received international appreciation in 1982 when she won Yamaha World Popular Song Festival and later Eurovision Song Contest in 1988.

3. Angela Dorothea Merkel

Angela is a German politician cum research scientist. She was born on 17 July 1954 in Germany. She joined politics in 1989 and is one of the successful leaders of all time. She has been leading the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). She worked really hard for the welfare of the people during her leadership, and until 2005 when she became the Chancellor of Germany.

2. Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts is an admired American actress and movie producer. She was born on October 28, 1967. This lady has done fabulous job in her field and is truly very remarkable. Julie has bagged various awards like Golden Globe Awards (1989) and Academy Award for Best Actress in 2000 etc. She is known to be a hot diva of Hollywood.

1. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is one of the most successful and sparkling actresses of Hollywood. This American beauty is a filmmaker and activist as well. Angelina was born on June 4, 1975. She has gotten various awards including 3 Golden Globe Awards, Academy Award, and 2 Screen Actors Guild Awards. She has promoted anti-sexual violence, education and environmental conservation in collaboration with several NGOs.

What do you feel about these ladies? And who is your most admired women?