Stomach is one of the most important and major organs of our body. It is responsible to digest our food by mixing it with stomach acid. Any damage to this organ can disturb our digestive system and overall function of the body. Here we have mentioned the top 10 most dangerous stomach diseases. Read the article to know which of the stomach diseases can prove to be threatening for your life.

10. Menetrier Disease

It is also known as hypoproteinemic hypertrophy gastropathy. Menetrier disease is related to the excessive secretion of transforming growth factor alpha. There can be various symptoms of this disease such as epigastric pain, nausea, diarrhea and weight loss. In case, the disease goes severe, it can lead you to suffer from gastric cancer. Its treatment is the eradication of the infection.

9. Gastric Varices

Gastric varices are dilated submucosal veins in the stomach. These are often ruptured and start bleeding. This can lead to upper GIT hemorrhage. This disease is commonly found in people with thrombosis of the splenic vein. The symptoms include bloody vomiting, rectal bleeding and dark, tarry stools etc. Its treatment starts with the injection of varices with cyanoacrylate glue.

8. Stomach Cancer

Stomach cancer also termed as gastric cancer. This is a malignant tumor that originates from the stomach’s lining. This is one of the most dangerous stomach diseases. It is very common in America. The stomach cancer is classified into different types and the treatment varies from one another. Its most common forms are sarcomas and lymphomas.

7. Pyloric Stenosis

Pyloric Stenosis is also known as pylorostenosis. It is the enlargement of the stomach muscles and their improper contraction. This can lead to severe projectile vomiting. This disease often occurs in newborn babies, but can be felt in other ages as well. The disease is usually treated with major or minor surgery, along with several medicines.

6. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Gatroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is also named as acid reflux disease or gastric reflux disease. It is one of the most dangerous stomach diseases. In this condition, the common symptoms are heartburn, cough, trouble of breathing, and others. This usually occurs due to improper relaxation of the lower sphincter of esophagus that is helpful in the closure of the top of the stomach. The disease is easily curable, you just have to do exercises and change your lifestyle into a healthy and active one.

5. Gastroenteritis

Gastroenteritis is also known as stomach flu or gastric flu. It is one of the most dangerous and common stomach diseases. It is typically occurred due to a viral or bacterial infection. This is curable with vaccination and proper dieting. Mostly antiemetic drugs are used to treat vomiting and antibiotics are given to the patients of this disease.

4. Peptic Ulcer

Peptic ulcer is one of the most dangerous stomach diseases. It has been given different names like duodenal ulcer and others. This disease occurs due to poor function of the small intestine mucosal lining. The disease can also take place due to an infection caused by Helicobacter pylori bacteria, or non steroidal anti inflammatory drugs.

3. Gastritis

Gastritis is another one of the most dangerous stomach diseases. It is usually caused due to excessive alcohol intake, taking stress or tension, or continuous chronic vomiting. The disease can be cured with the help of medicines. Its common symptoms are stomach upset, nausea, abdominal pain, abdominal bloating, indigestion, vomiting, burning sensation in stomach, and loss of appetite.

2. Gastroparesis

Gastroparesis, also termed as delayed gastric emptying, is a complicated disease. It is actually the partial paralysis of the stomach that can lead the victim to death. The disease’s symptoms are chronic nausea, chronic vomiting, feeling of fullness, abdominal pain, palpitation, bloating, heartburn, GERD, loss of appetite, weight loss etc. It can be possibly treated with oral medicines.

1. Hiatus Hernia

At the top of our list of most dangerous stomach diseases is the name of Hiatus Hernia. The risk factors of this disease are coughing, violent vomiting, hard sneezing, and stress. It can be cured with medicines and by doing special types of exercises including yoga. In severe situations, surgery is also recommended by the doctors.

