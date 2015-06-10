Turkey is where east meets with the west. This is a beautiful country, known for its amazing attractions and talented people. Many of the Turkish models and actors have gotten fame all over the world and contributed a lot in the way we take to the fashion and entertainment industries. Below are discussed the top 10 most handsome Turkish actors in 2015.

10. Halit Ergenc

Halit Ergenc was born in April, 1970, in Istanbul, Turkey. He is a wonderful actor, singer, and dancer. He has gained much reputation as a singer and dancer. He worked alongside Aisha Pekkan in theaters, on television and in movies. Halit is a handsome and adorable man. His best performances are “School”, “Cars Revolution,” “Bitter Love”, “Our lesson: Atatürk”, “Guest” series: “Zerde,” “Arabian Nights,” and “The magnificent century “.

9. Berk Oktay

Berk was born in October, 1982, in Ankara, Turkey. He is a wonderful actor and incredible famous model. He did modeling for about 6 years, and then turned to be an actor. Berk has taken part in more than 100 fashion shows. In 2004, he did modeling for some foreign fashion shows, and in 2007, he came back to his native land. He has worked in series like “Download”, and “Dangerous streets.”

8. Haluk Piyes

Haluk Piyes was born in 1975, Cologne, Germany. He is a German-Turkish actor, director, producer, and screenwriter. He was trained by his father to be a boxer. He studied law in America, and completed graduation from the Actors Studio in Germany. In 1995, Haluk started working as a model. He has been seen in Turkish tv series like “Pusat”.

7. Mehmet Akif Alakurt

Mehmet was born in 1979. He is a successful Turkish actor and fashion model. This adorable and handsome man, in 1998, won “Prince of Turkey” title. In 2001, he won the contest “Best Model of Turkey” and “Best Model of the World.” he has worked with various fashion agencies, and has worked in tv series like “Olive branch.”

6. Kenan Kalav

Kenan Kalav was born in 1961, in Turkey. He is a wonderful actor of the era. He belongs to a German Turkish family. First he played great role in the movie named The Passion. Success knocked his doors and soon Kenan started doing movies and tv series. His best works are”For one night in my life,” and “Slave of money” etc.

5. Tolgahan Sayısman

Tolgahan was born in 1981 in Istanbul. He is a hot and impressive model, television personality, and actor of Turkey. During 2004 to 2005, he was the winner of the title of “Best Model of the World”. He played good roles in movies like “Goal of My Life”, “Love comes unexpectedly,” and series such as “Tulip Age”, and “Ask the sky”.

4. Murat Yildirim

Murat was born in April, 1979 in Konya, Turkey. He is a wonderful actor who started working in theaters. He studied acting at the Drama School. Murat was casted in television serial “We have to stay together”. He gained popularity after his wonderful performance in “The Hurricane”, and “Asi”. He got many awards.

3. Kivanc Tatlitug

Kivanc was born in October, 1983, in Adana. He is a handsome and hot Turkish actor and model. He holds the title of “Turkish Brad Pitt”. In 2002, Kivanc won the title of “Best Model of the World“, after which he went to France. He has played good roles in series like “Gyumyush”, “Silver”, “Menekshe and Khalil,” “Forbidden Love”, “Ezel”, and “Kuzey Güney.”

2. Burak Ozcivit

Burak was born in 1984, Mersin, Turkey. He is an actor and former fashion model. In 2003, Burak Ozcivit won the competition of the male models, and was second runner-up of the “Best Model of the World“. He worked both in movies and television series. His top works are “Impossible Love”, “Man on compulsion,” “Family Home”, and “The Magnificent Century”.

1. Engin Akurek

Engin Akurek was born in October, 1981, Ankara, Turkey. He is a successful Turkish actor. Thanks to his talent and dedication to make this man one of the top notch stars. He participated in the men’s beauty competition of 2006, after which he was starred in the movie “Zeki Demirkubuz”. He also worked in film named Destiny. Engine won best actor of the year award for his good performance at the age of 30.

Who is you think finest Turkish man?